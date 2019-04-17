2020 Hyundai Sonata brings arresting style to New York

  • 2020 Hyundai Sonata
The 2020 Hyundai Sonata has made its debut at the 2019 New York Auto Show.

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
1
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

It's a wild departure from the traditional style of the outgoing Sonata.

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
2
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Like many other new sedans, it has more of a fastback shape.

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
3
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

However, it does eat into rear headroom a smidge.

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
4
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Even the base model is positively loaded with tech, including an 8-inch touchscreen.

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
5
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Hyundai will also debut Digital Key on the new Sonata, which lets you use your phone as a key to unlock and start the car.

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
6
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

All Sonatas come with adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, high-beam assist, lane-keeping assist, lane-follow assist and driver attention warning.

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
7
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

US models will have a choice of two engines.

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
8
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Base SE and SEL models will use a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter I4 with 191 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque, while SEL Plus and Limited trims get a 1.6-liter turbo-4, with 180 horsepower and 195 lb-ft.

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
9
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2020 Sonata from the 2019 New York Auto Show.

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
10
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
11
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
12
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
13
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
14
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
15
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
16
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
17
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
18
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
19
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
20
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
21
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
22
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
23
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
24
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
25
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
26
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
27
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
28
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
29
of 29
Get Your Local Price Read First Take
