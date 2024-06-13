Best Internet Providers to Consider in Moreno Valley, California

What is the best internet provider in Moreno Valley, California?

Frontier Fiber will provide the best internet service provider in Moreno Valley. It has the fastest and cheapest plans in the city and is the only fiber provider, meaning it’s the only provider with symmetrical upload and download speeds. Prices may increase significantly after the first year, but Frontier doesn’t disclose how much.

If you can’t get Frontier’s fiber service at your address, Spectrum is a great backup option. It’s available almost everywhere in the city, and you’ll get great speeds for the price. Wireless internet is another alternative worth considering. T-Mobile and Verizon offer service in Moreno Valley, and you can get great discounts for bundling with an eligible cellphone plan.

Best internet in Moreno Valley, California

Moreno Valley internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Frontier Fiber

Read full review Fiber $30-$130 200-5,000Mbps None None None 6.3 Spectrum

Read full review Cable $40-$60 300-1,000Mbps $7 (optional) None None 7.2 Starlink

Read full review Satellite $120 25-220Mbps $599 upfront None None 6.5 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

How to find internet deals and promotions in Moreno Valley

The best internet deals and top promotions in Moreno Valley depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Moreno Valley internet providers, such as Frontier Fiber, T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, including Spectrum and Starlink, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Moreno Valley Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Frontier Fiber 5 Gig

Read full review $130 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber Frontier Fiber 2 Gig

Read full review $100 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber Frontier Fiber 1 Gig

Read full review $65 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Spectrum Internet Gig

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Moreno Valley

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. What’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn’t end there: We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers that come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Moreno Valley FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Moreno Valley? Frontier Fiber is the best internet service provider in Moreno Valley, offering the fastest speeds and lowest prices of any provider in the city.

Is fiber internet available in Moreno Valley? Yes, fiber internet is available to 60% of Moreno Valley households, according to FCC data. Frontier is the only fiber provider in the city.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Moreno Valley? Frontier Fiber is the cheapest internet provider in Moreno Valley, offering plans that start at just $30 per month.