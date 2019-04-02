2020 Ford Escape gears up for city living

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Ford is betting that a more urbane appearance and drive attributes will help it win over buyers in a crowded segment.
The 2020 Ford Escape enters the hotly contested compact crossover SUV segment with a sleek new look.
Ford will offer two gas powerplants, including a new 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbo engine with cylinder deactivation.
The new Escape eschews the trend toward smaller and smaller headlights. These new LED peepers are bigger than they first appear, stretching well over the side of the fender and up the hood.
The Escape's rear view is its most traditional, where it says "SUV" the clearest.
The fourth-gen Escape is longer, lower and wider than its predecessor, with a more steeply raked windshield and backlight.
The Escape's softer, more modern style isn't for everyone, and to hear Ford officials tell it, that's by design.
A longer wheelbase helps improve cabin space.
Sync 3 infotainment will anchor the 2020 Ford Escape's infotainment setup, and 4G LTE Wi-Fi is standard equipment.
Despite its more rakish-looking greenhouse, Ford claims the new Escape's cabin is bigger than before.
Ford says the Escape's design is influenced by the Mustang and Ford GT supercar, but I mostly see the new overseas-only Focus, a model that shares this vehicle's platform.
The Escape's rear end is its most traditional and SUV-like look.
Yep, the new Escape will be available with a foot-activated power tailgate.
The Escape's cabin is completely new, and not a moment too soon.
The second-row seat slides fore-aft by six inches to prioritize cargo or passenger space according to the driver's needs.
A fully digital gauge cluster is an unusually premium option to find in this class of vehicle.
The Escape goes with a rotary e-gear selector to save space.
Despite the mountains seen here, Ford is targeting urban buyers with its new Escape.
