Best Internet Providers in Riverside, California

What is the best internet provider in Riverside?

Spectrum is the best internet service provider for most households in Riverside, California. In addition to Spectrum's wide network, this cable giant offers reasonable costs, speeds and service details to over 90% of homes, according to data from the Federal Communications Commission. If you're hunting for fiber or fixed wireless connectivity, CNET recommends AT&T Fiber or T-Mobile Home Internet for residential internet. Ultimately, the best internet provider for you will come down to what's available at your location.

We've also found the lowest prices and fastest services in Riverside, to make your broadband shopping easier. Frontier Fiber offers the cheapest plan, costing only $45 monthly for symmetrical speeds up to 500 megabits per second. Or, if Frontier's service isn't available at your address, Spectrum's 300Mbps plan for $50 will be your next best option for affordability. Folks needing the speediest plan in Riverside should check out AT&T Fiber and Frontier Fiber, which both offer 5 gigabit plans in the area.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Riverside across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what’s available in Riverside. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month, a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Riverside in 2024

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Spectrum Best internet provider in Riverside Our take - Spectrum takes the gold for the largest network in Riverside, and its prices and services details also offer some stiff competition. Spectrum has three plans for customers to choose from: 300Mbps for $50, 700Mbps for $70 and 1,000Mbps for $80. All these plans come with unlimited data and a free modem, and no contract is required. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 361-3842 Check with Spectrum Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Fastest internet in Riverside Our take - AT&T serves more than 74% of Riverside addresses, but that number includes the provider's fiber and DSL networks -- meaning you might get stuck with AT&T Home Internet instead of the speedy AT&T Fiber. If you're serviceable for AT&T Fiber, though, its symmetrical speeds, unlimited data, and lightning-fast connectivity are definitely worth considering. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (866) 431-6052 Check with AT&T Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Riverside Our take - T-Mobile Home Internet might not be the fastest or cheapest provider in Riverside, but its all-inclusive pricing makes it an enticing option for broadband. This fixed wireless ISP costs $60 per month -- or $40 for eligible mobile customers -- and reaches speeds up to 245Mbps. Plus, unlimited data and equipment are included with no annual commitment. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

Riverside internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Home Internet

Read full review DSL hybrid $55 10-100Mbps None 1.5TB None 7.4 AT&T Fiber

Read full review Fiber $55-$225 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 Frontier Communications

Read full review DSL, fiber $45-$155 500-5,000Mbps None None None 6.3 Spectrum

Read full review Cable $50-$80 300-1,000Mbps Free modem; $5 router (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Riverside

The best internet deals and top promotions in Riverside depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Riverside internet providers, such as Spectrum, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, such as AT&T, Frontier and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

What's a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video, or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Riverside

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike with the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

Though the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to "yes" on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Riverside FAQ

What is the best internet service provider in Riverside? Spectrum is the best internet provider in Riverside, thanks to its large serviceability in the area. Spectrum also offers prices as cheap as $50 per month and speeds up to 1,000Mbps.

Is fiber internet available in Riverside? Yes. Fiber connectivity is available through AT&T Fiber and Frontier Fiber, but select households may also be serviceable for fiber internet under Southern California Telephone Company.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Riverside? The cheapest plan in Riverside is offered through Frontier Fiber, costing $45 per month for speeds up to 500Mbps.