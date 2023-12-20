Best Internet Providers in Irvine, California

What is the best internet provider in Irvine?

AT&T Fiber is the best internet provider in Irvine, offering the fastest speeds in the area, with upload speeds just as fast as download speeds. While Google Fiber offers similar speeds in the area, AT&T’s plans are slightly cheaper and it scored higher in customer satisfaction surveys.

If you can’t get AT&T or Google Fiber at your address, Cox has the broadest coverage in Irvine, and some neighborhoods even have access to Cox’s fiber internet service. Whether you get fiber or Cox’s standard cable internet, its plans are reasonably priced, and they all include unlimited data and free equipment for the first two years.

Wireless internet from T-Mobile and Verizon is also widely available in the area. These connections don’t reach the same top-end speeds as cable or fiber internet, but they provide plenty of bandwidth for most homes.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Irvine across a number of categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.

Best internet in Irvine, California

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Irvine, CA Our take - AT&T offers both fiber and DSL plans in Irvine, but we'd only recommend its fiber plans. You'll get fast, symmetrical speeds -- plans go up to 5,000 megabits per second in Irvine -- plus unlimited data and no equipment fees. Those favorable terms have helped earn AT&T the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry, from both J.D. Power and the American Customer Satisfaction Index. Read full review .

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included

Connection Cable, some fiber Speed range 25 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $100 per month Cox Broadest coverage in Irvine, CA Our take - Cox offers cable internet throughout most of Irvine, with a smattering of fiber internet around the airport and Orchard Hills. Whether you get cable or fiber at your address, Cox is a decent option no matter what. It offers a wide range of plans, and the price is locked in for the first two years. Like all cable internet plans, upload speeds are much lower than download speeds, which could make online gaming or videoconferencing on multiple devices difficult. Read full review .

Reasonable data usage terms, no throttling Cons Plans are pricier than other cable internet providers

Steep price increases after first year

Cox gateway device doubles as a public hotspot by default

Unlimited data bundles are a bad value Key Info 1.25TB monthly data allowance

lots of plan options

1.25TB monthly data allowance

lots of plan options

unique gaming add-on

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Irvine, CA Our take - Irvine is a Verizon 5G city, which means around 2 in 5 homes can access its wireless home internet service. Verizon's Home plan offers download speeds ranging from 50 to 300Mbps, while Home Plus has speeds from 85 to 1,000Mbps. That's a pretty wide range, so you may need to test the service out to see if it meets your needs. Read full review .

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers

Irvine internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$250 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 AT&T Internet DSL $55 Up to 140Mbps None 1.5TB on some plans None 7.4 Cox Cable, fiber $50-$100 100-2,000Mbps Included for two years Unlimited for two years None 6.2 Google Fiber Fiber $70-$100 1,000-2,000Mbps None None None 7.5 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (2 items)

What's the cheapest internet plan in Irvine? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Cox Go Fast $50 100Mbps None Cox Go Faster $50 250Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 300Mbps None

How to find internet deals and promotions in Irvine

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Irvine depend on what discounts are available during that time period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Irvine internet providers such as Verizon may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including Cox, Google Fiber and AT&T Fiber, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Irvine

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds, and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Irvine FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Irvine? AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Irvine, offering symmetrical upload and download speeds, unlimited data and no equipment fees.

Is fiber internet available in Irvine? Yes, fiber internet is available to 50% of Irvine residents, according to FCC data. AT&T, Cox and Google Fiber all offer fiber internet service in the area.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Irvine? Cox, T-Mobile and Verizon all offer plans starting at $50 per month, but T-Mobile and Verizon both offer discounts when you bundle with a cellphone plan. Cox’s plans also increase significantly after two years.