Best Internet Providers in Fresno, California

There’s a clear hierarchy when it comes to choosing an internet provider in Fresno, California. If you live at one of the addresses that can get AT&T Fiber, you can stop your search now -- CNET’s pick for the best internet provider nationwide serves up fast, reliable internet for a reasonable monthly price. The only downside is that a significant share of Fresno residents aren’t able to get it.

If you can’t get AT&T Fiber, Xfinity offers some of the cheapest internet plans in the country, but you’ll have to be vigilant about price increases and fees. T-Mobile is another decent backup option, but its speeds are best for households with only one or two people.

Our team considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Fresno across a variety of categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.

Our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website.

Note that the prices, speeds and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speeds across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what’s available in Fresno. The prices referenced within this article’s text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like committing to a contract or bundling with a cellphone plan.

To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Top internet providers in Fresno

No matter where you live in Fresno, you’ll likely have access to some good internet options. AT&T Fiber is available to about a quarter of Fresno residents and offers the fastest speeds at fair prices. Those who can’t get AT&T Fiber have a good backup in Xfinity, which is available almost everywhere in the city.

AT&T Fiber Best overall Fresno internet provider Check availability Or call to order: 844-252-0105 Product details Price range $55 - $180 per month Speed range 300 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included You’d be hard-pressed to find a better all-around internet provider than AT&T Fiber anywhere in the country. It gets you fast, reliable speeds at reasonable prices, and it doesn’t come with the complicated contracts and price hikes that plague much of the broadband industry. That’s why AT&T Fiber earned the top ranking of any ISP from both the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power in Fresno’s region. Availability: AT&T Fiber is available to around a quarter of Fresno residents, according to FCC mapping data. Others will only have access to AT&T’s DSL or fixed wireless service. We wouldn’t recommend either -- both offer much slower speeds for comparable prices to AT&T Fiber. Plans and pricing: AT&T Fiber plans start at $55 per month for 300Mbps download and upload speeds and go all the way up to 5,000/5,000Mbps for $180. Fees and service details: There are no hidden fees with AT&T Fiber. You’ll get unlimited data, free equipment and a $100 or $150 reward card when you sign up, depending on the plan. Read our AT&T home internet review. Check AT&T Fiber availability Or call to order: 844-252-0105

Xfinity Cheapest internet plans in Fresno Check availability Or call to order: 855-239-7628 Product details Price range $20 - $300 per month Speed range 75 - 6,000Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Data caps on some plans, lots of plan options, solid customer satisfaction numbers After fiber internet, cable connections, like the ones utilized by Xfinity, are as good as it gets in the internet world. Xfinity offers the cheapest internet plans you’ll find anywhere, but they come with confusing price increases and slower upload speeds -- between 10 and 35Mbps, depending on the plan. If you do a lot of online gaming or videoconferencing, that could be a dealbreaker. Availability: 97% of Fresno households are able to get internet service through Xfinity. Plans and pricing: Xfinity’s plans are confusing even by ISP standards. There are six plans available in Fresno, ranging from $20 a month for 75/10Mbps speeds to $70 for 1,200/35Mbps. The $20 plan increases by $15 in year two, then another $16 in year three. On every other plan, the price is locked in for the first two years; after that, it goes up by $23 to $33 each month. Fees and service details: On the $20 plan, renting equipment through Xfinity will add another $15 to your bill. On every other plan, equipment is included for the first two years; after that, it’ll cost $15 or $25, depending on your plan. You always have the option of using your own equipment, too. All Xfinity plans come with a 1.2TB data cap, but unlimited data is included for the first two years on the four fastest plans. The only plan that requires a one-year contract is the cheapest 75Mbps plan. Xfinity also includes a Peacock Premium subscription with its two fastest plans. Read our Xfinity Internet review. Check Xfinity Internet availability Or call to order: 855-239-7628

T-Mobile Home Internet Best alternative to wired home internet in Fresno Check availability Or call to order: 844-594-2354 Product details Price range $50 per month ($30 for eligible mobile customers) Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees T-Mobile Home Internet has no contracts or hidden fees, wide availability and discounts for existing mobile customers. It uses a fixed wireless connection, which generally has slower speeds than fiber and cable, and it’s more prone to network congestion during peak hours. Still, T-Mobile is significantly faster than DSL, satellite and other fixed wireless providers in Fresno. Availability: 56% of Fresno households have access to T-Mobile Home Internet. Plans and pricing: T-Mobile Home Internet offers download speeds between 72 and 245Mbps and upload speeds between 15 and 31Mbps for $50 per month. Fees and service details: T-Mobile Home Internet has no equipment fees, no annual service contracts, no price hikes and an easy self-installation process. It also runs a test drive promotion -- customers can try out the service and get a full refund if they cancel within 15 days. Read our T-Mobile Home Internet review. Check T-Mobile availability Or call to order: 844-594-2354

Overview of Fresno internet providers Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$180 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 AT&T Internet DSL $55 768Kbps-100Mbps None 1.5TB (none for 100Mbps plan) None 7.4 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 (50% off with eligible phone plan) 85-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity Cable $20-$70 75-1,200Mbps $15-$25 (included for 24 mos. on most plans) 1.2TB (unlimited for two years on some plans) One-year contract on $20 plan 7 Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

What other internet options are there in Fresno?

There are a few other internet providers operating in Fresno, but they typically have slower speeds and higher prices. Still, they’re worth considering in more rural areas.

Kingsburg Media Foundation : This fixed wireless provider is only worth a look as a last resort. Plans start at $75 a month for just 10/5Mbps speeds -- a worse value than even satellite internet. The edge it has on satellite is that all of its plans come with unlimited data.

: This fixed wireless provider is only worth a look as a last resort. Plans start at $75 a month for just 10/5Mbps speeds -- a worse value than even satellite internet. The edge it has on satellite is that all of its plans come with unlimited data. Satellite internet : In general, satellite internet is only used in rural areas where faster options aren’t available. You can get HughesNet and Viasat everywhere in Fresno, but speeds are low, prices are high and data caps are extremely stingy. Starlink is a newer provider from SpaceX that delivers faster speeds than HughesNet and Viasat, but it has an upfront equipment cost of $599, and plans start at $120 monthly.

: In general, satellite internet is only used in rural areas where faster options aren’t available. You can get HughesNet and Viasat everywhere in Fresno, but speeds are low, prices are high and data caps are extremely stingy. Starlink is a newer provider from SpaceX that delivers faster speeds than HughesNet and Viasat, but it has an upfront equipment cost of $599, and plans start at $120 monthly. Verizon 5G Home Internet: Like T-Mobile Home Internet, Verizon has begun leveraging its own cellular network to deliver home internet wirelessly. It has two plans available in Fresno, with speeds up to 1,000Mbps at some addresses. That noted, availability is more limited than T-Mobile -- only 26% of Fresno households will be able to get Verizon.

Pricing info on Fresno home internet service

Fresno residents have some extremely cheap internet plans available -- and most of them are from one provider. Xfinity offers some of the cheapest starting prices you’ll find anywhere in the country, but you’ll have to take a close look at the fine print. By Year 3, you’ll be paying $51 for the 75Mbps plan, $63 for 200Mbps and $73 for 400Mbps.

Cheapest internet plans in Fresno Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Contract Xfinity $20 75Mbps $15 One year Xfinity $35 200Mbps None (for 24 mos.) None Xfinity $50 400Mbps None (for 24 mos.) None T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($25 off with eligible phone plan) 300Mbps None None AT&T Fiber $55 300Mbps None None Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

How fast is Fresno broadband?

Compared to other cities of its size, Fresno has an abundance of fast internet plans available. Three different providers offer “gig speeds” -- download speeds of 940Mbps or higher -- and AT&T Fiber offers symmetrical speeds up to 5,000Mbps in some areas. That said, only 30% of Fresno can get 1,000/100Mbps speeds, compared to 33% nationwide, according to FCC data.

Fastest internet plans in Fresno Provider Max download speed Max upload speed Starting price Data cap Contract AT&T Fiber 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps $180 None None AT&T Fiber 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps $110 None None Xfinity 1,200Mbps 35Mbps $70 None (for 24 mos.) None Xfinity 1,000Mbps 20Mbps $60 None (for 24 mos.) None Verizon 5G Home Internet 1,000Mbps 50Mbps $70 ($35 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) None None AT&T Fiber 940Mbps 880Mbps $80 None None Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

What’s the final word on internet providers in Fresno?

For the quarter of Fresno households that have access to AT&T Fiber, picking an internet provider is an easy decision. AT&T has symmetrical upload and download speeds, straightforward and reasonable pricing, and the best customer satisfaction scores of any provider in the country. Xfinity is a worthy backup option, but its pricing is complicated and your bill will increase significantly by Year 3. T-Mobile Home Internet maintains a guaranteed all-in price of $50 a month, but its speeds are best for households with just one or two people.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Fresno

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary database of pricing, availability and speed information that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

This guide leverages an in-house artificial intelligence tool called RAMP, which is trained on our own writing and uses our database to generate content about specific internet service providers that our writers can use in determining and presenting our picks for a given guide. Check CNET’s AI policy for more information about how our teams use (and don’t use) AI tools.

Because our database is not exhaustive, we go to the FCC’s website to check the primary data for ourselves and make sure we’re considering every ISP that provides service in an area. Plans and prices also vary by location, so we input local addresses on provider websites to find the specific options available to residents. To evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service, we look at sources including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of our pre-publication fact-check.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they're paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. To explore our process in more depth, you can visit our How we test ISPs page.

Fresno internet FAQs

Which is the best internet service provider in Fresno? AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Fresno, with up to 5,000Mbps download and upload speeds and no data caps or contracts. Xfinity’s cable internet offers six plans with speeds ranging from 75Mbps to 1,200Mbps and free subscription to Peacock Premium on some plans. T-Mobile Home Internet offers download speeds up to 245Mbps, no equipment fees, no annual service contracts and no price hikes.

Is fiber internet available in Fresno? Yes, fiber internet is available in Fresno. AT&T offers fiber internet with no contracts, unlimited data and symmetrical speeds up to 5,000Mbps.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Fresno? Xfinity is the cheapest internet provider in Fresno. Its cable internet plans start at just $20 per month for 75/10Mbps speeds, but a one-year contract is required. Equipment adds an extra $15 per month to the $20 plan, but you can also provide your own.