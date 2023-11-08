X
Walmart Black Friday Deals: Score Early Savings on Tech, Home Goods and More

Walmart Plus members get early access to these deals, but everyone will be able to shop hundreds of amazing bargains starting today.

Black Friday falls on Nov. 24 this year, which is still over two weeks away. But this massive sale event is far too big for just one day -- it now spans almost the entire month of November. Several retailers are already offering tons of early bargains, including both Amazon and Best Buy. And, starting today, Walmart is getting in on the early holiday savings as well. 

Walmart's online Black Friday sale kicks off Wednesday, Nov. 8, with Walmart Plus members getting early access starting at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). Everyone else will be able to take advantage of these online deals starting at 3 p.m. ET. And if you prefer to do your shopping in-person, you'll have to wait until Nov. 10 to find discounts available at your local Walmart, though plenty of deals are exclusively online. 

Whether you're a Plus member or not, there are tons of excellent deals that you can shop today. And to help you take full advantage of these early Black Friday discounts, we've rounded up some of the very best bargains available right now below. We'll continue to update this page as offers come and go, so be sure to check back often for the best Walmart deals available. 

Walmart Black Friday tech deals

Apple Watch Series 9: $349

The Apple Watch Series 9 is Apple's latest flagship model, and one of our overall favorite smartwatches on the market. Deals on this 2023 model have been pretty hard to come by since it first hit shelves in September, but you can snag tons of configurations for $50 off with this early Black Friday offer. 

PlayStation 5 + Spider-Man 2 bundle: $499

Though it's an awful lot easier to get your hands on a PS5 than it was last year, discounts on this next-gen console are still pretty much nonexistent. But if you're eager to get into some web-slinging action in Insomniac's superb Spider-Man 2, you can save $60 with this bundle -- you're essentially getting the game for free. 

Walmart Black Friday home deals

Eufy Clean L50 SES: $198

This helpful Eufy robot vacuum combines 4,000 Pa of suction power with advanced lidar navigation for serious cleaning capabilities. Plus, it comes with a self-emptying station that can hold up to 60 days worth of debris, so there's minimal maintenance on your end.

Walmart Black Friday fashion and beauty deals

Izod puffer vest: $25

Stay warm in style this winter with over 60% off this Izod puffer vest. It's fleece-lined with a water-resistant shell, and comes in three different colors. 

black-friday-walmart-deals.png
Robert Rodriguez/CNET

When is Walmart's Black Friday sale?

Walmart's online Black Friday sale kicked off on Nov. 8, with Plus members getting early access at 12 p.m. ET, and everyone else getting access at 3 p.m. ET. And in-store shoppers will get access to Black Friday savings starting on Nov. 10. There's no set expiration for the sale at the moment, but it's likely that it will roll into Cyber Monday, which falls on Nov. 27 this year. 

Are Walmart Black Friday deals available in store?

Yes, Walmart will be offering in-store savings for Black Friday, though they won't be available until 6 a.m. (local time) on Nov. 10. It's also worth noting that there are some deals that will only be available online, so be sure to double-check before you rush down to your nearest branch. 

