Best Internet Providers in Modesto, California

What is the best internet provider in Modesto, California?

AT&T Fiber is Modesto's best internet service provider, offering fast speeds and customer-friendly terms. It's the only internet option in the city with symmetrical upload and download speeds -- ideal for people who work remotely or game online.

If you’re looking for the lowest prices, Xfinity is the cheapest internet provider in Modesto, with plans starting at just $20 per month. That said, its rates increase significantly on all plans after a year or two (or both). Spectrum is another cable provider worth considering, but you’ll also have to deal with steep price increases in the second or third year.

There are two other options worth considering for households that don’t need a lot of speed: T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet. Both are middle-of-the-road in both price and speed, but you can save by bundling with an eligible cellphone plan.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Modesto across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Modesto. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Modesto, California

AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Modesto, CA Our take - Fiber internet is usually your best option for internet if you can get it, and in Modesto, AT&T Fiber is widely available. It earned CNET's pick as the best fiber provider nationwide due to its fast speeds, customer-friendly terms and reasonable prices. AT&T Fiber has also received the highest scores of any ISP from J.D. Power and the American Customer Satisfaction Index. Read full review . . .

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included

Xfinity Cheapest internet in Modesto, CA Our take - Xfinity has some of the lowest starting prices in the country, and they recently upped their speeds without raising their rates. You can get 150Mbps for just $20 a month, which is a terrific value. But there is a catch (or two). You'll need to commit to a one-year contract to get that price, which increases to $35 in the second year and $57 in the third. The rest of Xfinity's plans are locked in for the first two years. Read full review . . .

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Modesto, CA Our take - Another good option for households that don't need a ton of speed is wireless internet. In Modesto, your best bets are T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet. We gave the edge to T-Mobile here because it's more widely available, but both offer similar plans and speeds, and you can save by bundling with an eligible cellphone plan. Read full review . . .

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees

Modesto internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Ayera Technologies Fixed wireless $39-$109 3-120Mbps None (router not provided) 100GB-4.86TB None N/A AT&T Fiber

Read full review Fiber $55-$225 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 AT&T Internet

Read full review DSL $55 Up to 140Mbps None 1.5TB on some plans None 7.4 Spectrum

Read full review Cable $50-$80 300-1,000Mbps $5 (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 100-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity

Xfinity

Read full review Cable $20-$70 150-1,200Mbps $15 (included in most plans) 1.2TB (unlimited in most plans) Optional 7

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Modesto? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Xfinity Connect

Read full review $20 150Mbps $15 (optional) Xfinity Connect More

Read full review $25 300Mbps None Ayera Technologies $39 3Mbps None (router not provided) Ayera Technologies $49 15Mbps None (router not provided) Spectrum Internet

Read full review $50 300Mbps $5 (optional) Verizon 5G Home Internet

Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 100Mbps None

adamkaz / Getty Images

How to find internet deals and promotions in Modesto

The best internet deals and top promotions in Modesto depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Modesto internet providers, such as AT&T Fiber, Xfinity and Verizon 5G Home Internet, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, including Spectrum and T-Mobile Home Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one person sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two people to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more people to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Modesto

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Modesto FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Modesto? AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Modesto, offering the fastest speeds in the city and some of the lowest prices. It’s also the only fiber provider in the city, which means it’s the only one that has symmetrical upload and download speeds.

Is fiber internet available in Modesto? Yes, fiber internet is available to 22% of Modesto households, according to FCC data. AT&T Fiber is the only fiber provider in the city.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Modesto? Xfinity is Modesto's cheapest internet provider, offering plans starting at just $20 a month.