Dodge Challenger and Charger Stars & Stripes Editions are a patriotic pair

Meet the Dodge Challenger and Charger Stars & Stripes Editions.
The patriotic pair will debut at the 2019 New York Auto Show.
This appearance pack includes a satin black and silver center stripe.
Black wheels and bronze interior accents round out the visual changes.
The pack is available on GT, R/T and Scat Pack models.
The Stars & Stripes pack comes with an American flag fender decal.
A bronze star is stitched onto the black cloth seats.
Bronze stitching is found throughout the cabin.
The Stars & Stripes pack is a $1,995 option.
Keep scrolling for more photos of these patriotic models.