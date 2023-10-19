Best Internet Providers in San Jose, California

Best internet provider in San Jose, California
Speeds from 75 - 6,000 Mbps
Prices from $20 - $300 per Month
Best fiber internet in San Jose, California
Speeds from 300 - 5,000 Mbps
Prices from $55 - $250 per Month
Best fixed wireless internet in San Jose, California
Speeds from 72 - 245 Mbps
Prices from $50 per Month
What is the best internet provider in San Jose?

Xfinity is the best internet provider in San Jose, with broad coverage, low starting prices and speeds up to 2,000Mbps. You’ll have to look out for price increases in the second or third year (or both), but it’s still a solid deal even after your bill goes up. AT&T Fiber isn’t as widely available, but it offers faster plans than Xfinity, and your bill doesn’t automatically increase after the promotional pricing ends. T-Mobile Home Internet has a refreshingly simple proposition for smaller households that don’t need as much speed. Everything is included in its $50 monthly price, which is locked in for as long as you maintain service.

Our methodology

Best internet in San Jose, California, in 2023

Xfinity

Best internet provider in San Jose, California

Read full review

Xfinity has the lowest starting prices in San Jose and speeds that fit every kind of home. While there are some noteworthy flaws -- primarily its slow upload speeds and price increases -- customers are largely happy with their service. Xfinity scored above the industry average in the most recent American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power surveys. 

AT&T Fiber

Best fiber internet in San Jose, California

Read full review

There's rarely a better option when AT&T Fiber is available at your home. It was CNET's pick for the best fiber internet provider in our nationwide analysis of the best ISPs. It also received the highest provider score in the most recent ACSI survey. With AT&T's 100% fiber-optic service, customers enjoy symmetrical download and upload speeds -- ideal for working from home and online gaming.

T-Mobile Home Internet

Best fixed wireless internet in San Jose, California

Read full review

T-Mobile's fixed wireless internet service is an affordable and headache-free option for internet in San Jose. It has the highest approval rating of any non-fiber provider in the country, according to the ACSI, and you won't have to deal with the hassle of equipment fees, data caps or contracts. 

San Jose internet providers compared

Provider Internet technologyMonthly price rangeSpeed rangeMonthly equipment costsData capContractCNET review score
AT&T Fiber Fiber$55-$250300-5,000MbpsNoneNoneNone7.4
Sonic Fiber Fiber$5010,000Mbps$10 (optional)NoneNoneN/A
T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless$50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans)72-245MbpsNoneNoneNone7.4
Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless$50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers)50-1,000MbpsNoneNoneNone7.2
Xfinity Cable$20-$12075-2,000Mbps$15 (included on most plans)1.2TB (unlimited on most plans)Optional7
Show more (1 item)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Other available internet providers in San Jose

  • Etheric Networks: Offering fixed wireless internet in San Jose, Etheric plans start at $79 per month for 100Mbps speeds. Unless your only other option is satellite internet, you can safely eliminate Etheric from contention -- several other providers offer faster speeds at a lower price. 
  • Ridge Wireless: Like Etheric, Ridge Wireless should only be viewed as a last resort in San Jose. It's prohibitively expensive -- plans start at $100 monthly for just 20Mbps -- and fixed wireless internet is less reliable than cable or fiber. 
  • Satellite internet: You can get satellite internet at nearly every address in the country, but it's rarely your best option. HughesNet and Viasat come with low data allowances, slow speeds and high prices. Starlink improves on the speed and latency issues satellite internet is known for, but you'll have to buy the dish for $599 just to get started.
  • Sonic Fiber: Sonic would be an easy choice for our top pick if it were more widely available. Its single plan costs $50 a month for 10,000Mbps speeds -- a value unheard of in the internet world. For comparison, AT&T charges five times as much for half the speed. Unfortunately, it's available at fewer than one in four San Jose homes. (Because Sonic isn't among the city's top 10 most prevalent providers, FCC data doesn't list exact availability figures.)
  • Verizon 5G Home Internet: Like T-Mobile, Verizon uses its 5G cellular network to offer high-speed internet in San Jose. It reaches higher speeds than T-Mobile but isn't as widely available. Right now, only 34% of homes have access to Verizon. It's especially appealing if you're a Verizon Wireless customer -- bundling with a cellphone plan cuts off $15 to $25 from home internet plans. 
San-Jose-california
Sean Duan / Getty Images

Cheap internet options in San Jose

Several affordable internet plans are available in San Jose, with prices starting at just $20 per month from Xfinity. Xfinity’s prices increase after the promotional period ends, but this isn’t until the third year on most plans. If you don’t want to worry about your bill going up, T-Mobile locks in your price for as long as you stay a customer.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in San Jose?

Provider Starting priceMax download speedMonthly equipment fee
Xfinity Connect $2075Mbps$15 (optional)
Xfinity Connect More $30200MbpsNone
Sonic Fiber $5010,000Mbps$10 (optional)
T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans)245MbpsNone
Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans)300MbpsNone
Xfinity Fast $50400MbpsNone
Show more (2 items)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in San Jose

The best internet deals and the top promotions in San Jose depend on what discounts are available during that time period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers. 

San Jose internet providers such as Xfinity may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including T-Mobile, AT&T Fiber and Sonic Fiber, run the same standard pricing year-round. 

For a more extensive list of deals, check out our guide on the best internet deals

How fast is San Jose broadband?

San Jose has several multi-gig internet plans if you're looking for ultra-fast speeds. According to Ookla speed test data, San Jose ranks 34th out of the 100 most populated cities in the US for median internet speed -- ahead of Oakland, Fresno, San Francisco and Sacramento.

Fastest internet plans in San Jose

Provider Starting priceMax download speedMax upload speedData capConnection type
Sonic Fiber $5010,000Mbps10,000MbpsNoneFiber
AT&T Internet 5000 $2505,000Mbps5,000MbpsNoneFiber
AT&T Internet 2000 $1502,000Mbps2,000MbpsNoneFiber
Xfinity Gigabit X2 $1202,000Mbps200MbpsNoneCable
Xfinity Gigabit Extra $701,200Mbps35MbpsNoneCable
AT&T Internet 1000 $551,000Mbps1,000MbpsNoneFiber
Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans)1,000Mbps75MbpsNoneFixed wireless
Xfinity Gigabit $701,000Mbps20MbpsNoneCable
Show more (4 items)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

  • 0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.
  • 5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.
  • 40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming. 
  • 100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming. 
  • 500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming all at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in San Jose

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary database of pricing, availability and speed information that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov. 

This guide leverages an in-house artificial intelligence tool called RAMP, which is trained on our own writing and uses our database to generate content about specific internet service providers that our writers can use in determining and presenting our picks for a given guide. Check CNET’s AI policy for more information about how our teams use (and don’t use) AI tools. 

Because our database is not exhaustive, we go to the FCC’s website to check the primary data for ourselves and make sure we’re considering every ISP that provides service in an area. Plans and prices also vary by location, so we input local addresses on provider websites to find the specific options available to residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of our pre-publication fact-check.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions: 

  1. Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? 
  2. Do customers get decent value for what they're paying? 
  3. Are customers happy with their service? 

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, you can visit our How we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in San Jose?

San Jose residents have an embarrassment of riches when choosing an internet plan. Xfinity is our pick for the best internet provider overall due to its broad coverage throughout the city, a wide range of plan options and high customer satisfaction scores. AT&T Fiber isn’t as widely available, but it’s hard to beat the fast, symmetrical speeds and simple pricing if you can get it. For smaller households that don’t need as much horsepower, T-Mobile Home Internet is an affordable option that won’t ever go up in price. 

Internet providers in San Jose FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in San Jose?

Is fiber internet available in San Jose?

Who is the cheapest internet provider in San Jose?

Which internet provider in San Jose offers the fastest plan?

Updated on Oct. 19, 2023

img-2783
Written by  Joe Supan
This story was created with an assist from our AI tool, RAMP. See our AI policy here.
img-2783
Joe Supan Senior Writer
Joe Supan is a senior writer for CNET covering home technology, broadband, and moving. Prior to joining CNET, Joe led MYMOVE's moving coverage and reported on broadband policy, the digital divide, and privacy issues for the broadband marketplace Allconnect. He has been featured as a guest columnist on Broadband Breakfast, and his work has been referenced by the Los Angeles Times, Forbes, National Geographic, Yahoo! Finance and more.
See full bio
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. How we test ISPs

