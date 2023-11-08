Apple Black Friday Deals: Save on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad and More

We're still a couple of weeks away from Black Friday, but the Apple deals are already starting to pick up steam. Whether you're looking to grab the latest Apple Watch or iPad, or you're ready to drop big bucks on a Mac upgrade, now's the time of year to do it.

And to help you take full advantage of these early savings, we've rounded up some of the best pre-Black Friday Apple deals you can already shop below. We'll continue to update this page as more deals pop up throughout the month, so be sure to check back often for the best bargains available.

Early Black Friday Apple deals

Below, we've collected all the best Apple deals you'll find ahead of Black Friday, which includes big savings on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and much more. We'll continue to update this page as we get closer to the main event on Nov. 24, so be sure to check back periodically for even more can't-miss offers.

Early Black Friday AirPods deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): $200 Apple recently updated its popular second-gen AirPods Pro with a USB-C charging case, as well as improved dust resistance and lossless audio support for the Vision Pro VR headset. And right now you can snag a pair for just $200, which saves you almost $50 compared to the Apple Store price. Details Save $49 $200 at Amazon

Early Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 9: $349 Act fast to score Apple's latest smartwatch at its Black Friday price. A huge $50 discount applies to a variety of color and size configurations at Amazon so you can take your pick and make the most of record-low pricing. Details Save $50 $349 at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2nd gen): $217 The Apple Watch SE is Apple's budget Apple Watch model but it's still a great option for those new to the platform or wanting to get in on the Apple Watch ecosystem without breaking the bank. Details Save $32 $217 at Amazon

Early Black Friday Mac deals

MacBook Air M2 (15-inch): $1,049 Though Apple recently announced a new generation of M3 devices, this is still the latest model in its lightweight MacBook Air lineup. The base model comes equipped with an M2 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, along with a stunning 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, and you can snag it for under $1,050 right now -- its all-time lowest price. Details Save $250 $1,049 at Amazon

MacBook Pro M2 (14-inch): $1,799 There's a new generation of M3-equipped MacBook Pros on the way, but this previous-gen model is still one of the best laptops on the market. It features a powerful M2 Pro processor, and comes equipped with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for blazing-fast performance. Details Save $200 $1,799 at B&H Photo

Early Black Friday iPad deals

iPad Air (5th gen): $500 You can snag the latest generation of Apple's lightweight iPad Air tablet for around $100 off right now at Amazon. It features a 10.9-inch display, an M1 processor, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, plus Wi-Fi 6 support for fast and fluid web performance. And at just 1 pound and 0.24 inch thick, it's easy to take with you just about anywhere. Details Save $99 $500 at Amazon

Early Black Friday Apple TV deals

Apple TV 4K (128GB, 2022): $145 It's pretty slim pickings for deals on Apple's latest 4K streamer right now, but you can save a scant $4 compared to the Apple Store price when you pick up the step-up 128GB model from B&H Photo. Details Save $4 $145 at B&H Photo

Early Black Friday Apple accessory deals

Will Apple offer Black Friday discounts?

Apple tends not to directly discount its own products at any time of year, even the popular Black Friday shopping season. It has in previous years, however, bundled Apple gift cards with the purchase of its hero products like iPhones, iPads and Macs. The company did that in 2022 and we'd be surprised to see any major deviation from that approach in 2023.

Where can I find the best Black Friday Apple deals?

Though Apple might not be the go-to place for deals, plenty of third-party retailers also stock Apple gear and do tempt buyers with steep discounts during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. There will likely be several Amazon Black Friday deals on Apple devices like iPads and Apple Watches, plus we know Walmart's Black Friday sale has a $69 AirPods deal that is sure to be popular. Best Buy, Target, B&H Photo and many more stores will also be cutting Apple prices to entice shoppers into their seasonal sales.