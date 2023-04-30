Best Internet Providers in Oakland

AT&T Fiber - Best overall among internet providers in Oakland Prices from $55 - $180 per month

Speeds from 300 - 5,000Mbps

Unlimited data Check with AT&T Fiber Or call to order: (877) 351-1336 Sonic - Best regional internet provider in Oakland Prices from $40 - $50 per month

Speeds from 5 - 10,000Mbps

No data caps or contracts Check with Sonic Internet Or call to order: (877) 395-7995 Verizon 5G Home Internet - Best fixed wireless among internet providers in Oakland Prices from $50 - $70 per month

Speeds from 85 - 1,000Mbps

Unlimited data Check with Verizon 5G Home Internet Or call to order: (855) 287-1187 Xfinity - Best cable internet provider in Oakland Prices from $20 - $300 per month

Speeds from 75 - 6,000Mbps

Data caps on some plans Check with Xfinity Internet Or call to order: (844) 647-4811

Oakland is a town that appreciates having a choice of internet service providers. The Internet Choice Ordinance -- a directive that prohibits many multiunit property owners from restricting tenants' choice of ISP -- went into effect in 2022. That was a win for renters who want to shop around among Oakland ISPs.

With options from fiber to 5G, there's plenty to consider when it comes to finding the best ISP for your needs. AT&T Fiber, our top pick for Oakland, dukes it out with regional fiber company Sonic, a local favorite that's been expanding its availability in recent years. Cable provider Xfinity and fixed wireless ISPs Verizon and T-Mobile round out the top options. Your ultimate choice will depend on availability, your need for speed and your budget. Here are the best, most affordable and speediest home internet options for Oakland.

Best internet providers in Oaktown

AT&T Fiber tops our recommendations for best overall home internet provider in Oakland. thanks to its broad coverage area and fast speeds. Fiber competitor Sonic, however, is worthy of strong consideration if it services your address. If you're not fortunate enough to have fiber as an option, or if you're looking for a bargain deal, then check out Xfinity for cable or Verizon and T-Mobile for affordable fixed wireless plans.

Sarah Tew/CNET AT&T Fiber Best overall among internet providers in Oakland Check availability Or call to order: (877) 351-1336 Product details Price range $55 - $180 per month Speed range 300 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Highlights Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included Wide availability and fast speeds of up to 5 gigabits push AT&T Fiber to the top of our recommended list of ISPs for Oakland. But AT&T has stiff competition from beloved local provider Sonic, our choice for the best regional internet provider in Oaktown. AT&T also offers DSL plans in some areas not serviced by its fiber network, but keep in mind those DSL speeds won't be able to touch the zippiness of fiber. Availability: California's interactive broadband map tracks internet availability across the state and shows AT&T fiber reaching much of Oakland, with especially strong coverage in neighborhoods like Glenview, Longfellow and the Dimond District. The communities of Piedmont and Alameda are also well covered. Plans and pricing: AT&T's budget fiber plan is $55 for up to 300Mbps with no annual contract or data caps. Keep an eye out for deals, like a recent $55-per-month offer for up 1,000Mbps. The fastest speed tier, a whopping 5 gigs, will cost you a pretty penny at $180 per month (though it offers solid value with a cost per Mbps of under 4 cents). The lowest monthly prices require signing up for autopay and paperless billing. Fees and service details: Equipment is included, and there is no data cap or annual contract. AT&T often dangles carrots like a $150 reward card for ordering online. A $99 installation fee may apply, but you may be able to get that fee waived or opt for a no-fee do-it-yourself setup. Read our AT&T home internet review. Check AT&T Fiber availability Or call to order: (877) 351-1336

Sonic Sonic Best regional internet provider in Oakland Check availability Or call to order: (877) 395-7995 Product details Price range $40 - $50 per month Speed range 5 - 10,000Mbps Connection DSL, fiber Highlights No data caps or contracts If you eavesdrop on Oakland Reddit discussions about internet providers, many residents will share their love for Sonic, an independent ISP that services parts of Northern California. Sonic brings the goods with up to 10 gigabits in some areas, making your internet feel like a Lamborghini. Availability: Sonic has been expanding its coverage across the Bay Area, though the fastest 10-gigabit speeds are available to a select few. More likely, you can expect speeds around 1 gigabit. Ookla ranks Sonic as the fastest internet provider in Oakland, with a median download speed of about 297Mbps. Plans and pricing: Sonic keeps pricing pretty simple. Its standard plan runs $50 monthly for whatever speed is available at your address. A $60 service level adds a home phone into the mix, but most customers will likely opt for the savings and skip the phone. Sonic offers a free first month to let you test-drive the service with no worries. Fees and service details: Sonic encourages new customers to rent equipment for an additional $10 per month, but you can opt out of that and use your own gear. However Sonic won't help troubleshoot your equipment should you run into any problems. There are no contracts and no data caps. Check Sonic Internet availability Or call to order: (877) 395-7995

James Martin/CNET Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless among internet providers in Oakland Check availability Or call to order: (855) 287-1187 Product details Price range $50 - $70 per month (50% off for eligible 5G mobile customers) Speed range 85 - 1,000Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Highlights Unlimited data, no contracts, free equipment, 50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers There's a battle in the 5G home internet arena, but Verizon edges out T-Mobile in our evaluation because it offers speeds up to 1,000Mbps in some areas of Oakland. If fixed wireless is your thing, then the choice between Verizon and T-Mobile may come down to availability and which phone service you prefer. Both companies offer generous bundling discounts. Availability: Verizon's 5G coverage map shows its fastest 5G offering, dubbed 5G Ultra Wideband, blankets the Oakland area except for a few pockets. Parts of Emeryville, for example, aren't well covered, but the community still has access to Verizon's regular 5G network and home internet speeds up to 300Mbps. Plans and pricing: An autopay discount brings the starting price of Verizon 5G internet down to $50 per month, but mobile customers with select mobile plans can get internet for just $25 when bundling the services. Verizon's typical speeds hit from 85 to 300Mbps, but your mileage will vary depending on the strength of the signal at your location and how much demand is on the network. Some customers may be able to pull down up to 1,000Mbps with the 5G Home Plus plan. That'll run you $80 normally, $70 with auto pay or just $35 with select mobile plans. Fees and service details: With equipment included, no contract and no data caps, it's easy to start with Verizon's 5G Home Internet. It's an especially tempting deal if you're bundling with mobile service and have a strong home connection. Read our Verizon 5G Home Internet overview. Check Verizon 5G Home Internet availability Or call to order: (855) 287-1187

Sarah Tew/CNET Xfinity Best cable internet provider in Oakland Check availability Or call to order: (844) 647-4811 Product details Price range $20 - $300 per month Speed range 75 - 6,000Mbps Connection Cable Highlights Data caps on some plans, lots of plan options, solid customer satisfaction numbers Xfinity may not have the absolute fastest internet service around, but it offers a wide variety of plans with different pricing options and is widely available. If fiber isn't an option for you, then chances are Xfinity will be there for you instead. Availability: When you check California's broadband map, you'll find that Xfinity's cable service covers almost all of Oakland. That fact and a variety of internet speed plans make Xfinity a strong choice when budget is a top factor or when fiber isn't available at your address. Plans and pricing: Xfinity's Connect plan gets you hooked up to 75Mbps for the low price of $20 per month, with a few caveats. That price requires a one-year contract, autopay, paperless billing and a stored bank account. Equipment is not included, but you can rent or provide your own gear. Where available, Xfinity offers speeds up to 1,200Mbps, with that tier clocking in at $80 per month for two years. There are multiple speed and pricing options between those two, but keep an eye on future price changes and be prepared to negotiate if needed. Fees and service details: Xfinity's many options can be a little confusing, so dial into the details of your preferred plan. Some deals require a contract, and some don't include equipment. There's a 1.2TB monthly data cap, but you can get around that by paying an extra fee or renting equipment that comes with a no-data-cap perk. Read our Xfinity home internet review. Check Xfinity Internet availability Or call to order: (844) 647-4811

Internet providers in Oakland overview Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$180 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 AT&T Internet DSL $55 768Kbps-100Mbps None 1.5TB (no data cap for 100Mbps plan) None 7.4 Google Fiber Webpass Fixed wireless $70 Up to 1,000Mbps None None None N/A Sonic Fiber $50-$60 5-10,000Mbps $10 (skippable) None None N/A T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 (as low as $30 with mobile plan) 33-182Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$80 (50% off with select mobile plans) 85-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity Cable $20-$80 75-1,200Mbps Varies 1.2TB Varies 7 Show more (2 items)

All available Oakland residential internet providers

Thomas Winz/Getty Images

Oakland internet details at a glance

Fiber internet is the premium option for Oakland. You can access reliable and fast download and upload speeds from AT&T Fiber or Sonic. For budget options or wider availability, look to Xfinity for cable, or to Verizon or T-Mobile for 5G fixed wireless internet. Your ultimate decision will come down to your speed needs, budget range and which companies service your address.

Pricing details on Oakland home internet service

Home internet pricing is all over the map in Oakland. The average starting price for Oaktown's ISPs works out to $50. AT&T Fiber offers the priciest plan at $180 per month for 5-gigabit service. If you're lucky to have access to Sonic's fastest 10-gigabit fiber speeds, then you'll pay a bargain price as low as $50 per month. Down on the low side of the fee scale, you can find deals from Xfinity starting at just $20 per month.

Cheap internet options in the Oakland metro area

Oakland ISPs have you covered when it comes to affordable options for getting online. Xfinity's Connect plan comes in at just $20 per month. That's super-cheap, but be mindful of the 75Mbps limit, the one-year contract and the need to either rent equipment or provide your own. Be sure to check into the federal Affordable Connectivity Program. Eligible households can get a chunk of their bill knocked off, usually $30. That could make your internet free if you qualify.

Here are the internet speeds you can find in Oakland

Oakland is in the top half of Ookla's ranking of internet speeds for the 100 most populous US cities. Oaktown's 39th-place showing is due to a median download speed of about 218 Mbps, with Sonic reigning as the city's fastest ISP. Sonic's 10,000Mbps option should be enough for even the most demanding residential needs. On the other end of the spectrum, you'll find Xfinity's budget $20-per-month deal delivering 75Mbps.

Download speeds Oakland - 261 Mbps CA - 150 Mbps US - 133 Mbps Upload speeds Oakland - 183 Mbps CA - 48 Mbps US - 46 Mbps

Fastest internet providers in Oakland

Sonic's 10,000Mbps plan blows everyone else out of the bay, but it's not available everywhere. AT&T Fiber's 5,000Mbps option is the next closest competitor. Here's our rundown of the best multi-gigabit internet plans. AT&T offers lower gigabit tiers for much less than the high-end $180 plan. You may also be able to pull down near-gigabit speeds with Verizon 5G Home Internet if you're in a good location.

What's the final word on internet providers in Oakland?

Sonic's fiber service has a lot of fans in Oakland. If your address qualifies, you're in luck with a very affordable multi-gigabit fiber plan. Otherwise, look to AT&T Fiber for fast speeds or check into Xfinity, T-Mobile Home Internet or Verizon 5G Home Internet for widely available budget plans.

Internet providers in Oakland FAQs

Is fiber internet available in Oakland? Yes. Oakland has fiber internet and one of the fastest residential options available in the western US with Sonic's 10,000Mbps offering. It's not available everywhere in the city, but qualifying addresses can soak up the mighty speeds at a very reasonable $50-per-month price. AT&T Fiber is no slouch, either, with speeds up to 5,000Mbps, though with a heftier $180-per-month price tag on the top tier.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Oakland? Xfinity's $20-per-month, 75Mbps cable plan is the champion of cheap internet, but you'll need to sign a one-year contract and either provide your own equipment or rent your gear from Xfinity. T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizion 5G Home Internet both offer tempting discounts for customers who bundle certain phone plans. If you're eligible, be sure to check out what the Affordable Connectivity Program can do for you. You may qualify for free or deeply discounted internet.

Which internet provider in Oakland offers the fastest plan? Gigabit internet is nice. Multigigabit internet is even more impressive. But 10 gigabits? That's what regional ISP Sonic offers to some households in Oakland for $50 per month. Speed like that may be a luxury for many, but it could be very useful for large households where the residents have heavy download demands or for anyone who needs to move a lot of data down or upstream.