Walmart Black Friday Deals: Score Early Savings on Tech, Home Goods and More
You don't have to wait until after Thanksgiving to shop incredible bargains with hundreds of early deals already available at Walmart.
We've still got awhile before Black Friday itself is officially here, but the deals are already in full swing. Plenty of retailers are already offering big savings on tech, home goods and much more, including Walmart, which officially kicked off its Black Friday sale earlier this week.
Walmart's sale went live on Nov. 8, and while Plus members got early access, these bargains are now available to everybody. And to help you take full advantage of these early Black Friday discounts, we've rounded up some of the very best deals available right now below. We'll continue to update this page as offers come and go, so be sure to check back often for the best Walmart deals available.
Walmart Black Friday tech deals
The Apple Watch Series 9 is Apple's latest flagship model, and one of our overall favorite smartwatches on the market. Deals on this 2023 model have been pretty hard to come by since it first hit shelves in September, but you can snag tons of configurations for $50 off with this early Black Friday offer.
Though it's an awful lot easier to get your hands on a PS5 than it was last year, discounts on this next-gen console are still pretty much nonexistent. But if you're eager to get into some web-slinging action in Insomniac's superb Spider-Man 2, you can save over $60 with this bundle -- so you're essentially getting the game for free.
- Apple iPad (9th Gen): $249 (save $80)
- Sony WF-C500 earbuds: $29 (save $69)
- PS5 DualSense controller: $49 (save $26)
- Apple AirPods (2nd gen): $69 (save $60)
- Roku Premiere: $19 (save $16)
- MSI GF63 gaming laptop: $479 (save $220)
- Samsung B-Series 4.1-channel soundbar bundle: $139 (save $100)
- Skullcandy Barrel XT: $79 (save $90)
- Acer Nitro 27-inch gaming monitor: $145 (save $114)
- HP DeskJet 3772 wireless printer: $49 (save $45)
Walmart Black Friday home deals
This helpful Eufy robot vacuum combines 4,000 Pa of suction power with advanced lidar navigation for serious cleaning capabilities. Plus, it comes with a self-emptying station that can hold up to 60 days worth of debris, so there's minimal maintenance on your end.
- Keurig K-Express: $35 (save $24)
- Tineco iFloor3 cordless wet/dry vacuum: $200 (save $100)
- Gourmia 7-quart air fryer: $35 (save $44)
- Arlo Essential outdoor camera (2nd Gen): $29 (save $21)
- Maxkare heated blanket: $30 (save $50)
- Costway 7.5-quart stand mixer: $96 (save $83)
- Hart 20-volt 4-tool bundle: $98 (save $80)
- Hamilton Beach 10-quart slow cooker: $50 (save $30)
- Dyson TP10 air purifier: $400 (save $100)
- American Soft Linen four-piece towel set: $47 (save $20)
Walmart Black Friday fashion and beauty deals
Stay warm in style this winter with over 60% off this Izod puffer vest. It's fleece-lined with a water-resistant shell, and comes in three different colors.
- Dyson Supersonic hair dryer: $230 (save $200)
- Dyson Corrale straightener: $190 (save $260)
- Wrangler fleece hoodie: $30 (save $9)
- Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000 trimmer: $55 (save $15)
- Vonmay women's fuzzy slippers: $17 (save $16)
- Empire Cove knit beanie: $8 (save $7)
- Up to 40% off coats and jackets
- Up to 40% off boots
When is Walmart's Black Friday sale?
Walmart's online Black Friday sale officially kicked off on Nov. 8. Plus members got access a few hours early, but the sale is now open to everybody. And in-store shoppers will get access to Black Friday savings starting on Nov. 10. There's no set expiration for the sale at the moment, but it's likely that it will roll into Cyber Monday, which falls on Nov. 27 this year.
Are Walmart Black Friday deals available in store?
Yes, Walmart will be offering in-store savings for Black Friday, though they won't be available until 6 a.m. (local time) on Nov. 10. It's also worth noting that there are some deals that will be available only online, so be sure to double-check before you rush down to your nearest branch.
