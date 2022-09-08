Apple Watch Series 8 vs. Series 7: A Quick Look At Their Differences

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

Apple's "Far Out" presentation on Wednesday debuted a sleek new lineup of wearables that includes the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and a new 2022 Apple Watch SE. While the Ultra is the most expensive option with a variety of bells and whistles, you may find that Series 8 is better for your needs. Now a mid-tier offering with the introduction of the $799 Ultra, the $399 Series 8 comes with a string of features not available on SE or the Series 7 that arrived in 2021.

All Apple Series watches are a step above the SE versions, but if you're new to the brand's smartwatches or are tempted to upgrade, you're probably wondering how Series 7 and Series 8 compare. Both have health tracking functions and activity logs, but here's how they stack up in price, features and aesthetics.

Series 8 has more health and safety options

While both models have fall detection, emergency SOS, blood oxygen sensors and gyroscope, the Series 8 offers a set of tracking upgrades that assist with wellness and safety. Apple announced two new temperature sensors available on Series 8; one is located close to the skin, and the other is within the display.

These sensors monitor body temperature throughout the day and night but can also help women track menstrual periods and ovulation cycles. A log tracks a woman's cycle history and sends out notifications for any irregularities, which can assist with family planning or potential health concerns.

In the safety category, Apple now provides car crash detection feature on the Series 8 and all other new Apple smartwatches. This sensor alerts emergency responders and your emergency contacts if you're unresponsive after 10 seconds.

Display is the essentially the same

If you were hoping for a larger screen on the Series 8, you'll have to let it go. Both the Series 7 and Series 8 have an always-on retina display and either a 41mm or 45 mm face. Their similar designs use the same glass material for the screen and curved casing. Like the Series 7, the Series 8 comes with a dust and crack resistant screen.

Where they differ is in the watch faces. You get a few extra choices with the Series 8, including "Lunar," "Astronomy," "Modular," and "Metropolitan."

Apple Watch Series 8 and Series 7 have the same battery power

While Apple touted its 36-hour battery life when the Series 8 is in low-power mode, the Series 7 is also capable of an extended battery when the WatchOS 9 update hits. Currently both watches possess 18 hours of battery power. Low-power mode will preserve life by restricting certain features like the sensors, Always-On display or the heart tracking apps.

Apple Watch Series 8 vs. Series 7

Apple Watch Series 8 Apple Watch Series 7 Starting Price $399 (£419, AU$629) $399 (£419, AU$629) Size 41mm/45mm 41mm/45mm Display (diagonal size) Always-on, 20% more screen area than SE (1.9 inches) Always-on, 20% more screen area than SE (1.9 inches) Display resolution 352x430 (41mm), 396x484 (45mm) 352x430 (41mm), 396x484 (45mm) Durability Water resistance (50m); IP6X dust resistance Water resistance (50m); IP6X dust resistance Sensors Temperature, blood oxygen, electrical heart, optical heart, compass, always-on altimeter, accelerometer, gyroscope, GPS/GNSS, ambient light Blood oxygen, electrical heart, optical heart, compass, always-on altimeter, accelerometer, gyroscope, GPS/GNSS, ambient light Safety features Crash detection, fall detection, noise monitoring, emergency SOS, international emergency calling Fall detection, noise monitoring, emergency SOS, international emergency calling Processor Apple S8 system-on-a-chip Apple S7 system-on-a-chip Colors Aluminum: midnight, starlight, silver, red; stainless steel: silver, graphite, gold, space black Aluminum: midnight, starlight, green, blue red; stainless steel: silver, graphite, gold; titanium: natural, space black Battery Life Up to 18 hours (36 hours in low power mode) Up to 18 hours (low power mode coming in WatchOS 9) Storage 32GB 32GB Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, W3 wireless chip, optional LTE Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, W3 wireless chip, U1 chip, optional LTE







