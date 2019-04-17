2020 Hyundai Sonata brings arresting style to New York

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2020 Hyundai Sonata has made its debut at the 2019 New York Auto Show.
It's a wild departure from the traditional style of the outgoing Sonata.
Like many other new sedans, it has more of a fastback shape.
However, it does eat into rear headroom a smidge.
Even the base model is positively loaded with tech, including an 8-inch touchscreen.
Hyundai will also debut Digital Key on the new Sonata, which lets you use your phone as a key to unlock and start the car.
All Sonatas come with adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, high-beam assist, lane-keeping assist, lane-follow assist and driver attention warning.
US models will have a choice of two engines.
Base SE and SEL models will use a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter I4 with 191 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque, while SEL Plus and Limited trims get a 1.6-liter turbo-4, with 180 horsepower and 195 lb-ft.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2020 Sonata from the 2019 New York Auto Show.