What is the best internet provider in Berkeley?

Sonic Telecom is the best internet provider in Berkeley, offering symmetrical upload and download speeds up to 1,000Mbps for just $50 per month -- a practically unheard of price for gig speeds. Equipment isn’t included, and the price increases by $10 after a year, but Sonic is still the best choice, even with those drawbacks.

If you’re looking for even higher speeds, AT&T Fiber has the fastest internet plans in Berkeley, with symmetrical speeds up to 5,000Mbps. Unlike Sonic, AT&T includes equipment in the base price, and there are five different plans to choose from, with prices starting at $55 monthly.

Xfinity is the cheapest internet provider in Berkeley, with an ultra-low starting price of $20 per month for 75Mbps. However, prices increase on all Xfinity plans after a year or two. If you don’t want to worry about rising bills, T-Mobile and Verizon 5G Home Internet include price-lock guarantees on all plans.

Best internet in Berkeley, California

Sonic Telecom is a 100% fiber-to-the-home internet provider in the Bay Area, with service available to 80% of Berkeley residents, according to Federal Communication Commission data. It offers one plan for $50 per month, and you'll get upload and download speeds of 1,000Mbps. The price increases by $10 after one year, but that's still a terrific deal. By comparison, AT&T Fiber's gig plan costs $80. Berkeley residents seem very satisfied with their service -- I've never seen a Reddit board in such a unanimous agreement on the best ISP in a city.

While Sonic Telecom is beloved in Berkeley, it's not technically the fastest option in the city. That title goes to AT&T Fiber, which offers symmetrical upload and download speeds up to 5,000Mbps. Plans start at $55 per month, and equipment is included. AT&T also has the highest customer satisfaction scores of any ISP in surveys from J.D. Power and the American Customer Satisfaction Index. (As a regional provider, Sonic is not included in these.)

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included Check with AT&T Show more details Show more details

If you're looking for the lowest possible price, Xfinity plans start at just $20 monthly in Berkeley. There are plenty of caveats that come with that bargain, though. The $20 plan requires a one-year contract and increases in price after the first and second years. Rates on every other plan are locked in for the first two years; after that, they go up by $23 to $33 per month.

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers Check with Xfinity Show more details Show more details

Another good option if you're looking to save on your internet bill is Verizon 5G Home Internet. It has two monthly plans for $50 and $70, but discounts are available when you bundle with an eligible Verizon Wireless plan. Verizon currently offers a five-year price guarantee on both plans and equipment is included in the base price.

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers Check with Verizon Show more details Show more details

Berkeley internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$250 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 AT&T Internet DSL $55 Up to 140Mbps None 1.5TB on some plans None 7.4 Sonic Telecom Fiber $50 1,000Mbps $10 (optional) None None N/A T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity Cable $20-$70 75-1,200Mbps $15 (included in most plans) 1.2TB, unlimited in most plans Optional 7 Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Berkeley? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Xfinity Connect $20 75Mbps $15 (optional) Xfinity Connect More $35 200Mbps $15 (optional) Sonic Telecom $50 1,000Mbps $10 (optional) T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 300Mbps None Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

How to find internet deals and promotions in Berkeley

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Berkeley depend on the discounts available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Berkeley internet providers, such as Verizon, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many providers, including Sonic Telecom, AT&T Fiber and T-Mobile Home Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

Internet providers in Berkeley FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Berkeley? Sonic Telecom is the best internet service provider in Berkeley. It’s available to 4 in 5 homes in the city, and provides fast upload and download speeds at a lower price than most competitors.

Is fiber internet available in Berkeley? Yes, fiber internet is available to 85% of Berkeley homes, according to FCC data. Sonic Telecom and AT&T both offer services in the city.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Berkeley? Xfinity is the cheapest internet provider in Berkeley, with plans starting at $20 monthly for 75Mbps speeds.