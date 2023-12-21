Best Internet Providers in Clovis, California

What is the best internet provider in Clovis?

AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Clovis and arguably the best internet provider in the entire country. It has the highest customer satisfaction scores of any ISP in the country, doesn’t include hidden fees and offers symmetrical speeds up to 5,000Mbps.

If you can’t get AT&T Fiber at your address or are looking for lower prices, Xfinity offers the cheapest internet plans in Clovis, starting at $20 per month. Prices increase significantly after a year or two, but contracts aren’t required, so you’re free to switch if it gets too pricey.

Another option worth considering is wireless internet. T-Mobile and Verizon offer home internet in Clovis using their cellular network, and while their plans don’t reach the same top speeds as Xfinity or AT&T Fiber, they still provide plenty for most homes.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Clovis across many categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Clovis. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Clovis, California

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Clovis, CA Our take - AT&T offers fiber and DSL internet service in Clovis, but fiber is the only one worth considering. It's arguably the best internet provider nationwide, offering fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds at reasonable prices without any of the headaches that typically go hand-in-hand with internet providers. Customers are generally very happy with their service: AT&T earned the highest ISP score in surveys from J.D. Power and the American Customer Satisfaction Index. Read full review . . . Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Xfinity Cheapest internet in Clovis, CA Our take - It's not every day you see internet plans as cheap as Xfinity's, which offers 75Mbps for just $20 per month in Clovis. Of course, there is a catch. Prices increase significantly on most plans after two years, and you'll have to sign a one-year contract to get that $20 price. Even with those caveats, Xfinity still earned above-average customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power and the ACSI. Read full review . . . Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Clovis, CA Our take - If you want to avoid unexpected price increases and don't need a ton of speed, T-Mobile Home Internet is a great option. Its wireless internet service doesn't reach the same speeds as AT&T or Xfinity, but most people don't need all that speed. T-Mobile also guarantees that it won't ever raise your rates, and you can save more by bundling with an eligible cellphone plan. Read full review . . . Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Matt Gush / Getty Images

How to find internet deals and promotions in Clovis

The best internet deals and top promotions in Clovis depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Clovis internet providers, such as Verizon and Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including AT&T and T-Mobile Home Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Clovis

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Clovis FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Clovis? AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Clovis, offering the fastest speeds in the area, unlimited data on all plans and free equipment.

Is fiber internet available in Clovis? Yes, fiber internet is available at 28% of addresses in Clovis, according to FCC data. AT&T is the only provider in the city that offers fiber internet service.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Clovis? Xfinity is the cheapest internet provider in Clovis, with plans starting at $20 per month for 75Mbps. That noted, prices increase significantly after 12 to 24 months.