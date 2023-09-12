Best iPhone 15 Preorder Deals: Up to $1,000 Off With Trade-In

After months of rumors and speculation, Apple has finally taken the wraps off of the iPhone 15 at its 'Wonderlust' press event. The new flagship phones out of Cupertino feature the Dynamic Island across the lineup, faster processors and upgraded camera hardware, and we've got all the iPhone 15 preorder info you need to be among the first to get your hands on one.

The iPhone 15 is powered by the A16 Bionic chip for faster speeds and increased power efficiency over last year's model. The iPhone 15 Pro hardware runs on Apple's A17 Pro chip for even more powerful performance. Other notable changes include a move to USB-C charging, brighter displays, upgraded Ultra Wideband capabilities and faster wireless charging. The iPhone 15 Pro also features a customizable Action button, a titanium-based chassis and a new periscope-style telephoto lens on the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Get your next phone for the best price.

Add CNET Shopping Set price alerts on your favorite models with the CNET Shopping extension and get notified when prices drop.

We'll be rounding up all of the best iPhone 15 preorder deals below as we see them, so be sure to keep checking back.

What colors does the iPhone 15 come in?

James Martin/CNET

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will come in in five different colors: black, yellow, pink, blue and green. The iPhone 15 Pro models come in gray, white, black and blue.

How much does the iPhone 15 cost?

The four models of the iPhone 15 have different prices that change depending on the amount of storage. Pricing for each model starts at:

iPhone 15: $799*

iPhone 15 Plus: $899*

iPhone 15 Pro: $999

iPhone 15 Pro Max: $1,199

*If set up with a carrier at purchase; $30 more if you connect to a carrier later.

Best iPhone 15 preorder deals

Apple Preorders open Friday You'll be able to preorder your iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro directly at Apple starting this Friday with devices available from Sept. 22. See at Apple