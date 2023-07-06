Best Internet Providers in Raleigh, North Carolina

North Carolina’s capital city has some of the fastest broadband in the country. Here are the top fiber, cable and fixed wireless plans you can get.
Raleigh, North Carolina, is known for its gorgeous oak trees, giving it its “City of Oaks” nickname, but it also wants to be known as the “Smithsonian of the South” for its art, history and science museums. It’s an anchor of the Research Triangle and a haven for foodies. Add fast fiber internet to the list of perks available to Raleigh residents. No wonder the city often ranks high on “best places to live” lists.
Another list Raleigh is in the habit of ruling is Ookla’s Speedtest.net ranking of internet speeds for the 100 most populated cities in the US. Raleigh currently resides in first place, beating out Irvine, California, Jersey City, New Jersey and San Antonio. Ookla gives a shout-out to Google Fiber as the fastest ISP in the city, but we’re giving AT&T Fiber the nod as the best provider because of its wide coverage area. Fiber isn’t the only option, though. Here’s our guide to the best internet providers in Raleigh.
Raleigh’s reputation for high-speed internet rests on the services of AT&T Fiber and Google Fiber. They have Raleigh and the surrounding communities well covered between the two of them. Spectrum blankets the region with cable internet, overlapping with the fiber providers and filling in areas where fiber doesn’t reach.
If there’s room in your budget for fiber internet, go for it. AT&T Fiber delivers speeds up to an impressive 5,000Mbps in parts of Raleigh. While Google Fiber also has a notable presence in the city, AT&T Fiber covers more ground and has a faster top speed, earning it our nod for best ISP.
Availability: There are a few dry spots in the heart of Raleigh, in parts of the Warehouse District and some scattered patches around the city, but AT&T is your best bet for widely available fiber. Some residences will have the option to go with either AT&T or Google. In that case, consider your speed needs and compare prices.
Plans and pricing: AT&T Fiber’s fastest speed tier of 5,000Mbps for $180 a month will satisfy even the most demanding internet users. If that price tag is too spendy, look to the 300Mbps plan for $55 or one of the intermediate-gig plans like 1,000Mbps for $80 or 2,000Mbps for $110.
Fees and service details: AT&T Fiber often dangles reward cards to sweeten the deal, which already comes with unlimited data. There are no contracts and equipment is included. AT&T also promises no price increase after the first year so that you won’t get an unwelcome jump in your bill down the line.
While AT&T and Google reach much of Raleigh with fiber, it’s not everywhere. If you’re in a forgotten pocket, look to Spectrum for cable internet with near-gig speeds. Spectrum offers some affordable plans, but watch for rate increases after one or two years.
Availability: It’s tough to find a spot in Raleigh that Spectrum’s cable network does not cover. While cable hasn’t kept up with fiber’s speeds, it still takes the crown when it comes to availability.
Plans and pricing: Hot tip: Call Spectrum to get the skinny on all the plans available for your address. The website may nudge you toward only its most popular options. For Raleigh, that means $40 a month for 500Mbps or $60 a month for up to 940Mbps. Those prices jump to $100 or $120, respectively, after the first two years. Spectrum typically offers slower plans, such as a 300Mbps level and a 30Mbps Internet Assist plan for $20 a month for qualified low-income households.
Fees and service details: Spectrum’s array of plans requires some scrutiny, but it has no contracts or data caps. A modem is included, and you can rent a router for $5 a month. Watch for special deals, like $50 off your bill, if you order online.
Verizon and T-Mobile are making a strong argument for fixed wireless internet as an affordable alternative to getting online. The speeds won’t knock your socks off, but bundling your internet with an eligible phone plan makes it easy on your pocketbook. While Verizon offers top speeds of 1,000Mbps in some parts of the country, you can expect to get 85 to 300Mbps in Raleigh.
Availability: As befits a key part of the Research Triangle, Raleigh is well covered by Verizon’s fanciest and fastest 5G Ultra Wideband network. Verizon’s coverage map shows the area blanketed in dark red, with only a few small spots of lighter colors indicating regular 5G or slower 4G LTE networks. Here’s what you need to know about 5G home internet.
Plans and pricing: Verizon offers two pricing tiers. The 5G Home tier runs $50 per month (with autopay) and comes with a two-year price guarantee. The 5G Home Plus plan is $70 (with autopay) and includes a three-year price guarantee and access to Verizon’s cloud storage service. Bundle with an eligible phone plan and take 50% off your monthly home internet bill.
Fees and service details: No contracts. No data caps. Equipment is included. It’s no sweat to give the service a shot if it’s available at your address and you’re looking for a budget option or an alternative to cable or DSL. Look for special gift card offers when you sign up online.
|Provider
|Internet technology
|Monthly price range
|Speed range
|Monthly equipment costs
|Data cap
|Contract
|CNET review score
|AT&T Fiber
|Fiber
|$55-$180
|300-5,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|AT&T Internet
|DSL
|$55
|768Kbps-100Mbps
|None
|1.5TB (no data cap for 100Mbps plan)
|None
|7.4
|Frontier
|DSL/fiber
|$50-$155
|10-5,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|6.3
|Google Fiber
|Fiber
|$70-$100
|1,000-2,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.5
|Spectrum
|Cable
|$40-$120
|300-940Mbps
|Free modem; $5 router (skippable)
|None
|None
|7.2
|T-Mobile Home Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$50
|72-245Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|Verizon 5G Home Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$50-$70
|85-1,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.2
Fiber is fantastic and Spectrum is everywhere, but there are a few other ISPs to consider when you’re shopping in Raleigh. T-Mobile, in particular, is worthy of consideration as a no-fuss option with simple pricing and a tempting bundle discount.
Raleigh residents are in the enviable position of having two major fiber providers competing for their dollars. It’s hard to go wrong with either AT&T Fiber or Google Fiber, but pricing is a factor that can influence which ISP you go with. It may push you to explore options from Spectrum, Verizon or T-Mobile.
Broadband availability
Most available internet technology
The average starting price for home internet in Raleigh is around $50 a month. It will cost you a little more to get started with fiber. AT&T’s 300Mbps runs $55 a month while Google’s lowest-cost plan is $70 for 1,000Mbps. Look to Spectrum, Verizon and T-Mobile if you’re searching for budget options.
One of the cheapest ways to get online is to bundle Verizon or T-Mobile home internet with an eligible phone plan. That knocks your home internet price down to as low as $25 for Verizon and $30 for T-Mobile. If you’re shopping for Google Fiber, keep an eye out for the ISP’s Neighborhood 100 Meg plan, which is available in some areas. It’s for households with an annual income under $40,000, and it only costs $20 a month. You’ll be asked to confirm your income when you sign up.
Low-income households have some good options for getting connected. Your first stop should be checking your federal Affordable Connectivity Program eligibility. Qualified households can get at least $30 off their monthly internet bills. The program can help you get free or cheap internet, and most ISPs participate. For example, Spectrum’s Internet Assist plan for Affordable Connectivity Program participants will get you 30Mbps for $20 a month.
|Provider
|Starting price
|Max download speed
|Monthly equipment fee
|Contract
|Spectrum Internet Assist
|$20 (must meet eligibility requirements)
|30Mbps
|Free modem; $5 router
|None
|Verizon 5G Home Internet
|$50 ($25 with eligible mobile plan)
|300Mbps
|None
|None
|T-Mobile Home Internet
|$50 ($30 with eligible mobile plan)
|245Mbps
|None
|None
|Frontier Internet
|$50
|Varies
|None
|None
|AT&T Fiber 300
|$55
|300Mbps
|None
|None
|Google Fiber
|$70
|1,000Mbps
|None
|None
Wanna go fast? AT&T Fiber’s got your back with a 5,000Mbps plan that’s available in Raleigh. That’s in stark contrast to the other end of the speed spectrum. Pokey DSL service in some locations may only reach 10Mbps. But chances are good your Raleigh address qualifies for fiber, or at least Spectrum’s cable offerings that reach up to 940Mbps.
Download speeds
Upload speeds
AT&T Fiber and Google Fiber duke it out for the fastest ISP in Ralei