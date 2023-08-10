Best Internet Providers in California

AT&T Fiber - Best overall among internet providers in California Prices: $55 - $180 per month

Speeds: 300 - 5,000Mbps

Speeds: 72 - 245Mbps

Key Info: Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees

Speeds: 72 - 245Mbps

Speeds: 300 - 940Mbps

Key Info: Unlimited data, simple pricing, no contracts, modem included, free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots

Speeds: 300 - 940Mbps

Speeds: 75 - 6,000Mbps

Key Info: Data caps on some plans, lots of plan options, solid customer satisfaction numbers

Speeds: 75 - 6,000Mbps

Speeds: 25Mbps

Key Info: No hard data cap, nationwide availability

Speeds: 25Mbps

The Golden State has quite a reputation for its contributions to the history of technology and the internet. From Apple to Intel to Silicon Valley, California is where it’s at. So it’s no surprise the state’s biggest metro areas are also great places to find fast, reliable home internet connections. Got to keep that data moving for remote workers, gamers and folks just looking to kick back and stream vintage ChiPs episodes at the end of the day.

City dwellers will likely have several ISPs to choose from, but we want to give a special shoutout to AT&T Fiber, CNET’s choice as the best overall internet provider in California. AT&T Fiber topped our recommended ISP lists for San Francisco, Oakland, Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento -- a feat that earned it our nod for best in the state. But fiber isn’t everywhere, and you may need to choose from other providers, whether it’s Spectrum, Xfinity, Cox, Frontier or a regional provider like Sonic.

CNET examines customer service, speed, pricing and overall value before recommending the best broadband in your area. Your choice for home internet in California will come down to what’s available at your address, which plans fit your budget and the speeds you need to keep you happy while you’re working, streaming, gaming or browsing.

Best internet options in California

CNET chose the following ISPs for special recognition thanks to key factors like availability, speed or affordability, or a combination of those features. Every ISP has its pros and cons. You may be able to pull down blazing speeds with fiber, but top-end plans cost a pretty penny. You may be able to get fixed wireless in places other ISPs don’t serve, but speeds may or may not be great. Use this guide to find the best options for your home internet needs.

Note: The prices, speeds and features detailed in the article text may differ from those listed in the product detail cards, representing providers’ national offerings. Your particular internet service options -- including prices and speeds -- depend on your address and may differ from those detailed here. In addition, all prices listed on this page reflect available discounts for setting up paperless billing. If you decide not to go with automatic monthly payments, your price will be higher.

AT&T Fiber Best overall among internet providers in California

Product details Price range $55 - $180 per month Speed range 300 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included Here's why AT&T Fiber tops this list of best internet providers in the Golden State: Fast downloads. Fast uploads. Simple plan pricing. A promise not to raise your rates after the first year. Decent availability in major metro areas.

Availability: You won’t find AT&T Fiber out in the boonies, but if you're in the Bay Area, Los Angeles, San Diego, Fresno, Bakersfield and Riverside, you may be able to get on board. Coverage is still a bit patchwork, even in big cities, so you’ll need to run your address to see if it’s available. Beware of AT&T Internet, its slow-poke DSL service. You want fiber if you can get it.

Plans and pricing: AT&T Fiber’s intro-level plan is $55 monthly for 300Mbps service. On the other end of the speed spectrum, some households may be eligible for 5,000Mbps for $180 a month. Your happy place could be between those two extremes, so check into the 1,000Mbps ($80 a month) or 2,000Mbps ($110 a month) plans to balance price and speed.

Fees and service details: There are no contracts or data caps with AT&T Fiber. Equipment is included. Read our review of AT&T home internet .

T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet provider in California

Product details Price range $50 per month ($30 for eligible mobile customers) Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet are close competitors as fixed wireless ISPs in California. Still, T-Mobile gets our nod here thanks to wider availability across the state. However, if you're in an area where Verizon hits 1,000Mbps (as in parts of the Bay Area), that might tip you toward Verizon. Here's what you need to know about 5G home internet.

Availability: T-Mobile Home Internet reaches nearly 70% of the state, according to FCC data, making it one of the most widely available ISPs in all of California. T-Mobile’s coverage map shows its 5G Ultra Capacity network reaches all the major metro areas from the Bay Area to San Diego and smaller communities in the north like Redding and Eureka.

Plans and pricing: T-Mobile recently bumped its typical download speeds from 33-182Mbps to 72-245Mbps for $50 monthly. You can knock that down to $30 a month by bundling with a Go5G Plus or Magenta Max phone plan.

Fees and service details: There are no contracts and no data caps, and equipment is included. T-Mobile usually charges a $35 service fee when you sign up, though it has been offering bonus deals like a $50 rewards card. Read our T-Mobile Home Internet review.

Spectrum Best availability among internet providers in Southern California

Product details Price range $40 - $70 per month Speed range 300 - 940Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Unlimited data, simple pricing, no contracts, modem included, free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Charter Communications' Spectrum Internet connects to nearly 47% of California households, according to the FCC, making it one of the widest-reaching ISPs in the state. It's focused on Southern California. If you live up north, look for Xfinity instead.

Availability: Spectrum cable covers most of the Los Angeles area and extends to Riverside and San Bernardino. You'll also find it in Bakersfield, San Luis Obispo and parts of the San Diego area.

Plans and pricing: Spectrum speeds range from 300Mbps to 940Mbps for $50 to $90 a month. You may need to call Spectrum to find the full range of plans available to your address.

Fees and service details: Spectrum's plans are simpler than most providers' selections. There are no contracts and no data caps. A modem is included, and you can rent a router for $5 monthly. Watch out for future price hikes, typically an extra $30 a month once your initial low-price period expires. Read our Spectrum Internet review.

Xfinity Best availability among internet providers in Northern California

Product details Price range $20 - $300 per month Speed range 75 - 6,000Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Data caps on some plans, lots of plan options, solid customer satisfaction numbers The FCC says Xfinity reaches around 33% of California residents. Its main stomping grounds are around the state's northern end from the Fresno area on up. Xfinity excels in offering many plan options, but that also means you'll need to scrutinize the details to know what you're getting into.

Availability: Comcast's Xfinity cable service is also widely available in the Bay Area and down in the Monterey Bay area. You'll also find it inland around Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto. The company's super-fast Gigabit Pro fiber offering is an elusive creature, but some places in San Francisco may be eligible.

Plans and pricing: Xfinity's cable plans start at $20 monthly for 75Mbps service (with a term contract). The ISP has been dangling a $70-a-month, 1,200Mbps plan in some places with no term contract. Watch out for price hikes down the line, and be ready to negotiate when yours jumps. The few households that qualify for the fiber Gigabit Pro plan can look for speeds up to 6,000Mbps for the premium price of $300 a month.

Fees and service details: Navigating Xfinity's plans can make you feel like you're walking through a labyrinth. Some include equipment. Some include unlimited data. Some have a 1.2TB data cap that you can get around by paying extra or renting equipment that comes with a no-data-cap perk. Often, the best pricing comes saddled with a term contract, so read the details carefully and decide whether the money you'll save is worth the commitment. If you want Gigabit Pro, you'll be looking at up to $500 in installation costs and an equipment fee of $25 a month. Read our Xfinity Internet review.

HughesNet Best satellite internet provider for rural California

Product details Price range $50 - $150 per month Speed range 25Mbps Connection Satellite Key Info No hard data cap, nationwide availability The three big satellite internet competitors are Starlink, Viasat and HughesNet. Chances are good they'll have you covered even if you're far from any populated areas. HughesNet gets special recognition here due to its reliable speeds. Read CNET's comparison of the best satellite internet providers.

Availability: HughesNet can connect you anywhere in California if you have a clear view of the southern sky.

Plans and pricing: HughesNet speeds max out at 25Mbps downloads and 3Mbps uploads. Plan pricing varies with how much data you want. It’ll cost you $50 per month for 30GB on up to $125 for 100GB. HughesNet won’t cut you off if you go over, but it could slow your downloads to a crawl once you’ve topped your data allowance.

Fees and service details: Be prepared for equipment fees. You can buy the gear outright for $450 or rent for $15 per month. There's a two-year contract, and be ready for a price increase after the first six months of service. Read our HughesNet home internet review.

Rural internet options in California Provider Connection type Price range Speed range Data cap Availability California Broadband Services Fixed wireless $50-$220 10-40Mbps Varies Sacramento, Yolo, San Joaquin counties Ridge Wireless Fixed wireless $100-$115 20-60Mbps None Silicon Valley Rocky Ridge Wireless Fixed wireless $60-$175 5-30Mbps None El Dorado and Amador counties SkyHi Broadband Fixed wireless $70-$200 5-30Mbps (60Mbps plan may be available) None Lincoln and surrounding areas Succeed.net Fixed wireless $40-$100 10-100Mbps 500GB-Unlimited Areas around Glenn, Yuba City and Sacramento T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 72-245Mbps None Large areas across the state Ukiah Wireless Fixed wireless $55-$100 12-25Mbps None Ukiah area unWired Broadband Fixed wireless $54-varies with location Varies None Central California Valley Center Wireless Fixed wireless $45-$105 1-30Mbps None North San Diego County Show more (5 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data

California is known for its big cities and pretty beaches, but many Californians live in rural areas and farming communities. That can limit available ISP options considerably. If you’re on the outskirts of a city or town, you may be able to get a DSL connection from a provider like AT&T. If you’re farther out, you may be down to two main options: fixed wireless or satellite internet.

The chart above includes a selection of rural internet providers across California, but it’s not comprehensive. You may find a different provider services your area. One way to find these smaller ISPs is to plug your address into the FCC National Broadband Map to pull up a list of possible providers. Read CNET’s guide to the best rural internet providers.

Start with T-Mobile Home Internet for fixed wireless, but don’t be surprised if it’s unavailable at your address. Fortunately, California has local fixed wireless providers specializing in rural internet. Compared to city options, rural fixed wireless can be expensive and slow. Its main competitor is satellite internet from HughesNet, Viasat or Starlink. Consider pricing and speeds when making your decision. Here’s what you need to know about fixed wireless and how it compares to other internet connection types.

EyeWolf/Getty Images

California broadband details at a glance

92% of residences in California have access to wired internet with speeds of at least 25Mbps down and 3Mbps up, according to the FCC. That’s the federal government’s minimum standard for broadband. Many internet users will find that too slow, especially remote workers, gamers and large households with multiple users. Rural households may not have much choice regarding faster speed tiers, but city dwellers can usually find speedier options.

Just over 29% of California residences can get wired internet with at least 1,000Mbps down. Not surprisingly, access is clustered around the big cities. Providers like AT&T Fiber, Sonic (in the Bay Area), Google Fiber (around Irvine) and Xfinity all deliver at the 1,000Mbps level and above. Rural areas are primarily serviced by satellite or local fixed wireless ISPs. Speeds aren’t always great, but it’s better than no connection at all.

How fast is California broadband?

The Golden State comes in at 11th place for Ookla’s Speedtest ranking of fixed internet speeds by state. Delaware, New York, Florida and North Carolina are some of the states that beat it out with faster median download speeds. Ookla’s ranking of internet speeds for the 100 most populous US cities has a strong showing by California. Irvine triumphantly comes in second (just below Raleigh, North Carolina) with a median download speed of 250Mbps. You can largely thank Google Fiber for that. Going down the list, you’ll find San Bernardino in 23rd place, San Jose in 27th and Santa Ana in 29th.

FCC data lets us dial in on some of the details of internet speeds in California. The National Broadband Map shows roughly 30% of California households have access to fiber internet connections. A lot of that is concentrated in the wider Los Angeles metro area and in the Bay Area. Keep that in mind if you’re moving and fiber is a must-have. AT&T Fiber is plenty fast with speeds up to 5,000Mbps in some locations. Xfinity has limited availability of its 6,000Mbps plan in the Bay Area. You’ll also find regional fiber provider Sonic up in the Bay Area. It has a speedy 10,000Mbps plan available in some spots. Frontier Fiber has a small but notable presence in Southern California.

If you’re plagued by slow internet at home, there are some steps you can take to try to improve it. The problem might be with your Wi-Fi setup rather than your internet connection. It could be finding a new router location or picking up a range extender. Follow these four steps to improve your Wi-Fi. If it’s truly a matter of your ISP, it might be time to upgrade your plan or shop around to see if a different provider is faster or more reliable. Find the top ISPs in your area.

Internet pricing in California

Around $50 is a standard starting price for home internet. That will get you connected with decent speeds through most ISPs, from Xfinity to Spectrum to AT&T Fiber to Verizon 5G Home Internet. Promotional deals and new-customer contract offers can bring that starting price down. For example, Xfinity’s 75Mbps Connect plan will run you just $20 per month with a one-year contract.

Affordable doesn’t have to mean slow. AT&T Fiber’s no-fuss $55-a-month 300Mbps plan is a good deal for fiber. If you’re not an internet power user, you should be perfectly happy with that speed level. Verizon and T-Mobile offer bargains for eligible phone customers. Bundle up and your Verizon home internet will cost as low as $25 a month while T-Mobile home internet will be $30 a month. If you’re in a good location, you may be able to pull down some decent speeds.

When picking your plan, assess your needs. Are you uploading massive files for work? Are you a hard-core gamer? Do you have multiple people in the house who are all streaming at the same time? Maybe you need a higher-end, more expensive plan to handle all that. If not, look to budget options. Instead of AT&T Fiber’s $180-per-month 5,000Mbps plan, you might do just fine with the 1,000Mbps plan at $80 a month. Check out these eight ways to save on your internet bill.

The federal Affordable Connectivity Program is available to help low-income households access free or cheap broadband. If you qualify, you will get at least $30 off your monthly internet bill. Many ISPs participate. Use California’s low-cost internet plans search tool to see what’s available in your neighborhood.

The future of broadband in California

California’s big cities are well-covered with ISP options, but gaps exist in less-populated parts of the state. According to the office of Governor Gavin Newsom, roughly one in five Californians don’t have access to affordable high-speed internet. The state has been making investments to improve this, but a lot of federal money is also coming to help California build out broadband. In June, the White House announced how the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program -- part of the Infrastructure Act -- will allocate funding. California can expect over $1.8 billion to expand high-speed internet access.

California began construction on an ambitious 10,000-mile fiber network in late 2022. The “Middle Mile” project is intended to help connect communities with no internet or slow internet. The idea is that service providers will hook up to this main network to offer “last mile” connections to homes and businesses. The state hopes to complete the project by the end of 2026. If the project goes as planned, it could be a huge change for the better in rural areas and places that tend to be overlooked by major ISPs.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in California

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we’re considering every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. To evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service, we look at sources including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our How We Test ISPs page.

Internet in California FAQs

Does California have good internet? Yes, in many places. According to Ookla’s Speedtest data, California’s fixed internet speeds rank highly among all the states, putting it in 11th place. However, your broadband experience can vary considerably depending on where you live. If you’re in a major metro area, you should have a choice of at least two or three ISPs, with desirable fiber available in some spots. If you’re in a rural community, you may not fare so well. In that case, fixed wireless or satellite may be your only options. Those aren’t always ideal, but you should at least be able to get connected.

Is there fiber internet in California? A handful of fiber providers compete to deliver fast uploads and equally fast downloads around California. AT&T Fiber has the biggest presence, though availability is still limited compared to the reach of cable, DSL and fixed wireless ISPs. In the Bay Area, check to see if Sonic reaches your home. It’s been expanding its fiber presence and offers speeds up to 10,000Mbps in some spots. Frontier Fiber is scattered around broader Los Angeles, while Google Fiber can be found in Irvine. Ting operates around limited parts of Southern California, Race Communication services Rancho Santa Fe and Fidium connects some of the Sacramento area.