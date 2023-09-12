Best iPhone 15 Preorder Deals: Up to $1,000 Off With Trade-In
Apple's iPhone 15 lineup is now official -- and here's how to be among the first to get your hands on one!
After months of rumors and speculation, Apple has finally taken the wraps off of the iPhone 15 at its 'Wonderlust' press event. The new flagship phones out of Cupertino feature the Dynamic Island across the lineup, faster processors and upgraded camera hardware, and we've got all the iPhone 15 preorder info you need to be among the first to get your hands on one.
The iPhone 15 is powered by the A16 Bionic chip for faster speeds and increased power efficiency over last year's model. The iPhone 15 Pro hardware runs on Apple's A17 Pro chip for even more powerful performance. Other notable changes include a move to USB-C charging, brighter displays, upgraded Ultra Wideband capabilities and faster wireless charging. The iPhone 15 Pro also features a customizable Action button, a titanium-based chassis and a new periscope-style telephoto lens on the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max.
We'll be rounding up all of the best iPhone 15 preorder deals below as we see them, so be sure to keep checking back.
What colors does the iPhone 15 come in?
The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will come in in five different colors: black, yellow, pink, blue and green. The iPhone 15 Pro models come in gray, white, black and blue.
How much does the iPhone 15 cost?
The four models of the iPhone 15 have different prices that change depending on the amount of storage. Pricing for each model starts at:
iPhone 15: $799*
iPhone 15 Plus: $899*
iPhone 15 Pro: $999
iPhone 15 Pro Max: $1,199
*If set up with a carrier at purchase; $30 more if you connect to a carrier later.
Best iPhone 15 preorder deals
You'll be able to preorder your iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro directly at Apple starting this Friday with devices available from Sept. 22.
New and existing customers will have a few offers to choose from at T-Mobile. You'll be able to get the iPhone 15 Pro for free ($1,000 off via 24 monthly bill credits) when you trade in an eligible device and opt for a on Go5G Plus or Go5G Next plan. There will also be up to $650 off any iPhone 15 model with trade-in on Magenta Max, $350 off on Go5G and Magenta and $200 off on almost all other T-Mobile plans. Need more than one iPhone 15? You'll be able to buy one and get $700 off another when adding a new line.
