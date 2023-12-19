Best Internet Providers in Orange, California

What is the best internet provider in Orange?

AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Orange. It’s the only fiber provider in the neighborhood, which means it’s the only one that offers fast upload speeds -- essential if your home does a lot of online gaming or videoconferencing.

However, AT&T Fiber isn’t available at most addresses. If you can’t get it, Spectrum offers the cheapest internet in Orange, with monthly plans starting at $30. Those prices increase significantly after two years, but Spectrum doesn’t require contracts, so you can always switch if it gets too expensive.

T-Mobile Home Internet is another good backup option. The wireless provider only has one plan for $50 per month, and its speeds are suitable for small to midsized households. T-Mobile also includes a price-lock guarantee, and you can get extra discounts for bundling with a cellphone plan.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Orange across many categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Orange. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Orange, California

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Orange, CA Our take - It's almost always your best option when you can get AT&T Fiber at your address. The fiber provider offers the fastest speeds in the area, and its pricing is refreshingly straightforward. Equipment is included in the base price, and the fee won't automatically increase after a year or two. AT&T also has the highest scores of any ISP in surveys from J.D. Power and the American Customer Satisfaction Index. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (866) 431-6052 Check with AT&T Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included Check with AT&T Show more details Show more details

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Spectrum Cheapest internet in Orange, CA Our take - Spectrum has the cheapest internet in Orange by a mile. Its 100Mbps plan costs $30 a month -- a full $20 less than any other plan in the area. The main downside is that Spectrum’s upload speeds are significantly slower than its download speeds, which could present problems for online gamers or remote workers. Prices also increase significantly after two years, but Spectrum doesn’t require contracts, so you can always switch if it gets too pricey. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 361-3842 Check with Spectrum Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Check with Spectrum Show more details Show more details

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Orange, CA Our take - It’s currently only available to around 21% of Orange residents, according to data from the Federal Communications Commission, but T-Mobile Home Internet is a great option for small to midsized homes. Its main selling point is simplicity: It only has one plan available for $50 per month, and you’ll never have to worry about hidden fees or price increases. That’s been a hit with customers, as T-Mobile earned the highest customer satisfaction score of any nonfiber ISP in the ACSI’s most recent survey. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Check with T-Mobile Show more details Show more details

Orange internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$250 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 AT&T Internet DSL $55 Up to 140Mbps None 1.5TB on some plans None 7.4 Spectrum Cable $30-$70 100-1,000Mbps $5 (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Orange? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Spectrum Internet 100 $30 100Mbps $5 (optional) Spectrum Internet $50 500Mbps $5 (optional) T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 300Mbps None Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Orange

The best internet deals and top promotions in Orange depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Orange internet providers, such as Verizon, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including AT&T Fiber, Spectrum and T-Mobile Home Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

adamkaz/Getty Images

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Orange

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds, and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Orange FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Orange? AT&T Fiber is Orange's best internet service provider, offering symmetrical upload and download speeds, no equipment fees and unlimited data.

Is fiber internet available in Orange? Yes, fiber internet is available to 18% of Orange residents, according to FCC data. AT&T Fiber is the only fiber provider in the area.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Orange? Spectrum is the cheapest internet provider in Orange, offering plans that start at $30 per month. After two years, the price increases to $60 per month.