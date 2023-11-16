Best Internet Providers in Delaware

What is the best internet provider in Delaware?

Verizon Fios has the edge over competing internet service providers in Delaware regarding max upload and download speeds, stable pricing, unlimited data, promotional offers and more. Such perks have earned Verizon Fios the top spot for customer satisfaction in the East region by J.D. Power for 11 consecutive years.

Xfinity has the best selection of high-speed internet plans in Delaware, including one of the cheapest broadband options starting at $25 a month for download speeds up to 200 megabits per second. Breezeline is also a solid choice for cheap internet, with service starting at $20 monthly for speeds up to 100Mbps, but availability is limited in the state.

You’ll also find Xfinity offers the fastest maximum download speeds in Delaware, up to 1,200Mbps, though I’d have to recommend Verizon Fios if you’re looking for gigabit speeds. While Verizon Fios doesn’t have the same max download speed potential (940Mbps), it has much faster max upload speeds (880Mbps compared to 35Mbps) and the reliability advantage of a 100% fiber-optic service.

Best internet in Delaware

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $120 per month Verizon Fios Best internet provider in Delaware Our take - Fast, reliable upload and download speeds, competitive guaranteed pricing for up to four years, plus free equipment, unique signup bonuses and the added assurance of high customer satisfaction -- there's a lot to like about Verizon Fios. Pros and Cons Pros All Verizon Fios plans are 100% fiber, with symmetrical download and upload speeds

No data caps or allowances on any plans

No term agreements necessary on any plans Cons Low fiber availability for a national company

While Fios and 5G are affordable, LTE and DSL options are pricey Availability Delaware’s largest fiber internet provider, Verizon Fios, is available in much of Wilmington, Dover, Bridgeville and towns around the Indian River Bay. Plans and pricing Verizon Fios offers three plans in Delaware: 300Mbps, 500Mbps and gig service (up to 940Mbps) starting at $50, $70 and $90 a month, respectively. Pricing is good for two to four years, depending on the plan you choose, and there is no preset price increase after the guarantee expires. Fees and service details There are no added equipment fees, data caps or contracts with Verizon Fios. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment with gig service

Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Xfinity Best cable internet in Delaware Our take - Xfinity is Delaware's main cable internet service provider, with coverage spanning more than three-quarters of the state. Speeds, pricing and service conditions vary by location but are mostly budget and customer-friendly. Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Availability Xfinity Internet is available throughout much of Delaware, save for areas between Dover and Middletown, the Millsboro and Long Neck areas and select towns along the western and southern Maryland borders. Plans and pricing Most customers will have five plans to choose from, with download speeds ranging from 200 to 1,200Mbps, starting at $25 to $80 a month. Pricing is good for 12 to 36 months, depending on the plan you choose, after which your monthly rate may increase by as much as $27 to $57 a month or more. Fees and service details Service in Delaware may come with unlimited data. Otherwise, a 1.25TB monthly cap may apply. Free equipment rental is less common, so you'll want to factor in an additional $15 to the monthly cost if you plan to rent a router. Plans are typically contract-free, but a one or two-year agreement may be required to get the lowest pricing on select plans. Key Info Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Verizon 5G Home Internet Best wireless internet in Delaware Our take - If you're looking for a home internet alternative to Verizon Fios or Xfinity in Delaware, wireless internet is a good place to start. Verizon 5G Home Internet offers the fastest fixed wireless speeds in Delaware. Pros and Cons Pros No data caps or contracts

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Availability Verizon's 5G coverage map shows Ultra Wideband network coverage throughout much of the state, with Wilmington and Delaware beaches identified specifically as 5G Ultra Wideband capable cities. Service may also be available in Dover, Newark, Milton and other cities across Delaware. Plans and pricing This is where Verizon 5G Home Internet stands out as a wireless internet provider. Two plans are available: Verizon 5G Home, starting at $50 per month for a speed range between 50 and 300Mbps and Verizon 5G Home Plus, which offers speeds between 85 and 1,000Mbps for the monthly rate of $70. Actual speeds will vary by address. Max speeds of 1,000Mbps are uncommon for wireless internet service, especially for the low price of $70 a month. Qualifying Verizon mobile customers can lock in an even lower rate: $35 monthly for Home or $45 for the Home Plus plan. Fees and service details There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best rural internet in Delaware Our take - Verizon 5G Home Internet has the wireless speed advantage in Delaware, but T-Mobile Home Internet has greater availability. Service reaches over 70% of Delaware households, according to the FCC, and is a great choice for broadband in rural areas where options are otherwise limited. Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Availability Coverage spans much of Delaware, but availability and speeds can vary from one neighborhood to another. Check the T-Mobile Home Internet eligibility page to see if your address is serviceable. Plans and pricing T-Mobile Home Internet offers just one plan starting at $50 monthly for the fastest speeds available, often between 72 and 245Mbps. Qualifying T-Mobile Magenta Max customers can get an additional $20 off the cost of home internet service. Fees and service details There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts. Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees

Delaware internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Bloosurf Fixed wireless $65-$150 15-100Mbps $10 (optional) None None N/A Breezeline Cable $20-$60 100-1,000Mbps $15 (optional) None None N/A HughesNet Satellite $50-$150 15-50Mbps $15 monthly or $450 purchase fee Varies, 15-100GB 2 years 5.7 Mediacom Cable $35-$70 100-1,000Mbps $14 350-3,000GB None 6.4 Starlink Low-orbit satellite $90-$120 20-220Mbps $599 purchase fee None None N/A T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Verizon Fios Fiber $50-$90 300-940 None None None 7.6 Viasat Satellite $70-$300 12-100Mbps $13 monthly or $299 upfront Varies, 40-300GB 2 years 6.1 Xfinity Cable $25-$80 200-1,200Mbps $13 (optional) 1.25TB or unlimited 1 or 2 years (optional) 7 Show more (6 items) Shop Providers

Other available internet providers in Delaware

Bloosurf : Local fixed wireless internet provider Bloosurf is a decent option for home internet in rural and suburban areas around Middletown, Bridgeville, Seaford and Oceanview. At $65 to $150 a month for speeds of 15 to 100Mbps, service is relatively expensive for the speeds you get, so be sure to explore other potential providers before signing up.

Local fixed wireless internet provider Bloosurf is a decent option for home internet in rural and suburban areas around Middletown, Bridgeville, Seaford and Oceanview. At $65 to $150 a month for speeds of 15 to 100Mbps, service is relatively expensive for the speeds you get, so be sure to explore other potential providers before signing up. Breezeline : Cable internet from Breezeline is fast and cheap, with plans starting at $20 a month and max speeds up to 1,000Mbps. Unfortunately, availability is highly limited in Delaware, with only around 4% of residences -- mostly in parts of Middletown, Townsend and Delaware City -- eligible for service.

Cable internet from Breezeline is fast and cheap, with plans starting at $20 a month and max speeds up to 1,000Mbps. Unfortunately, availability is highly limited in Delaware, with only around 4% of residences -- mostly in parts of Middletown, Townsend and Delaware City -- eligible for service. Mediacom : If cable internet from Xfinity is unavailable, Mediacom is likely the other option. Speeds and pricing are on par with other cable providers ($35 to $70 per month for speeds of 100 to 1,000Mbps), but all plans come with a data cap and a $14 modem rental fee.

If cable internet from Xfinity is unavailable, Mediacom is likely the other option. Speeds and pricing are on par with other cable providers ($35 to $70 per month for speeds of 100 to 1,000Mbps), but all plans come with a data cap and a $14 modem rental fee. Satellite internet: Over 99% of Delaware has access to a wired or fixed wireless broadband connection (defined as speeds of 25Mbps down, 3Mbps up and higher), so you shouldn’t have to rely on satellite internet service. If satellite is your only practical option, HughesNet and Viasat are almost always available, though Starlink may be the better choice for speed and data.

Cheap internet options in Delaware

Breezeline has the cheapest internet plan in Delaware at $20 a month, but Xfinity’s $25 Connect More plan offers twice the maximum speed and is available to many more households in the state. Keep in mind that renting Wi-Fi equipment may add $15 to your bill, and a term agreement may be required to get the lowest Xfinity price.

For those who qualify for the mobile discount, T-Mobile Home Internet has the lowest all-in pricing, including equipment rental, at $30 monthly. Verizon 5G Home Internet isn’t far behind, with speeds of 50 to 300Mbps for the potential all-in cost of $35 a month.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Delaware? Provider/plan Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Breezeline Base $20 100Mbps $15 (optional) Xfinity Connect More $25 200Mbps $15 (optional) Mediacom Prime Internet $35 100Mbps $14 Verizon Fios 300 $50 300Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 50-300Mbps None Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

How to find internet deals and promotions in Delaware

The best internet deals and top promotions in Delaware depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Delaware internet providers, such as Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or promotional offers for a limited time. Many, including Verizon Fios and Mediacom, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Delaware broadband?

Recent Ookla speed test data from Q3 2023 ranks Delaware eighth fastest overall among all US states and Washington, DC, with median download speeds of around 222Mbps. That’s faster than the national average (213Mbps) and the neighboring states of Maryland (216Mbps) and Pennsylvania (192Mbps), but just a tick below New Jersey (also around 222Mbps, good for seventh overall).

Xfinity is listed as the fastest provider in the state, with median download speeds of 232Mbps, but that’s common for cable internet providers. That said, Xfinity does offer the fastest plan in the state with max download speeds up to 1,200Mbps.

Fastest internet plans in Delaware Provider/plan Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Xfinity Gigabit Extra $80 1,200Mbps 35Mbps 1.25TB or unlimited Cable Breezeline Gigafast $60 1,000Mbps 50Mbps None Cable Mediacom Prime Internet 1 Gig $55 1,000Mbps 50Mbps 3,000GB Cable Verizon Fios 1 Gig $90 940Mbps 880Mbps None Fiber Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 85-1,000Mbps 50-75Mbps None Fixed wireless Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one person sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two people to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more people to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Delaware

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Delaware?

A fiber internet connection is often preferred, especially regarding the speeds, stable pricing, added perks and high customer satisfaction of Verizon Fios. As such, Verizon Fios is CNET’s top pick for home internet in Delaware, even though it isn’t the outright cheapest, fastest or most widely available provider in the state.

Breezeline offers the cheapest internet plan in Delaware, starting at $20 monthly, but availability is limited. Xfinity has the next cheapest plan at $25 for speeds up to 200Mbps, not to mention the fastest max speed (1,200Mbps) and the best availability of any non-satellite provider in the state.

Wireless internet from T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet is another practical option for broadband service. The low pricing and simple service terms make for an enticing alternative to traditional fiber and cable internet services, even if wireless internet lacks the same speed potential.

Internet providers in Delaware FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Delaware? Verizon Fios has the best fiber-optic coverage in Delaware, the fastest upload speeds, the best record of customer satisfaction from J.D. Power in the East region, and other attributes that make it the best ISP in the state. Xfinity has the best wired internet coverage in Delaware, along with lower pricing and faster download speeds than Verizon Fios. Still, the eventual steep price increases, potential equipment fees and possible contract requirements make Xfinity tougher to recommend in areas where Verizon Fios is also available.

Is fiber internet available in Delaware? Nearly half (47%) of Delaware households are serviceable for fiber internet. That’s not to say coverage is widespread throughout the state, however. Service is largely limited to Delaware’s metro areas, including Wilmington, Dover, Middletown and Long Neck. Verizon Fios is the largest fiber internet provider in Delaware.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Delaware? Breezeline has the cheapest plan, starting at $20 a month for speeds up to 100Mbps, but availability is limited to the Middletown area. Xfinity’s cheapest plan, while slightly more expensive at $25 monthly, offers faster speeds of up to 200Mbps and is much more widely available to Delaware residents.