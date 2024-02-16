Best Internet Providers in Elk Grove, California

What is the best internet provider in Elk Grove?

Thanks to its wide coverage and multiple speed tiers, Xfinity is CNET's top pick for internet providers in Elk Grove, California. While one provider beats Xfinity for availability -- local fixed wireless provider UnWired Broadband -- Xfinity offers cheaper introductory prices than its competitor. We recommend checking out Fidium Fiber or DigitalPath for home broadband in areas where Xfinity's network is unavailable.

Looking to pay as little as possible for residential service? Xfinity will be your best bet, offering a $20-per-month plan with up to 75 megabits per second download speed. Fidium Fiber isn't far behind, though, offering 100Mbps for only $25 monthly. Xfinity and Fidium Fiber also tie for the fastest connectivity in Elk Grove, offering up to 2,000Mbps.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Elk Grove across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Elk Grove. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Elk Grove, California, in 2024

3 Internet providers SORT BY Recommended

Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Xfinity Best internet provider in Elk Grove, CA Our take - As one of CNET's best cable providers for 2024, Xfinity is available almost everywhere in Elk Grove. Customers can choose between seven plans, ranging in download speeds from 75Mbps up to 2,000Mbps. Although equipment is included with most plans, watch out for a 1.25TB data cap and a one-year contract on some speed tiers. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 498-5506 Check with Xfinity Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers Compare Check with Xfinity Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 50 - 200 Mbps Price range $69 - $130 DigitalPath Best fixed wireless internet in Elk Grove, CA Our take - Just under 98% of Elk Grove households are serviceable for this local fixed wireless provider, according to FCC data. Plans and prices vary based on where you're located in the area, but most residents can get speeds up to 200Mbps with prices starting at $69 per month. There is no monthly equipment fee for DigitalPath, but a 500-2,000GB data cap applies to all plans. . . . Or call to learn more: (888) 885-0063 Check with DigitalPath Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 50 - 200 Mbps Price range $69 - $130 Key Info No equipment fees

500-2

000GB data cap Compare Check with DigitalPath Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fiber Speed range 50 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $25 - $75 per month Fidium Fiber Best fiber internet provider in Elk Grove, CA Our take - Fiber connectivity offers one benefit that other connection types can't: symmetrical speeds. With Fidium Fiber, you can get symmetrical download and upload speeds up to 2 gigabits for only $75 per month, significantly cheaper than Xfinity's 2,000Mbps plan. Fidium Fiber also comes with no data caps or annual contracts. . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 671-6927 Check with Fidium Connection Fiber Speed range 50 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $25 - $75 per month Key Info No data caps

no contracts

$25 monthly utility fee Compare Check with Fidium Show more details Show more details Compare

Elk Grove internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score DigitalPath Fixed wireless 50-200Mbps $69-$130 None 500-2,000GB Varies N/A Fidium Fiber Fiber 100-2,000Mbps $25-$75 $10 None None N/A T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity Cable $20-$120 200-2,000Mbps $15-$25 gateway rental (optional) 1.25TB on some plans 1 year on some plans 7 Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Elk Grove? Provider Starting monthly price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Xfinity Connect $20 75Mbps $15 (optional) Fidium Essential $25 100Mbps $10 Xfinity Connect More $30 200Mbps None Fidium Advanced $35 300Mbps $10 Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plan) 300Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plan) 245Mbps None DigitalPath Metro 100 $69 100Mbps None Show more (3 items) Shop Providers

How to find internet deals and promotions in Elk Grove

The best internet deals and top promotions in Elk Grove depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Elk Grove internet providers, such as Xfinity and Fidium Fiber, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, such as Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Elk Grove Provider Starting monthly price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Fidium Futuristic $75 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber Xfinity Gigabit X2 $120 2,000Mbps 200Mbps 1.25TB Cable Xfinity Gigabit Extra $70 1,200Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Fidium Supreme $55 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plan) 1,000Mbps 75Mbps None Fixed wireless Xfinity Gigabit $65 1,000Mbps 20Mbps None Cable Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Elk Grove

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Elk Grove FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Elk Grove? Xfinity is Elk Grove's best internet provider, offering cheap prices, fast speeds and wide availability. However, Fidium Fiber is another solid option for home broadband and should be considered if your address is serviceable.

Is fiber internet available in Elk Grove? Over 55% of residents in Elk Grove will be able to access fiber internet, with Fidium Fiber being the main fiber provider in the area.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Elk Grove? Xfinity Connect is the cheapest service available in Elk Grove, which costs $20 per month for speeds up to 75Mbps. However, an additional $15 will be tacked on if you rent your equipment through Xfinity.