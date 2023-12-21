Best Internet Providers in Redding, California

What is the best internet provider in Redding?

Spectrum is the best internet service provider in Redding. It covers 89% of households in the area, according to Federal Communications Commission data, and starting prices are very reasonable. After one or two years, the prices will increase significantly, and Spectrum has gotten below-average customer satisfaction scores in the past.

It doesn’t cover many households in the city, but if you can get it, AT&T Fiber has the fastest internet plans in Redding. Its upload and download speeds reach 5,000Mbps, which is far more than most people need, and equipment is included at no extra cost.

Another option worth considering is wireless internet from T-Mobile. It doesn’t reach the same speeds as Spectrum or AT&T Fiber, but it’s widely available in Redding, and T-Mobile guarantees that it won’t ever raise your rates.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Redding across many categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Redding. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Redding, California

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Spectrum Best internet provider in Redding, CA Our take - Spectrum is the only wired internet provider that's widely available in Redding, so it earns our top spot somewhat by default. Spectrum isn't the best provider on the market, with below-average customer satisfaction scores from both J.D. Power and the American Customer Satisfaction Index, but it has low starting prices and fast speeds. Just be prepared for a steep price hike after one or two years. Read full review . . . Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Fastest internet in Redding, CA Our take - AT&T Fiber isn't widely available in Redding; coverage is mostly limited to westside areas like Kett and Kenswick. If you can get it, it's far and away your best option as a Redding ISP. You'll get symmetrical upload and download speeds, which are ideal for online gaming and videoconferencing, and there are no hidden fees or data caps. Read full review . . . Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Redding, CA Our take - T-Mobile is an excellent backup option if you don't want to deal with Spectrum's price increases and can't get AT&T Fiber. Its speeds won't blow you away, but it has extremely favorable terms: no equipment fees, unlimited data and a guarantee that your price won't ever go up. Read full review . . . Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

Redding internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$250 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 AT&T Internet DSL $55 Up to 140Mbps None 1.5TB on some plans None 7.4 Com-pair Fixed wireless $50-$110 12-100Mbps Varies None None N/A Digitalpath Fixed wireless $63-$167 3-200Mbps None 150GB-Unlimited None N/A Spectrum Cable $30-$90 100-1,000Mbps $5 (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Velocity Fixed wireless $50-$85 15-100Mbps Varies None None N/A Show more (3 items)

What's the cheapest internet plan in Redding? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Spectrum Internet 100 $30 100Mbps $5 (optional) Spectrum Internet $50 300Mbps $5 (optional) T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None

How to find internet deals and promotions in Redding

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Redding depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Redding internet providers, such as Spectrum, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many providers, including T-Mobile Home Internet and AT&T Fiber, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Redding Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type AT&T Internet 5000 $250 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Internet 2000 $150 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Internet 1000 $80 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Spectrum Internet Gig $90 1,000Mbps 35Mbps None Cable

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Redding

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. What’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Redding FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Redding? Spectrum is the best internet service provider in Redding. It’s the only wired internet provider widely available in the city, and starting prices are very low. That said, prices increase significantly after 12 to 24 months.

Is fiber internet available in Redding? Yes, fiber internet is available to 3% of Redding homes, according to FCC data. AT&T is the only fiber provider in the area.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Redding? Spectrum is the cheapest internet provider in Redding, with prices starting at $30 per month for 100Mbps download speeds.