Best Black Friday AirPods Deals: Save $49 on AirPods Pro and More
From the latest models to low-cost options, here are all the Black Friday deals you can score on Apple AirPods.
Apple has some of the best headphones and earbuds you can get these days. There are a lot of AirPods models to choose from, and even though these devices can carry expensive price tags, with Black Friday under two weeks away, we anticipate plenty of deals to make it a little more affordable to get a pair of your own.
We've combed through early deals from tons of retailers and have gathered all of the best deals on Apple AirPods below. We expect to see more offers on these popular devices as we get closer to the big day, so keep checking back -- we'll be updating this page as new deals drop.
Black Friday AirPods deals
The AirPods Pro 2 are the best overall AirPods on the market and earned an Editors' Choice Award this year. These earbuds have the Apple H2 chip and offer top-notch sound quality, noise canceling and transparency mode, along with solid voice calling performance.
For Apple users, AirPods Max are the best high-end wireless headphones you can get. They have excellent adaptive noise canceling with a transparency mode, deliver solid voice calling performance and offer multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, along with other premium features.
Looking to spend a little less? The best budget AirPods you can get are the AirPods 2 from 2019. They don't have all of the features of newer models, but they're still a solid option for the price. They have gone as low as $69 this holiday shopping season, but are back above $100 right now. We'll keep our eyes peeled for a return to that all-time low.
The AirPods 3 from 2021 have an open design, meaning they don't have active noise canceling. But they offer a better sound and stronger bass than the previous model and are water-resistant, which may be worth the splurge. Plus, Apple users can take advantage of spatial audio.
These AirPod alternatives are still Apple earbuds and include Apple's H1 chip, along with many similar features like active noise canceling and spatial audio. The wingtips fit securely and make the Beats Fit Pro a solid option for working out.
What are the best AirPods to buy?
CNET's David Carnoy and John Falcone have tested and ranked the top AirPods models out there and have a full breakdown with reviews. Right now, the best overall AirPods you can get are the AirPods Pro 2. However, there are a number of other options that may work better for you, depending on what features you need and your budget.
Is Black Friday a good time to buy AirPods?
AirPods fluctuate in price throughout the year, but major shopping events do tend to offer the biggest price cuts, which means Black Friday is a really good time to grab a pair for less. We anticipate a number of bargains across the whole lineup of AirPods this year.
Where is the best place to buy AirPods on Black Friday?
While it is rare to find discounts on AirPods or other Apple devices from Apple directly, plenty of third-party retailers offer price drops on AirPods throughout the year. We anticipate sizeable discounts on AirPods to show up during Best Buy's Black Friday sale and Walmart's Black Friday sale, making those two of the best retailers to watch. And don't sleep on Amazon's Black Friday deals -- the company often price-matches what other retailers are offering, especially during Black Friday. You will probably find some discounts on AirPods in stores, but supplies may be limited, so we recommend buying online so that you can easily compare specs and prices and be able to check on what's in stock while you shop.
More Black Friday deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons.
Why pay full price for new headphones?
Add CNET Shopping
Mobile Guides
Phones
Foldable Phones
Headphones
Mobile Accessories
Smartwatches
Wireless Plans