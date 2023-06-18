AT&T Fiber - Best overall among internet providers in Sacramento Prices from $55 - $180 per month

Speeds from 300 - 5,000Mbps

Unlimited data Check with AT&T Fiber Or call to order: (877) 941-9645 AT&T Internet 100 - Best availability among internet providers in Sacramento Prices from $55 per month

Speeds from 100Mbps

Unlimited data Check with AT&T Internet 100 Or call to order: (877) 981-3778 T-Mobile Home Internet - Best fixed wireless among internet providers in Sacramento Prices from $50 per month

Speeds from 72 - 245Mbps

Unlimited data Check with T-Mobile Or call to order: (877) 411-6605 Xfinity - Best budget option among internet providers in Sacramento Prices from $20 - $300 per month

Speeds from 75 - 6,000Mbps

Data caps on some plans

Looking for an internet provider can be tricky.

But choosing the right internet option is an important decision. Without some research, you could end up stuck in a lengthy contract, dealing with disappointing performance or even paying too much.

The good news is that many of those negative outcomes are taken off the table in Sacramento. The city has some spectacular fiber connections, though some are available only to a few residents. Fortunately, the best of both worlds, AT&T Fiber, is relatively available and it's fast. Chances are, if you're looking for super-fast internet in Sacramento, you can find a way to get it. And if you're in a tricky spot, there's probably an option for you, too.

Best internet providers in Sacramento

The City of Trees may not be the California city that comes to mind when you think of technology. But it's nestled just a couple of hours away from Silicon Valley, so it's no surprise that Sacramento has plenty of connectivity options.

Sacramento residents have plenty of choices, from fast fiber to traditional cable and even 5G at home.

Sarah Tew/CNET AT&T Fiber Best overall among internet providers in Sacramento Check availability Or call to order: (877) 941-9645 Product details Price range $55 - $180 per month Speed range 300 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Highlights Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included If your aim is purely for the best quality possible, our pick for the best overall ISP in Sacramento is AT&T Fiber. While it's not offered to every single Sacramento resident, it's available to the vast majority. And although plans can be slightly more expensive than other providers, the speed and quality of AT&T's fiber connection make it well worth the price. Availability: Downtown Sacramento has excellent access to AT&T Fiber throughout most of the city and its south side toward the airport. AT&T Fiber is also an option for much of North and West Sacramento, with gaps appearing toward the city's limits on the southwest and east sides. Plans and pricing: AT&T offers three fiber plans in most areas, starting at $55 a month. Its Internet 300 package provides 300Mbps speed and is the cheapest at $55 monthly. Stepping up to 500Mbps will cost $65 a month, while the top-of-the-line 1,000Mbps Internet 1000 package starts at $80 monthly. Special offers include a $100 or $150 reward card for ordering online and an option to have AT&T pay your current provider's cancellation fee. Fees and service details: Costs are calculated with a $5 credit for autopay and a paperless billing discount. AT&T may also charge a $99 installation fee when applicable. Read our AT&T Fiber 300 overview. Check AT&T Fiber availability Or call to order: (877) 941-9645

Sarah Tew/CNET AT&T Internet 100 Best availability among internet providers in Sacramento Check availability Or call to order: (877) 981-3778 Product details Price range $55 per month Speed range 100Mbps Connection ADSL Highlights Unlimited data, no contracts, no equipment fee For most, Sacramento has the luxury of a variety of internet providers. But even in the most well-covered city, some are simply searching for what's available. Fortunately, multiple providers cover nearly every home and office in the city, and AT&T's Internet 100 is one of them. Availability: AT&T's standard internet service (not to be confused with its fiber) is available to nearly everyone in Sacramento. While one or two exceptions may be found, no large swaths of space in the city are closed off. Plans and pricing: AT&T's Internet 100 plan (100Mbps) is the basic offering here, without much room for customization or faster speeds. The plan starts at $55 a month for a year before it bumps up to the regular price of $70 a month. Fees and service details: The $55 monthly price includes autopay and paperless billing. While AT&T Internet plans below 100Mbps include overage charges, if you go beyond 1.5TB per month (at $10 for each additional 50GB per month), you get unlimited data with Internet 100. AT&T may also charge a $149 installation fee. This plan is covered by the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides internet for low-income households. Read our AT&T home internet review. Check AT&T Internet 100 availability Or call to order: (877) 981-3778

Sarah Tew/CNET T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless among internet providers in Sacramento Check availability Or call to order: (877) 411-6605 Product details Price range $50 per month ($30 for eligible T-Mobile Magenta Max customers) Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Highlights Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees Depending on location and needs, a fixed wireless option may make sense rather than a traditional wired or cable connection. In Sacramento, most have access to T-Mobile Home Internet, a solid option for those seeking a fixed wireless plan. Availability: T-Mobile's solution is available to most in Sacramento, especially in residential areas. Some gaps exist, especially south toward the airport and around the Land Park neighborhood. But in general, most spots have access. Plans and pricing: T-Mobile Home Internet only offers one plan, which costs $50 a month (with autopay), for speeds ranging from 72 to 245Mbps. Fees and service details: That $50 monthly charge doesn't include a one-time $35 device connection charge. Also, home internet customers may be deprioritized on the network vs. mobile subscribers: The company warns that service can be "slowed, suspended, terminated, or restricted" for various uses. Read our T-Mobile Home Internet review. Check T-Mobile availability Or call to order: (877) 411-6605

Sarah Tew/CNET Xfinity Best budget option among internet providers in Sacramento Check availability Or call to order: (877) 306-7652 Product details Price range $20 - $300 per month Speed range 75 - 6,000Mbps Connection Cable Highlights Data caps on some plans, lots of plan options, solid customer satisfaction numbers Sometimes, you just need to be able to connect. If you're looking for a basic internet connection that allows you to complete regular tasks without the bells and whistles of faster speeds, Xfinity's cable internet network is unbeatable in price alone. Availability: Nearly every Sacramento resident has access to this affordable network. Xfinity covers nearly the entire city, with small pockets of unavailability to the northwest and southwest. That means that just about anyone in Sacramento can snag this budget option. Plans and pricing: At just $20 a month, Xfinity's basic 75Mbps plan isn't the fastest, but it helps the wallet. Although those seeking speed may consider looking elsewhere, Xfinity does offer higher levels of access, including 400Mbps for $45 a month and 1200Mbps for $80 monthly. Fees and service details: In exchange for their budget-friendly nature, Xfinity's plans come with stipulations. First, pricing assumes paperless billing and automatic payments with a bank account. The $20-a-month plan only allows four devices at a time and requires a year-long contract. Unless you pay extra for unlimited data, plans include data caps and may be subject to an increase. Read our Xfinity home internet review. Check Xfinity Internet availability Or call to order: (877) 306-7652





Overview of Sacramento internet providers Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T DSL/fiber $55-$180 10-5,000Mbps None 1.5TB for plans below 100Mbps None 7.4 DigitalPath Fixed wireless $62-$76 3-100Mbps None Varies One year N/A EarthLink DSL $55 12-75Mbps None None None 6.3 Fidium Fiber $35-$75 50Mbps-2Gbps None None None N/A HughesNet Satellite $50-$150 25 Mbps $15 or $450 one-time fee Varies Two years 5.7 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Viasat Satellite $50-$200 12-150Mbps $13 per month or $299 one-time purchase None Two years 6.1 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed Wireless $25-$70 85-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity Cable $20-$120 75-2,000Mbps $15 1.2TB Varies 7 Show more (5 items) Shop Providers

All available Sacramento residential internet providers

They may not be the fastest, cheapest or most available, but other ISP options exist in Sacramento. If you need an option outside of the top of our list, some satellite and fixed wireless providers are around as well. Here are the other available providers beyond our best picks:

DigitalPath : An option for those in remote areas or with few other options, DigitalPath offers a variety of connections that depend largely on geography. In rural areas, speeds may be as low as 3Mbps. The provider also requires a contract, which is a bit more pricey than other options.

: An option for those in remote areas or with few other options, DigitalPath offers a variety of connections that depend largely on geography. In rural areas, speeds may be as low as 3Mbps. The provider also requires a contract, which is a bit more pricey than other options. EarthLink

Fidium : Part of the Consolidated Communications "family," Fidium is the new kid on the block. They offer blazing-fast speeds and low costs (that increase after a promotional period) but aren't available everywhere.

Part of the Consolidated Communications "family," Fidium is the new kid on the block. They offer blazing-fast speeds and low costs (that increase after a promotional period) but aren't available everywhere. HughesNet : This provider offers a satellite fix for those with very limited options (a rarity in Sacramento). Though their speeds are low, HughesNet specializes in getting internet access to people who may otherwise struggle to find it. For us, their quality is low enough to make them worth skipping.

This provider offers a satellite fix for those with very limited options (a rarity in Sacramento). Though their speeds are low, HughesNet specializes in getting internet access to people who may otherwise struggle to find it. For us, their quality is low enough to make them worth skipping. Viasat : Another satellite option, Viasat may be the best bet for some who want a satellite option in Sacramento. They're more viable than other satellite options with plans that run from $50 to $200 a month and a decent top speed. However, they do require a two-year contract and an equipment fee.

Lightvision, LLC/Getty Images

Sacramento internet details at a glance



Sacramento has several great options for internet, whether you have access to fiber, cable or even fixed wireless providers. With great options like AT&T Fiber, there's little need for most Sacramento residents to explore offerings from smaller companies. But as in many cities, a couple of areas need to seek other options. In those cases, fixed wireless providers such as T-Mobile are likely the best path.

Broadband availability N/A people have access to broadband internet of any type No provider data available Most available internet technology

Pricing details on Sacramento home internet service

With an average starting price of just about $49, the internet is available at a relatively affordable rate in Sacramento compared to other cities CNET has covered. Xfinity offers the most budget-friendly option, but six providers offer rates starting under $60 monthly.

Cheap internet options in the Sacramento metro area

With most plans at or around $50 a month, you should be able to find an affordable option for internet in Sacramento. The absolute cheapest internet options in Sacramento will cost you approximately $20 a month, assuming you're OK with Xfinity's slowest options.

Otherwise, multiple providers offer something relatively affordable, so if you're not in the market for the fastest speeds and you don't live in the most rural areas of Sacramento, you should be able to find a good provider that doesn't break your wallet.

And in case you may qualify, you should look into the Affordable Connectivity Program, which may be able to get you your internet for free.

What are the cheapest internet plans in Sacramento? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Contract Xfinity $20 75Mbps $15 One year Fidium $35 50Mbps None None Viasat $50 12Mbps $13 a month or $299 one-time payment Two years HughesNet $50 25Mbps $15 or $450 one-time payment Two years T-Mobile Home Internet $50 245Mbps None None EarthLink $55 12Mbps None None AT&T Fiber $55 300Mbps None None DigitalPath $62 3Mbps None None Show more (4 items) Shop Providers

Sacramento internet speed details

The city's two largest providers are pretty fast, but one small ISP is its fastest. If you want speeds over 200Mbps, you have the option of stalwarts AT&T and Xfinity or the newer option, Fidium, and its 2Gbps speed. Satellite and cheaper options are as low as 3 or 10Mbps, while AT&T Fiber goes all the way to 5,000Mbps.

Download speeds Sacramento - 116 Mbps CA - 150 Mbps US - 133 Mbps Upload speeds Sacramento - 31 Mbps CA - 48 Mbps US - 46 Mbps

Fastest internet providers in Sacramento

In Sacramento, just two providers get into the realm of multi-gigabit speed. AT&T Fiber's 5,000Mbps is king, but the relatively unknown Fidium is another option, with a fast 2Gbps speed available to some Sacramento residents. For most, however, AT&T Fiber's 5,000Mbps and Xfinity's 1,200Mbps will be the quickest options.

What are the fastest internet plans in Sacramento? Provider Max download speed Max upload speed Starting price Data cap Contract AT&T 5 GIG 5Gbps 5Gbps $180 None None AT&T 2 GIG 2Gbps 2Gbps $110 None None Fidium 2-Gig 2Gbps 2Gbps $75 None None Xfinity Gigabit Extra 1.2Gbps 35Mbps $80 1.2TB None Fidium 1-Gig 1Gbps 1Gbps $55 None None AT&T Internet 1000 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps $80 None None Xfinity Gigabit 1,000Mbps 20Mbps $75 1.2TB None Show more (3 items) Shop Providers

What's the final word on internet providers in Sacramento?

Internet speeds in Sacramento come down to one main factor: Is fiber available to you?

If it is, you have some great options. AT&T and Fidium have extremely fast connections that aren't too expensive. And if you can't get either, Xfinity's gigabit plans aren't a bad option. There are also some affordable choices for those who don't care about multi-gig plans and even some options for those living in hard-to-reach areas.

Internet providers in Sacramento FAQs

Which is the best internet service provider in Sacramento? If cost is not an obstacle, AT&T provides the best connection in the City of Trees. AT&T Fiber is fast and relatively available. Even without access to the fiber side of AT&T, the company provides a solid connection with good availability.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Sacramento? The most budget-friendly option in Sacramento comes from Xfinity. The Comcast product offers internet at just $20 a month. That connection will get you 75Mbps speeds.

Is fiber internet available in Sacramento? Yes, it is. AT&T Fiber is available in large swaths of the city. Its 5,000Mbps connection is the fastest available in Sacramento. That service will run you about $180 a month, with unlimited data and no contracts required.