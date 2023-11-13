Best Black Friday AirPods Deals: Save $49 on AirPods Pro and More

Apple has some of the best headphones and earbuds you can get these days. There are a lot of AirPods models to choose from, and even though these devices can carry expensive price tags, with Black Friday under two weeks away, we anticipate plenty of deals to make it a little more affordable to get a pair of your own.

We've combed through early deals from tons of retailers and have gathered all of the best deals on Apple AirPods below. We expect to see more offers on these popular devices as we get closer to the big day, so keep checking back -- we'll be updating this page as new deals drop.

Black Friday AirPods deals

AirPods 3: $160 The AirPods 3 from 2021 have an open design, meaning they don't have active noise canceling. But they offer a better sound and stronger bass than the previous model and are water-resistant, which may be worth the splurge. Plus, Apple users can take advantage of spatial audio. Details Save $9 $150 at Amazon

Beats Fit Pro: $180 These AirPod alternatives are still Apple earbuds and include Apple's H1 chip, along with many similar features like active noise canceling and spatial audio. The wingtips fit securely and make the Beats Fit Pro a solid option for working out. Details Save $20 $180 at Amazon

Apple/CNET

What are the best AirPods to buy?

CNET's David Carnoy and John Falcone have tested and ranked the top AirPods models out there and have a full breakdown with reviews. Right now, the best overall AirPods you can get are the AirPods Pro 2. However, there are a number of other options that may work better for you, depending on what features you need and your budget.

Is Black Friday a good time to buy AirPods?

AirPods fluctuate in price throughout the year, but major shopping events do tend to offer the biggest price cuts, which means Black Friday is a really good time to grab a pair for less. We anticipate a number of bargains across the whole lineup of AirPods this year.

Where is the best place to buy AirPods on Black Friday?

While it is rare to find discounts on AirPods or other Apple devices from Apple directly, plenty of third-party retailers offer price drops on AirPods throughout the year. We anticipate sizeable discounts on AirPods to show up during Best Buy's Black Friday sale and Walmart's Black Friday sale, making those two of the best retailers to watch. And don't sleep on Amazon's Black Friday deals -- the company often price-matches what other retailers are offering, especially during Black Friday. You will probably find some discounts on AirPods in stores, but supplies may be limited, so we recommend buying online so that you can easily compare specs and prices and be able to check on what's in stock while you shop.