Best Internet Providers in Long Beach, California

What is the best internet provider in Long Beach?

The best internet provider in Long Beach is Frontier Fiber, offering fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds, reasonable prices and unlimited data. Spectrum has the cheapest internet plans in the area, starting at just $30 a month. That said, Spectrum comes with steep price increases after two years. If you don’t want to worry about your bill going up, T-Mobile Home Internet is another solid option in Long Beach, and your price is locked in for as long as you remain a customer.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Long Beach across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Long Beach. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Long Beach, California

Frontier Fiber Best internet provider in Long Beach, CA Read full review If fiber is available at your address, it's usually your best option for internet -- and most in Long Beach are eligible for Frontier Fiber. The ISP has the fastest speeds in the area by far and some of the lowest starting prices. While many customers have had poor experiences with Frontier in the past, that's beginning to change as the company transitions from its older DSL network to fiber. In 2022, Frontier ranked dead last in Long Beach's region in J.D. Power's customer satisfaction survey; in 2023, it moved all the way up to second. Product details Price range $40 - $155 per month Speed range 500 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, no equipment fee Pros and Cons Pros Wi-Fi router rental included in the price

Unlimited data

Fast fiber speeds Cons Spotty DSL speeds

Poor, but improving, customer satisfaction record

Unlimited data

Fast fiber speeds Cons Spotty DSL speeds

Poor, but improving, customer satisfaction record

Term agreement required to get signup bonuses Availability Frontier is available to 71% of Long Beach households, but some of those only have access to the provider's slower DSL plans. Plans and pricing Frontier offers four fiber plans in Long Beach. Prices start at $40 a month for 500/500Mbps speeds and go up to $155 for 5,000/5,000Mbps. Fees and service details All Frontier Fiber plans have unlimited data and don't require contracts. Wi-Fi equipment is included in the monthly price.

Spectrum Cheapest internet in Long Beach, CA Read full review Spectrum is a cable internet provider in Long Beach that offers some of the lowest starting prices you'll find anywhere in the country -- at least for the first two years. After that, prices will double. Spectrum delivers on the speeds it advertises, though. Ookla speed test results named Spectrum the second-fastest provider in the US and the most consistent. Product details Price range $30- $70 per month Speed range 100 - 1,000Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Unlimited data, simple pricing, no contracts, modem included, free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Availability Spectrum is available to 95% of Long Beach residents. Plans and pricing Spectrum offers three plans in Long Beach: 100/10Mbps for $30 (increases to $60 after two years), 500/20Mbps for $40 ($105 after two years) and 1,000/35Mbps for $60 ($125 after two years). The 100/10Mbps plan isn't available at all addresses. Fees and service details All Spectrum plans are free of data caps and contracts, but renting a router for Wi-Fi service will add $5 to your monthly bill.

T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Long Beach, CA Read full review In 2021, T-Mobile began using its cellular network to offer home internet service, and it's a nice alternative to the big ISPs. There's only one plan, everything is included in the price and the monthly cost won't increase as long as you stay a customer. Customers have largely been happy: According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index, T-Mobile has the highest approval rating of any non-fiber provider in the country. Product details Price range $50 per month Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Availability T-Mobile is available to 77% of Long Beach residents. Plans and pricing T-Mobile Home Internet offers up to 245Mbps for $50 monthly. You can also save an extra $20 by bundling with an eligible T-Mobile cellphone plan. Fees and service details There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts with T-Mobile, and you can try it out on a 15-day "worry-free" trial.

Long Beach internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Frontier Fiber Fiber $40-$155 500-5,000Mbps None None None 6.3 Spectrum Cable $30-$60 100-1,000Mbps $5 (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Other available internet providers in Long Beach

Satellite internet : Satellite internet is always an option, but it’s rarely your best one. HughesNet and Viasat are the traditional satellite ISPs in the US, and both come with slow speeds, stingy data caps and high prices. Starlink is a newer option from SpaceX, and it improves on the speed part, but you’re still looking at a $120 internet bill every month (plus $599 upfront to purchase the satellite dish).

: Satellite internet is always an option, but it’s rarely your best one. HughesNet and Viasat are the traditional satellite ISPs in the US, and both come with slow speeds, stingy data caps and high prices. Starlink is a newer option from SpaceX, and it improves on the speed part, but you’re still looking at a $120 internet bill every month (plus $599 upfront to purchase the satellite dish). Verizon 5G Home Internet: Like T-Mobile, Verizon uses its cellular network to offer fixed wireless service in Long Beach. It’s not as widely available as T-Mobile -- only 34% of residents can get it -- but speeds reach 1,000Mbps, and you can save by bundling with an eligible Verizon Wireless plan.

Geri Lavrov / Getty Images

Cheap internet options in Long Beach

There are several good options for cheap internet in Long Beach. Spectrum has two plans under $50 a month, but both will cost twice as much after 24 months. Frontier Fiber doesn’t have scheduled price increases like Frontier, but your price isn’t necessarily locked in, either. T-Mobile is the only ISP in Long Beach that offers that perk: Your price will stay the same for as long as you maintain service.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Long Beach

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Long Beach depend on what discounts are available during that time period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Long Beach internet providers such as Verizon may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including Frontier, T-Mobile Home Internet and Spectrum, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of deals and promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Long Beach broadband?

Long Beach ranks 47th out of the 100 most populated cities in the US for internet speed, according to Ookla speed test results. Residents receive median download speeds of 228Mbps and upload speeds of 39Mbps. That’s faster than Anaheim, San Diego and Los Angeles but slower than Santa Ana, San Bernardino and Irvine.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one person sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two people to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more people to engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming all at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Long Beach

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary database of pricing, availability and speed information that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

This guide leverages an in-house artificial intelligence tool called RAMP, which is trained on our own writing and uses our database to generate content about specific internet service providers that our writers can use in determining and presenting our picks for a given guide. Check CNET’s AI policy for more information about how our teams use (and don’t use) AI tools.

Because our database is not exhaustive, we go to the FCC's website to check the primary data for ourselves and make sure we're considering every ISP that provides service in an area. Plans and prices also vary by location, so we input local addresses on provider websites to find the specific options available to residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of our prepublication fact-check.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they're paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, you can visit our how we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Long Beach?

Long Beach residents have a few good home internet options to choose from. Fiber internet is available to 2 in 3 residents -- almost entirely from Frontier Fiber. Fortunately, Frontier’s plans start at just $40 a month, far less than you’d usually pay for the speed it provides. Spectrum offers cable internet to most of Long Beach, and its plans are even cheaper than Frontier’s, but be prepared for your bill to double in the third year. If you don’t want to deal with these headaches, T-Mobile Home Internet guarantees it will never raise your price.

Internet providers in Long Beach FAQs

