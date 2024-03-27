Best Internet Providers in Roseville, California

What is the best internet provider in Roseville, California?

Fidium Fiber is the best internet provider in Roseville. It has the fastest speeds and is the only provider in the area that offers symmetrical upload and download speeds. You won’t have to worry about data caps, equipment fees or contracts, either.

If you’re looking for the lowest prices, Xfinity is the cheapest internet provider in Roseville, with plans starting at $20 monthly. Prices increase significantly on all plans after a year or two, but Xfinity doesn’t require contracts, so you can cancel before then.

Another good option for smaller households is wireless internet. T-Mobile and Verizon offer wireless plans in Roseville, and you can get considerable discounts when you bundle with an eligible cellphone plan.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Roseville across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Roseville. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Roseville, California

Connection Fiber Speed range 50 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $25 - $85 per month Fidium Fiber Best internet provider in Roseville, CA Our take - Fiber is the gold standard for internet connections, and Fidium Fiber offers it to about half of the homes in Roseville. You'll get fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds, free equipment and unlimited data on all plans. Fidium's prices increase by $15 to $20 monthly after the first year, but that's still less than Xfinity's rate increases. Key Info No data caps

no contracts

no contracts

$25 monthly utility fee

Connection Cable Speed range 150 - 6,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $300 per month Xfinity Cheapest internet in Roseville, CA Our take - Xfinity is available almost everywhere in Roseville, with plans starting at just $20 per month. Xfinity is a cable internet provider, which means its upload speeds are significantly lower than download speeds, which could be a problem if you work from home or game online. Prices also increase significantly on every plan after one or two years. Read full review Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

solid customer satisfaction numbers

data caps on some plans

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Roseville, CA Our take - Another good option for smaller households in Roseville is wireless internet. T-Mobile and Verizon offer wireless plans in the city, and you can get great discounts when you bundle with one of their cellphone plans. Speeds aren't quite as fast as cable or fiber, and the connection is more vulnerable to congestion, but if you're only connecting a few devices at once, you likely won't notice the difference. Read full review Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees

Roseville internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Fidium Fiber Fiber $25-$85 100-2,000Mbps None None None N/A Starlink

Read full review Satellite $120 25-220Mbps $599 upfront None None 6.5 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 100-300Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Roseville? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Xfinity Connect

Read full review $20 150Mbps $15 (optional) Fidium Essential $25 100Mbps None Xfinity Connect More

Read full review $25 300Mbps None Fidium Advanced $45 300Mbps None Xfinity Fast

Read full review $50 500Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet

How to find internet deals and promotions in Roseville

The best internet deals and top promotions in Roseville depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Roseville internet providers, such as Xfinity and T-Mobile Home Internet, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, including Fidium Fiber and Starlink, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Roseville Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Fidium Futuristic $85 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber Xfinity Gigabit Extra

Read full review $70 1,200Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Fidium Supreme $65 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Xfinity Gigabit

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Roseville

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers that come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Roseville FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Roseville? Fidium Fiber is the best internet service provider in Roseville, offering the fastest upload and download speeds, free equipment and unlimited data.

Is fiber internet available in Roseville? Yes, fiber internet is available to 47% of Roseville households, according to FCC data. Fidium Fiber is the only fiber provider in the city.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Roseville? Xfinity is the cheapest internet provider in Roseville, offering plans starting at just $20 monthly.