Best Internet Providers in Anaheim, California

What is the best internet provider in Anaheim?

AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider overall for most households in Anaheim because of its fast, symmetrical speeds and straightforward plan terms. AT&T Fiber isn’t available everywhere in Anaheim, so options like Spectrum or T-Mobile Home Internet are also solid picks, depending on what’s available in your area.

If you’re hunting for the lowest prices or fastest speeds, we’ve also found those top options. The cheapest internet in Anaheim is a tie between Spectrum and Verizon 5G Home Internet. Both ISPs start at $50 per month with a maximum download speed of 300Mbps. The fastest internet speed in Anaheim is AT&T Fiber’s 5,000Mbps plan for $225 monthly.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Anaheim across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Anaheim. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Anaheim, California

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Anaheim, CA Our take - Symmetrical speeds up to 5,000Mbps and straightforward plans bump AT&T Fiber into the top spot for ISPs in Anaheim. The upload speeds outclass cable, and it's the fastest option around. Ensure you're signing up for AT&T's fiber service, not its legacy DSL network. Read full review . . . Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability AT&T offers both fiber and DSL in Anaheim. Between the two, the ISP covers about 75% of homes with broadband, according to the Federal Communications Commission National Broadband Map. Fiber coverage is a little hit-and-miss across the city, with some dry spots near Cypress, east of Disneyland and around Anaheim Hills. Plans and pricing Plans start at 300Mbps for $55 per month. Bump up to 500Mbps for $65 or 1,000Mbps for $80 monthly. Some neighborhoods max out at the gig level, while others can get faster options like the 2,000Mbps plan for $125 per month or the 5,000Mbps plan for $225 per month. Fees and service details There are no contracts, data caps or equipment fees. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

Connection Cable Speed range 300 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $80 per month Spectrum Best cable internet in Anaheim, CA Our take - Spectrum's biggest advantage over AT&T Fiber is its wider availability. The ISP offers download speeds up to a gig and reaches just about every corner of Anaheim, but it has much slower upload speeds than fiber. Read full review . . . Connection Cable Speed range 300 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $80 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability Spectrum has the broadest wired internet coverage in Anaheim to the tune of nearly 92% of homes, according to FCC data. Plans and pricing There are three plans to choose from, starting at $50 per month for 300Mbps. You can also get 500Mbps for $60 monthly or jump to 1,000Mbps for $70. Fees and service details Spectrum includes a free modem, and you can optionally choose to rent a router for $7 per month. There are no data caps or contracts. Expect prices to go up after your introductory period. The 300Mbps plan, for example, has a regular rate of $85 per month. Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best 5G home internet in Anaheim, CA Our take - A no-fuss plan, wide availability and reasonable speeds make T-Mobile's 5G home internet service a potential alternative to wired internet, particularly if you're not fond of Spectrum and can't get AT&T Fiber. Read full review . . . Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability T-Mobile’s 5G Ultra Capacity network blankets Anaheim, but the ISP may limit open slots for home internet. Run your address to find out. Plans and pricing T-Mobile’s pricing has yo-yo'd a bit over time. After a long run at $50 per month, the ISP bumped the standard monthly price to $60. You might find a special deal bringing it back to $50. Expect typical download speeds of 72-245Mbps. Bundle with an eligible phone plan to lower your $60 monthly internet price to $50 or $40, depending on the mobile plan. Fees and service details There are no data caps, equipment fees or contracts. As with many ISPs, look for a gift card or other offer when you sign up. You may encounter a one-time $35 service fee when you get started. Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Verizon 5G Home Internet Fastest 5G home internet in Anaheim, CA Our take - Verizon's turbo-charged 5G home internet option is available in some areas of Anaheim. It offers download speeds up to a gig with typical speeds in the 300-1,000Mbps range. That's a faster top speed than competitor T-Mobile offers for home internet. Read full review . . . Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Pros and Cons Pros No data caps or contracts

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability While Verizon covers Anaheim with its 5G network, the gig-level speed tier has patchwork availability across the city. Your best bet is to run your address to see if a home internet slot is open and if your fastest speed is 300Mbps or 1,000Mbps. Plans and pricing If you’re in a gig speed zone, the 5G Home Plus plan with a top 1,000Mbps speed costs $70 monthly. Bundle with an eligible phone plan to drop that to $45 per month. The 5G Home plan tops out at 300Mbps for $50 per month (or $35 per month as a bundle deal). If your address isn’t in the gig zone, the 5G Home plan maxes out at 100Mbps, and the 5G Home Plus plan goes up to 300Mbps. Fees and service details There are no equipment fees, contracts or data caps. The plans come with a five-year price guarantee. When you sign up, look for deal sweeteners like a gift card or Nintendo Switch. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

Anaheim internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber

Read full review Fiber $55-$225 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 AT&T Internet

Read full review DSL $55 10-100Mbps None Varies None 7.4 AT&T Internet Air

Read full review Fixed wireless $55 ($35 with eligible mobile plan) 40-140Mbps None None None N/A Spectrum

Read full review Cable $50-$70 300-1,000Mbps Free modem; $7 router (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Other available internet providers in Anaheim

AT&T Internet : AT&T Internet is the company’s legacy DSL service. It covers a large area of Anaheim and fills in where fiber isn’t available. With speeds up to 100Mbps, it’s not the fastest option around. Compare this with Spectrum’s plans. There are no contracts or equipment fees, but you may run into a data cap depending on the speed of your DSL plan. For example, the Internet 75 plan is available to some homes. It offers speeds up to 75Mbps and comes with a 1.5TB data cap.

: AT&T is competing in the 5G home internet arena along with T-Mobile and Verizon. AT&T may offer Internet Air as an option for Anaheim homes that can’t get the ISP’s fiber service. The 5G plan includes equipment and has no data caps or contracts. You can expect typical speeds of 40-140Mbps. The plan costs $55 per month but can go as low as $35 per month when bundled with an eligible wireless plan. Satellite internet: With broad coverage from Spectrum, AT&T Fiber and fixed wireless ISPs, you’re unlikely to choose expensive satellite internet for your Anaheim home. If you’re in a rural or remote spot with few ISPs, then Starlink, Hughesnet or Viasat might make sense. Speeds can be variable, so investigate other options before you sign up.

Davel5957/Getty Images

Cheap internet options in Anaheim

You won’t find much in the way of superb deals regarding home internet in Anaheim. The ISPs typically start at $50 or $55 monthly for their entry-level plans. For that price, look to AT&T Fiber, Verizon 5G Home Internet and Spectrum to deliver the best speeds at 300Mbps. One way to lower your monthly internet bill is to bundle an eligible phone plan with 5G home internet through Verizon, T-Mobile or AT&T. That can bring your home internet price down to as low as $35 per month through Verizon or AT&T. AT&T Fiber isn’t the cheapest ISP in town, but consider the value of fast upload speeds and the availability of multi-gig plans when making your decision.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Anaheim?

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Anaheim

The best internet deals and top promotions in Anaheim depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Anaheim internet providers, like Spectrum and T-Mobile Home Internet, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, including AT&T Fiber and Verizon 5G Home Internet, tend to run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Anaheim broadband?

Between Spectrum and AT&T Fiber, most Anaheim residents can access gig-level home internet. That translates to a strong showing in a recent Ookla speed test report where Anaheim logged a median fixed internet download speed of 256Mbps. Anaheim is well within range for the area. Compare that to 298Mbps for Irvine and 216Mbps for Los Angeles. California overall pulled down 244Mbps in a recent report. AT&T Fiber is the fastest provider around with its 5,000Mbps plan, but it’s not available everywhere in the city.

Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection AT&T Fiber Internet 5000

Read full review $225 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Fiber Internet 2000

Read full review $125 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Fiber Internet 1000

Read full review $80 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet

Read full review $70 ($45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 1,000Mbps 75Mbps None Fixed wireless Spectrum Internet Gig

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Anaheim

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. What's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary database of pricing, availability and speed information that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn’t end there: We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Anaheim?

AT&T and Spectrum are the big dogs on the ISP scene in Anaheim. AT&T Fiber’s speedy and symmetrical service gives it a leg up, although Spectrum is a little cheaper initially. Spectrum also has broader coverage across the city, so give weight to the cable provider if you can’t get fiber. There are three 5G home internet providers: T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T. Speeds can depend on location and network congestion, so take advantage of trial periods and no-contract plans to test drive a 5G service before you commit.

Internet providers in Anaheim FAQs

What is the cheapest internet provider in Anaheim? Spectrum and Verizon 5G Home Internet offer plans starting at $50 per month. Spectrum’s prices go up after an introductory period, while Verizon promises to keep its price at the same level for five years. Consider bundling 5G home internet with a phone plan to save more on broadband.

Which internet provider in Anaheim offers the fastest plan? AT&T Fiber’s 5,000Mbps fiber plan is the fastest around, though it’s not available everywhere, even within AT&T’s fiber network service area. If you’re moving to Anaheim and need that kind of speed, then be sure to check prospective addresses with AT&T to find out what’s available to you.

Is fiber internet available in Anaheim? AT&T Fiber reaches many neighborhoods in Anaheim but with less coverage in Anaheim Hills. Top speeds will vary with location, reaching either 1,000Mbps or 5,000Mbps. Speeds are symmetrical.