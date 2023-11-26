X

Cyber Monday 2023 Live Blog: Over 160 Early Deals You Can Shop Right Now

The deals are still in full swing this weekend with thousands of early Cyber Monday bargains out there on tech, home goods, everyday essentials and more.

Updated Nov. 26, 2023 7:00 a.m. PT

avatar
Written by  Adam Oram
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
avatar
Adam Oram Deals Writer
Adam Oram is a Deals Writer at CNET. He studied Media at Newcastle University and has been writing about technology since 2013. He previously worked as a Senior Writer at iMore, Deals Editor at Thrifter, and as an Apple Genius. His spare time is spent watching football (both kinds), playing Pokémon games, and eating vegan food.
Expertise Deals, Apple
See full bio
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET
16171819202122232425+
Years of Experience
14151617181920212223
Hands-on Product Reviewers
6,0007,0008,0009,00010,00011,00012,00013,00014,00015,000
Sq. Feet of Lab Space

CNET’s expert staff reviews and rates dozens of new products and services each month, building on more than a quarter century of expertise.

Though Black Friday may have already come and gone, the holiday shopping frenzy is far from over. Cyber Monday is just around the corner, and most major retailers like AmazonWalmartTarget and Best Buy will be offering can't-miss bargains all weekend long. That mean's you've still got time to take advantage of serious savings on top tech, kitchen appliances, home goods and much, much more.

This year's sales have brought some record-breaking discounts on popular tech, including $70 off Apple's latest smartwatch and $100 off the 10th-gen iPad. Plus, there are some rare savings on PS5 console bundles where you can score popular games, such as Spider-Man 2, for free. While prices could dip a bit lower as we get closer to the holidays, trying to wait it out could mean stock runs out or you miss out on bundled games. 

But with so many offers out there, finding the best absolute best deals for Cyber Monday can be a challenge. Fortunately, CNET is here to help. Our dedicated team of more than a dozen shopping experts and deal hunters has spent over 515 hours this week sifting through thousands of great (and not-so-great) offers, so you can rest assured that the bargains you need to see are presented below. We're keeping this post updated throughout Cyber Monday to ensure you have the best deals at your fingertips. 

Our absolute favorite Cyber Monday deals

These are the deals you need to see, with a particular emphasis on highly rated products reviewed by CNET staff. 

Roku Express 4K Plus: $25

The Roku Express 4K Plus is our overall favorite streaming device of 2023, and right now you can pick it up for just $25 -- only a $1 more than the all-time low price. It supports 4K content and comes with Roku's voice remote for easy hands-free control. 

Details
Save $15
$25 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9: $329

Act fast to score Apple's latest smartwatch at this Cyber Monday price. A huge $70 discount applies to a variety of color and size configurations at Amazon so you can take your pick and make the most of record-low pricing.

Details
Save $70
$329 at Amazon

TCL 65-inch QM8 Series QLED 4K TV: $898

The TCL QM8 has an ultra HD QLED mini-LED display, a 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR Ultra support for smooth performance, vibrant colors and stunning contrast -- making it our overall favorite TV of 2023. Prices start at just $898 for the 65-inch model, which is over $400 off the list price (though the discount isn't being shown at Amazon), with other sizes available for as much as $900 off. 

Details
Save $400
$898 at Amazon

Bose SoundLink Flex: $119

Bose's top-notch SoundLink Flex has earned the overall top spot on our list of the best Bluetooth speakers of 2023 thanks to its durable build, punchy bass and overall impressive sound. It boasts an IP67 waterproof rating, 12-hour battery life and you can grab all four colors for 20% off right now

Details
Save $30
$119 at Amazon

PS5 Slim + Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle: $500

This bundle deal includes the new slim version of the PlayStation 5, as well as a digital copy of Insomniac's Spider-Man 2. The console lists for $500 on its own, so with this bundle offer, you're essentially getting the game (a $70 value) for free.

This same offer is also available on a bundle that includes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 instead.

Details
Save $70
$500 at Amazon

Meta Quest 2: $249

The Meta Quest 2 may be a generation old, but it's still one of our favorite headsets of 2023 and the most affordable way to jump into the world of VR. Right now you can snag both the 128GB and 256GB model for $51 off at Amazon, and you'll get $50 in free Amazon digital credit when you use the promo code META50 at checkout. 

Details
Save $51 + $50 Amazon credit
$249 at Amazon

Fitbit Charge 6: $100

If you're already thinking about some New Year's resolutions, now's a great time to pick up a fitness tracker to help you stay on track and hit your goals. The Fitbit Charge 6 is our overall favorite model of 2023, and right now you can pick it up at an all-time low price. 

Details
Save $60
$100 at Amazon

Amazon Echo bundles: From $18

Cyber Monday is always a good time to save on Amazon devices, and these Echo deals and bundles make fleshing out your smart home even more affordable. Smart speakers start at just $18 with free smart bulbs thrown in. 

Details
Up to 71% off
See at Amazon

Cyber Monday deals under $25

A Roku streaming device and remote against a blue/purple background.
Roku/CNET

See more: Cyber Monday Deals Under $25

Cyber Monday tech deals

apple-watch-ultra-2
Apple/CNET

Cyber Monday everyday essential deals

snugpad-wool-dryer-balls
SnugPad/CNET

Cyber Monday home and kitchen deals

A white Lomi electric composter against an orange background.
Lomi/CNET

See more: Cyber Monday Air Fryer Deals

Cyber Monday health and fitness deals 

original-peleton-bike-bf
Peleton/CNET

See more: Cyber Monday Fitness Deals

Cyber Monday TV deals

The 65-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series is displayed against a yellow background.
Amazon/CNET

See more: Cyber Monday TV Deals

Cyber Monday laptop deals

m1-macbook-air
Apple/CNET

See more: Cyber Monday Laptop Deals

Cyber Monday phone deals

samsung-galaxy-z-fold-5
Samsung/CNET

See more: Cyber Monday Phone Deals

Cyber Monday headphone deals

bose-quietcomfort-45
Bose/CNET

See more: Cyber Monday Headphone Deals

Cyber Monday gaming deals

switch-mario-kart-8-bundle
Nintendo/CNET

See more: Cyber Monday PS5 Deals and Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch Deals

Cyber Monday digital and streaming deals

The Hulu logo is displayed against a black background.
Hulu/CNET

Amazon Cyber Monday NFL Deals

tcl-tv-black-friday.png
CNET
See at

More Cyber Monday deals from CNET

CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codeseBay couponsSamsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. 

Cyber Monday Deals by category

Cyber Monday Deals by price

Show expert take Show less