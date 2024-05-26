Memorial Day Sales 2024: Shop the Top Deals From Your Favorite Retailers

CNET’s expert staff reviews and rates dozens of new products and services each month, building on more than a quarter century of expertise.

Memorial Day weekend is finally here, and so are the deals. The sales and discounts are everywhere, and they just keep on getting better. There are tons of products on sale across every category that you can think of. All of your favorite retailers are offering discounts and special deals that you won't want to miss across the biggest brands in products and services. Retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and many others currently have sales up and running. But act fast, these special prices on everything from TVs and smart home devices to major appliances, mattresses and furniture, won't last for long.

To help you make the most of these limited-time sales, CNET's team of shopping experts is dedicating hundreds of hours to sort through thousands of great (and some not-so-great) deals to round up the best bargains.

Our absolute favorite Memorial Day deals

Apple M3 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro: $1,799 Apple's latest M3 Pro MacBook Pro is now available with a big $200 discount. This model comes with 512GB of storage, an 11-core CPU and a 14-core GPU. 18GB of RAM and a stunning 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display. Details Save $200 $1,799 at Amazon

Save on Ring security cameras, video doorbells and alarms Now is the perfect time to upgrade your home security system with smart cameras, video doorbells and alarms offered with savings of up to 44%. Details Save up to 44% off See at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + cellular 41mm: $329 The Apple Watch is one of the best wearable devices around, and the latest model is currently on sale. Get the Apple Watch Series 9 for just $329 after a $170 discount. Whether you want to kick start your fitness journey or just need an upgrade to your current watch, consider this deal before it disappears. Details Save $170 $329 at Amazon

Anker magnetic iPhone battery pack: $35 This magnetic iPhone battery pack also acts as a handy kickstand, too. Its thin design means it won't add unwanted bulk and at 50% off it's hard to ignore. Details Save $35 $35 at Amazon

Apple iPad Air (5th-gen): $400 Apple's 5th-gen iPad Air might not be the latest one these days but it still has a gorgeous 10.9-inch display and a fast M1 chip at its heart. It's an even better tablet when you can pick one up for just $400, but note that stocks are starting to become limited which means you might have to check all of the colors before ordering. Details Save $200 $400 at Amazon

Babbel lifetime subscription: $140 Babbel is one of the best language-learning apps you can get. It offers 14 language courses with a school-type experience, and now you can get access for life at one of its lowest prices ever via StackSocial. It's marked down by 76%, dropping the cost from $599 to just $140, which beats even the current discount available directly from Babbel by over 50%. Details Save $459 $140 at StackSocial

Memorial Day tech deals



Now's the time to grab top tech at a steep discount. From tablets to media streamers and more, we've covered the best deals worth snagging right now.

Amazon Fire Stick Amazon/CNET

Memorial Day TV deals

From big screens to OLED models and beyond, you can find plenty of deals on TVs right now. Here are some of our favorite offers.

LG/CNET

Memorial Day laptop deals

Ready to upgrade your devices? We've gathered the best deals currently available for both Windows and Mac users.

CNET/HP

Memorial Day smart home deals

More and more devices are getting smarter, and if you want to snag some of the latest smart home gadgets for your abode, these deals make it more affordable to upgrade.

Ring/CNET

Memorial Day headphone deals

Regardless of whether you're looking for top-of-the-line models or a cheap pair that still offers quality sound you can take on the go, you can score stellar savings on a plethora of popular earbuds and headphones this Memorial Day weekend.

CNET/Amazon

Memorial Day appliance deals

Whether you're looking to replace a single appliance or you want to bundle a whole set for your home, now is a great time to invest in major appliances. We've highlighted some of the best deals here.

Samsung/CNET

Memorial Day home and kitchen deals

From small kitchen appliances to bedding and home decor, right now you can nab some significant savings on plenty of top brands.

Brooklinen/CNET

Memorial Day mattress deals

Are you tossing and turning at night? Upgrading to a new mattress with the right support could help you get a better night's sleep. And Memorial Day is one of the best times to score massive savings on most mattresses.

Nectar/CNET

Memorial Day everyday essential deals

It's not just big-ticket items seeing solid sales right now. Memorial Day is also a great time to stock up on everyday essentials.

Amazon/CNET

Memorial Day digital and streaming deals

These offers can score you savings or bonuses on top streaming services, box store memberships, digital subscriptions and much more.

Microsoft/CNET

Memorial Day fashion and beauty deals

Grab apparel just in time for summer, or stock up on beauty products to nourish and protect your skin at a great price.

Nike/CNET

