Best Internet Providers in Huntington Beach, California

What is the best internet provider in Huntington Beach?

Thanks to its wide coverage and reasonable prices, Spectrum is CNET's pick for the best internet service provider in Huntington Beach, California. Spectrum covers over 93% of Huntington Beach addresses, according to data from the Federal Communications Commission, significantly more than other providers in the area. Other ISPs like Frontier Fiber and T-Mobile Home Internet are also solid picks for home broadband, depending on what's available at your location.

Astound Broadband offers the most affordable plan in Huntington Beach: $20 per month for download speeds up to 300 megabits per second. However, Astound's network is only available to select households, making Frontier's $45 per month plan the next most cost-effective option. Frontier Fiber also takes the gold for the fastest service in Huntington Beach, offering 5 gigabits of symmetrical speed for $155 per month.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Huntington Beach across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Huntington Beach. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Huntington Beach, California, in 2024

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Spectrum Best internet provider in Huntington Beach, CA Our take - Spectrum offers three speed tiers under its network: 300Mbps, 500Mbps and 1,000Mbps. Prices vary based on location, but some residents may be able to pay as low as $40 for home internet. Spectrum's plans include unlimited data and a free modem, and you won't have to sign a contract to receive this ISP's introductory rates. Read full review .

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

Compare

Connection Fiber Speed range 500 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $155 per month Frontier Fiber Best fiber internet in Huntington Beach, CA Our take - Although Spectrum takes the No. 1 spot for providers in Huntington Beach, you should consider Frontier Fiber if your address is serviceable. Frontier Fiber offers some of the fastest plans and cheapest prices in the area, and its symmetrical speeds make it an enticing option. Plus, Frontier Fiber has no data caps, equipment fees or required contracts. Read full review .

Unlimited data

Fast fiber speeds Cons Spotty DSL speeds

Poor, but improving, customer satisfaction record

Term agreement required to get signup bonuses Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

Compare

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless in Huntington Beach, CA Our take - For only $60 per month -- or $40 for eligible mobile customers -- T-Mobile Home Internet offers download speeds up to 245Mbps. With the mobile discount, this fixed wireless provider could be cheaper than Spectrum or Frontier Fiber. T-Mobile Home Internet also has unlimited data, free equipment and no yearly commitment. Read full review .

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

Compare

Huntington Beach internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Astound Broadband Cable $20-$80 300-2,000Mbps None None None 7 Frontier Fiber DSL, Fiber $45-$155 500-5,000Mbps None None None 6.3 Spectrum Cable $50-$80 300-1,000Mbps Free modem; $5 router (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (1 item)

How to find internet deals and promotions in Huntington Beach

The best internet deals and top promotions in Huntington Beach depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Huntington Beach internet providers, such as Spectrum and Astound Broadband, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, such as Frontier and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Huntington Beach

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We use the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our page on how we test ISPs.

Internet providers in Huntington Beach FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Huntington Beach? Spectrum is Huntington Beach's best internet service provider due to its wide coverage, reasonable rates and speeds up to 1,000Mbps. However, Frontier Fiber is a close second, meaning it's worth considering if it's available at your home.

Is fiber internet available in Huntington Beach? Yes. Fiber internet is available to over 55% of Huntington Beach addresses, with Frontier Fiber being the largest fiber provider in the area by far.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Huntington Beach? Astound Broadband offers the cheapest plan in Huntington Beach, costing only $20 for speeds up to 300Mbps. However, Astound is only available to 10% of addresses, so Frontier Fiber's $45 per month plan is the cheapest option for most.