Best Internet Providers in Fontana, California

What is the best internet provider in Fontana, California?

There's a clear order of operations when choosing internet in Fontana. If you can get AT&T Fiber, that's your best choice; if you can't, it's Spectrum. AT&T Fiber is Fontana's best internet service provider because it offers the fastest speeds and customer-friendly perks like free equipment and unlimited data. Unfortunately, data from the Federal Communications Commission shows that AT&T Fiber is currently available to only 20% of Fontana residents.

If you’re looking for the lowest prices, Spectrum is the cheapest internet provider in Fontana, and it’s available almost everywhere in the city. Prices increase significantly after one or two years, but Spectrum doesn’t require contracts, so you’re free to switch before the increase kicks in. Wireless internet from T-Mobile and Verizon is also widely available in Fontana, but speeds are slower and it tends to be more prone to network congestion than cable or fiber.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Fontana across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Fontana. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Fontana, California

AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Fontana Our take - Fiber is the best internet connection you can get, and AT&T Fiber is CNET's favorite fiber provider in the US. If you can get it at your address, we almost always recommend that you do; Fontana is no exception. It's the only provider in the city with symmetrical upload and download speeds -- crucial for online gaming or videoconferencing -- and your price won't automatically increase after a year. Unfortunately, it's available to only around 1 in 5 homes in Fontana right now, according to FCC data. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (866) 431-6052

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included Compare Check with AT&T Show more details Show more details Compare

Spectrum Cheapest internet in Fontana Our take - Spectrum will be the default choice for most people in Fontana. It's available almost everywhere, and Spectrum's cable internet speeds will get the job done for the majority of folks. The main drawback is price increases: Your monthly bill will increase by as much as $35 after one or two years. That's one reason Spectrum has below-average customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power and the American Customer Satisfaction Index. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 361-3842

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Compare Check with Spectrum Show more details Show more details Compare

T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Fontana Our take - Wireless internet is a solid alternative if you can't get AT&T Fiber and don't want to worry about price increases. T-Mobile and Verizon offer wireless plans in Fontana, and if you're a cellphone subscriber with one of them, that's the one we'd recommend -- you can get excellent discounts for bundling with home internet. Larger households might need a little more bandwidth than wireless internet can provide, but most people won't have issues. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Compare Check with T-Mobile Show more details Show more details Compare

Fontana internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber

Read full review Fiber $55-$225 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 AT&T Internet

Read full review DSL $55 Up to 140Mbps None 1.5TB on some plans None 7.4 Spectrum

Read full review Cable $30-$80 100-1,000Mbps $7 (optional) None None 7.2 Starlink

Read full review Satellite $120 25-220Mbps $599 upfront None None 6.5 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 100-300Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (1 item) Shop providers at my address

What's the cheapest internet plan in Fontana? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Spectrum Internet 100

Read full review $30 100Mbps $7 (optional) Spectrum Internet

Read full review $50 300Mbps $7 (optional) Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 100Mbps None AT&T Fiber 300

Read full review $55 300Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Shop providers at my address

How to find internet deals and promotions in Fontana

The best internet deals and top promotions in Fontana depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Fontana internet providers, such as T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, including AT&T Fiber and Spectrum, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide to the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Fontana Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type AT&T Internet 5000

Read full review $225 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Internet 2000

Read full review $125 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Internet 1000

Read full review $80 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Spectrum Internet Gig

Read full review $80 1,000Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Shop providers at my address

What's a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Fontana

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike with the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

Though the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to "yes" on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Fontana FAQ

What is the best internet service provider in Fontana? AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Fontana, offering the city's fastest upload and download speeds by a mile. Unlike Spectrum, AT&T Fiber includes equipment for free and doesn't automatically raise your rates after a year or two.

Is fiber internet available in Fontana? Yes, fiber internet is available to 20% of Fontana households, according to FCC data. AT&T Fiber is the only fiber provider in the city.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Fontana? Spectrum is Fontana's cheapest internet provider, offering plans starting at just $30 per month for 100Mbps download speeds.