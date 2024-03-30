Best Internet Providers in Santa Clarita, California

What is the best internet provider in Santa Clarita, California?

Spectrum is the best internet service provider in Santa Clarita. It has the cheapest prices in the area, speeds up to 1,000Mbps and unlimited data. Prices increase significantly on all plans after a year or two, but it’s still a decent deal all around.

It’s available only for 12% of homes, but if you can get it, AT&T Fiber has the fastest internet in Santa Clarita and is the only one to offer symmetrical upload and download speeds. Wireless internet is also available from Verizon and T-Mobile, but these are best for smaller households that don’t connect many devices simultaneously.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Santa Clarita across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Santa Clarita. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Santa Clarita, California

Connection Cable Speed range 300 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $80 per month Spectrum Best internet provider in Santa Clarita, CA Our take - Spectrum is the best internet provider in Santa Clarita, largely due to its availability. FCC data shows that 94% of homes in the city can get it; the next closest cable or fiber option is AT&T Fiber at 12%. Spectrum has fast download speeds and decent prices, but low upload speeds -- an issue for online gamers and remote workers. Its rates increase by $35 per month after one or two years. Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Cheapest internet in Santa Clarita, CA Our take - If you live in one of the 12% of homes in Santa Clarita that can get AT&T Fiber, you should do it. Fiber internet is the best connection type you can get, and AT&T Fiber is CNET's pick for the best fiber internet provider nationwide. You'll get upload speeds that are just as fast as download speeds, and AT&T Fiber doesn't automatically increase rates after a promotional period expires. Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless in Santa Clarita, CA Our take - If you want another option than Spectrum in Santa Clarita, you're probably looking at wireless internet. Verizon and T-Mobile offer wireless plans in the area, and if you have a cellphone plan with either one, I'd go with that -- the providers are similar enough that the discounts you get from bundling should outweigh the minor differences. Pros and Cons Pros No data caps or contracts

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

Santa Clarita internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber

Read full review Fiber $55-$225 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 AT&T Internet

Read full review DSL $55 Up to 140Mbps None 1.5TB on some plans None 7.4 Spectrum

Read full review Cable $50-$80 300-1,000Mbps $7 (optional) None None 7.2 Starlink

Read full review Satellite $120 25-220Mbps $599 upfront None None 6.5 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Santa Clarita? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Spectrum Internet

Read full review $50 300Mbps $5 (optional) Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 100Mbps None AT&T Fiber

Read full review $55 300Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Thomas C. Gapen / Getty Images

How to find internet deals and promotions in Santa Clarita

The best internet deals and top promotions in Santa Clarita depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Santa Clarita internet providers, such as Verizon 5G Home Internet and T-Mobile Home Internet, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, including AT&T Fiber and Spectrum, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Santa Clarita Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type AT&T Internet 5000

Read full review $225 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Internet 2000

Read full review $125 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Internet 1000

Read full review $80 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Spectrum Internet Gig

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Santa Clarita

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers that come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Santa Clarita FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Santa Clarita? Spectrum is the best internet service provider in Santa Clarita, offering the broadest coverage, cheapest starting prices and unlimited data.

Is fiber internet available in Santa Clarita? Yes, fiber internet is available to 12% of Santa Clarita households, according to FCC data. AT&T Fiber is the only fiber provider in the city.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Santa Clarita? Spectrum and Verizon 5G Home Internet are the cheapest internet providers in Santa Clarita, offering plans that start at $50 per month.