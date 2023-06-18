Best internet providers in Sacramento

The big names versus the rest of the field: Which Sacramento provider fits you best?
Looking for an internet provider can be tricky.
But choosing the right internet option is an important decision. Without some research, you could end up stuck in a lengthy contract, dealing with disappointing performance or even paying too much.
The good news is that many of those negative outcomes are taken off the table in Sacramento. The city has some spectacular fiber connections, though some are available only to a few residents. Fortunately, the best of both worlds, AT&T Fiber, is relatively available and it's fast. Chances are, if you're looking for super-fast internet in Sacramento, you can find a way to get it. And if you're in a tricky spot, there's probably an option for you, too.
The City of Trees may not be the California city that comes to mind when you think of technology. But it's nestled just a couple of hours away from Silicon Valley, so it's no surprise that Sacramento has plenty of connectivity options.
Sacramento residents have plenty of choices, from fast fiber to traditional cable and even 5G at home.
If your aim is purely for the best quality possible, our pick for the best overall ISP in Sacramento is AT&T Fiber.
While it's not offered to every single Sacramento resident, it's available to the vast majority. And although plans can be slightly more expensive than other providers, the speed and quality of AT&T's fiber connection make it well worth the price.
Availability: Downtown Sacramento has excellent access to AT&T Fiber throughout most of the city and its south side toward the airport. AT&T Fiber is also an option for much of North and West Sacramento, with gaps appearing toward the city's limits on the southwest and east sides.
Plans and pricing: AT&T offers three fiber plans in most areas, starting at $55 a month. Its Internet 300 package provides 300Mbps speed and is the cheapest at $55 monthly. Stepping up to 500Mbps will cost $65 a month, while the top-of-the-line 1,000Mbps Internet 1000 package starts at $80 monthly. Special offers include a $100 or $150 reward card for ordering online and an option to have AT&T pay your current provider's cancellation fee.
Fees and service details: Costs are calculated with a $5 credit for autopay and a paperless billing discount. AT&T may also charge a $99 installation fee when applicable.
For most, Sacramento has the luxury of a variety of internet providers. But even in the most well-covered city, some are simply searching for what's available. Fortunately, multiple providers cover nearly every home and office in the city, and AT&T's Internet 100 is one of them.
Availability: AT&T's standard internet service (not to be confused with its fiber) is available to nearly everyone in Sacramento. While one or two exceptions may be found, no large swaths of space in the city are closed off.
Plans and pricing: AT&T's Internet 100 plan (100Mbps) is the basic offering here, without much room for customization or faster speeds. The plan starts at $55 a month for a year before it bumps up to the regular price of $70 a month.
Fees and service details: The $55 monthly price includes autopay and paperless billing. While AT&T Internet plans below 100Mbps include overage charges, if you go beyond 1.5TB per month (at $10 for each additional 50GB per month), you get unlimited data with Internet 100. AT&T may also charge a $149 installation fee. This plan is covered by the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides internet for low-income households.
Depending on location and needs, a fixed wireless option may make sense rather than a traditional wired or cable connection. In Sacramento, most have access to T-Mobile Home Internet, a solid option for those seeking a fixed wireless plan.
Availability: T-Mobile's solution is available to most in Sacramento, especially in residential areas. Some gaps exist, especially south toward the airport and around the Land Park neighborhood. But in general, most spots have access.
Plans and pricing: T-Mobile Home Internet only offers one plan, which costs $50 a month (with autopay), for speeds ranging from 72 to 245Mbps.
Fees and service details: That $50 monthly charge doesn't include a one-time $35 device connection charge. Also, home internet customers may be deprioritized on the network vs. mobile subscribers: The company warns that service can be "slowed, suspended, terminated, or restricted" for various uses.
Sometimes, you just need to be able to connect.
If you're looking for a basic internet connection that allows you to complete regular tasks without the bells and whistles of faster speeds, Xfinity's cable internet network is unbeatable in price alone.
Availability: Nearly every Sacramento resident has access to this affordable network. Xfinity covers nearly the entire city, with small pockets of unavailability to the northwest and southwest. That means that just about anyone in Sacramento can snag this budget option.
Plans and pricing: At just $20 a month, Xfinity's basic 75Mbps plan isn't the fastest, but it helps the wallet. Although those seeking speed may consider looking elsewhere, Xfinity does offer higher levels of access, including 400Mbps for $45 a month and 1200Mbps for $80 monthly.
Fees and service details: In exchange for their budget-friendly nature, Xfinity's plans come with stipulations. First, pricing assumes paperless billing and automatic payments with a bank account. The $20-a-month plan only allows four devices at a time and requires a year-long contract. Unless you pay extra for unlimited data, plans include data caps and may be subject to an increase.
|Provider
|Internet technology
|Monthly price range
|Speed range
|Monthly equipment costs
|Data cap
|Contract
|CNET review score
|AT&T
|DSL/fiber
|$55-$180
|10-5,000Mbps
|None
|1.5TB for plans below 100Mbps
|None
|7.4
|DigitalPath
|Fixed wireless
|$62-$76
|3-100Mbps
|None
|Varies
|One year
|N/A
|EarthLink
|DSL
|$55
|12-75Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|6.3
|Fidium
|Fiber
|$35-$75
|50Mbps-2Gbps
|None
|None
|None
|N/A
|HughesNet
|Satellite
|$50-$150
|25 Mbps
|$15 or $450 one-time fee
|Varies
|Two years
|5.7
|T-Mobile Home Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$50
|72-245Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|Viasat
|Satellite
|$50-$200
|12-150Mbps
|$13 per month or $299 one-time purchase
|None
|Two years
|6.1
|Verizon 5G Home Internet
|Fixed Wireless
|$25-$70
|85-1,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.2
|Xfinity
|Cable
|$20-$120
|75-2,000Mbps
|$15
|1.2TB
|Varies
|7
They may not be the fastest, cheapest or most available, but other ISP options exist in Sacramento. If you need an option outside of the top of our list, some satellite and fixed wireless providers are around as well. Here are the other available providers beyond our best picks:
Sacramento has several great options for internet, whether you have access to fiber, cable or even fixed wireless providers. With great options like AT&T Fiber, there's little need for most Sacramento residents to explore offerings from smaller companies. But as in many cities, a couple of areas need to seek other options. In those cases, fixed wireless providers such as T-Mobile are likely the best path.
Broadband availability
Most available internet technology
With an average starting price of just about $49, the internet is available at a relatively affordable rate in Sacramento compared to other cities CNET has covered. Xfinity offers the most budget-friendly option, but six providers offer rates starting under $60 monthly.
With most plans at or around $50 a month, you should be able to find an affordable option for internet in Sacramento. The absolute cheapest internet options in Sacramento will cost you approximately $20 a month, assuming you're OK with Xfinity's slowest options.
Otherwise, multiple providers offer something relatively affordable, so if you're not in the market for the fastest speeds and you don't live in the most rural areas of Sacramento, you should be able to find a good provider that doesn't break your wallet.
And in case you may qualify, you should look into the Affordable Connectivity Program, which may be able to get you your internet for free.
|Provider
|Starting price
|Max download speed
|Monthly equipment fee
|Contract
|Xfinity
|$20
|75Mbps
|$15
|One year
|Fidium
|$35
|50Mbps
|None
|None
|Viasat
|$50
|12Mbps
|$13 a month or $299 one-time payment
|Two years
|HughesNet
|$50
|25Mbps
|$15 or $450 one-time payment
|Two years
|T-Mobile Home Internet
|$50
|245Mbps
|None
|None
|EarthLink
|$55
|12Mbps
|None
|None
|AT&T Fiber
|$55
|300Mbps
|None
|None
|DigitalPath
|$62
|3Mbps
|None
|None
The city's two largest providers are pretty fast, but one small ISP is its fastest. If you want speeds over 200Mbps, you have the option of stalwarts AT&T and Xfinity or the newer option, Fidium, and its 2Gbps speed. Satellite and cheaper options are as low as 3 or 10Mbps, while AT&T Fiber goes all the way to 5,000Mbps.
Download speeds
Upload speeds
In Sacramento, just two providers get into the realm of multi-gigabit speed. AT&T Fiber's 5,000Mbps is king, but the relatively unknown Fidium is another option, with a fast 2Gbps speed available to some Sacramento residents. For most, however, AT&T Fiber's 5,000Mbps and Xfinity's 1,200Mbps will be the quickest options.
|Provider
|Max download speed
|Max upload speed
|Starting price
|Data cap
|Contract
|AT&T 5 GIG
|5Gbps
|5Gbps
|$180
|None
|None
|AT&T 2 GIG
|2Gbps
|2Gbps
|$110
|None
|None
|Fidium 2-Gig
|2Gbps
|2Gbps
|$75
|None
|None
|Xfinity Gigabit Extra
|1.2Gbps
|35Mbps
|$80
|1.2TB
|None
|Fidium 1-Gig
|1Gbps
|1Gbps
|$55
|None
|None
|AT&T Internet 1000
|1,000Mbps
|1,000Mbps
|$80
|None
|None
|Xfinity Gigabit
|1,000Mbps
|20Mbps
|$75
|1.2TB
|None
Internet speeds in Sacramento come down to one main factor: Is fiber available to you?
If it is, you have some great options. AT&T and Fidium have extremely fast connections that aren't too expensive. And if you can't get either, Xfinity's gigabit plans aren't a bad option. There are also some affordable choices for those who don't care about multi-gig plans and even some options for those living in hard-to-reach areas.
If cost is not an obstacle, AT&T provides the best connection in the City of Trees. AT&T Fiber is fast and relatively available. Even without access to the fiber side of AT&T, the company provides a solid connection with good availability.
The most budget-friendly option in Sacramento comes from Xfinity. The Comcast product offers internet at just $20 a month. That connection will get you 75Mbps speeds.
Yes, it is. AT&T Fiber is available in large swaths of the city. Its 5,000Mbps connection is the fastest available in Sacramento. That service will run you about $180 a month, with unlimited data and no contracts required.
In addition to checking into the Affordable Connectivity Program, there are a variety of public places in Sacramento where you can get free Wi-Fi, including the city's parks system, many downtown coffee shops, train stations and more. When using a public Wi-Fi connection, remember that your data may not be secure, so try to avoid accessing or entering private information on your computer or mobile device when using a public Wi-Fi network.