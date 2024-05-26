Article updated on May 26, 2024 at 1:56 AM PDT

Memorial Day Sales 2024: Shop the Top Deals From Your Favorite Retailers

Memorial Day sales are in full swing, here’s everything you need to know.

Memorial Day weekend is finally here, and so are the deals. The sales and discounts are everywhere, and they just keep on getting better. There are tons of products on sale across every category that you can think of. All of your favorite retailers are offering discounts and special deals that you won't want to miss across the biggest brands in products and services. Retailers including Amazon, WalmartBest Buy and many others currently have sales up and running. But act fast, these special prices on everything from TVs and smart home devices to major appliancesmattresses and furniture, won't last for long.

To help you make the most of these limited-time sales, CNET's team of shopping experts is dedicating hundreds of hours to sort through thousands of great (and some not-so-great) deals to round up the best bargains.

Our absolute favorite Memorial Day deals

Apple M3 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro: $1,799

Apple's latest M3 Pro MacBook Pro is now available with a big $200 discount. This model comes with 512GB of storage, an 11-core CPU and a 14-core GPU. 18GB of RAM and a stunning 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display.

Save $200
$1,799 at Amazon

Save on Ring security cameras, video doorbells and alarms

Now is the perfect time to upgrade your home security system with smart cameras, video doorbells and alarms offered with savings of up to 44%.

Save up to 44% off
See at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + cellular 41mm: $329

The Apple Watch is one of the best wearable devices around, and the latest model is currently on sale. Get the Apple Watch Series 9 for just $329 after a $170 discount. Whether you want to kick start your fitness journey or just need an upgrade to your current watch, consider this deal before it disappears. 

Save $170
$329 at Amazon

Anker magnetic iPhone battery pack: $35

This magnetic iPhone battery pack also acts as a handy kickstand, too. Its thin design means it won't add unwanted bulk and at 50% off it's hard to ignore.

Save $35
$35 at Amazon

Samsung 65-inch class S95C OLED 4K smart Tizen TV: $2,000

This TV is among the best TVs overall. It has some of the best color quality and noting the colors for natural objects as the most true-to-life. It's not the cheapest model, but for high image quality and a thin panel -- and at $600 off -- it's a solid TV for your money. 

Save $600
$2,000 at Best Buy

Apple iPad Air (5th-gen): $400

Apple's 5th-gen iPad Air might not be the latest one these days but it still has a gorgeous 10.9-inch display and a fast M1 chip at its heart. It's an even better tablet when you can pick one up for just $400, but note that stocks are starting to become limited which means you might have to check all of the colors before ordering.

Save $200
$400 at Amazon

Babbel lifetime subscription: $140

Babbel is one of the best language-learning apps you can get. It offers 14 language courses with a school-type experience, and now you can get access for life at one of its lowest prices ever via StackSocial. It's marked down by 76%, dropping the cost from $599 to just $140, which beats even the current discount available directly from Babbel by over 50%. 

Save $459
$140 at StackSocial

Memorial Day tech deals

Now's the time to grab top tech at a steep discount. From tablets to media streamers and more, we've covered the best deals worth snagging right now.

Amazon Fire Stick against magenta and purple gradient with white stripes, stars. lime green arrow with black price drop text

Amazon Fire Stick

 Amazon/CNET

Memorial Day TV deals

From big screens to OLED models and beyond, you can find plenty of deals on TVs right now. Here are some of our favorite offers.

memorial-day-lg-oled-c3.png
LG/CNET

Memorial Day laptop deals

Ready to upgrade your devices? We've gathered the best deals currently available for both Windows and Mac users.

hp-dragonfly-sale.png
CNET/HP

Memorial Day smart home deals

More and more devices are getting smarter, and if you want to snag some of the latest smart home gadgets for your abode, these deals make it more affordable to upgrade.

memorial-day-ring-deal.png
Ring/CNET

Memorial Day headphone deals

Regardless of whether you're looking for top-of-the-line models or a cheap pair that still offers quality sound you can take on the go, you can score stellar savings on a plethora of popular earbuds and headphones this Memorial Day weekend.

shokz-open-sale.png
CNET/Amazon

Memorial Day appliance deals

Whether you're looking to replace a single appliance or you want to bundle a whole set for your home, now is a great time to invest in major appliances. We've highlighted some of the best deals here. 

samsung-fridge-memorial-day.png
Samsung/CNET

Memorial Day home and kitchen deals

From small kitchen appliances to bedding and home decor, right now you can nab some significant savings on plenty of top brands.

brooklinen-memorial-day.png
Brooklinen/CNET

Memorial Day mattress deals

Are you tossing and turning at night? Upgrading to a new mattress with the right support could help you get a better night's sleep. And Memorial Day is one of the best times to score massive savings on most mattresses.

nectar-memorial-day
Nectar/CNET

Memorial Day everyday essential deals

It's not just big-ticket items seeing solid sales right now. Memorial Day is also a great time to stock up on everyday essentials. 

amazonbasics-toilet-paper-memorial-day.png
Amazon/CNET

Memorial Day digital and streaming deals

These offers can score you savings or bonuses on top streaming services, box store memberships, digital subscriptions and much more. 

xbox-game-pass-ultimate-memorial-day.png
Microsoft/CNET

Memorial Day fashion and beauty deals

Grab apparel just in time for summer, or stock up on beauty products to nourish and protect your skin at a great price. 

nike-memorial-day-sale
Nike/CNET

How we choose the best Memorial Day deals

Many of us here at CNET have covered shopping events for over five years, including Black FridayPrime DayMemorial Day and countless other shopping events. We've gotten very good at weeding out scams and superficial deals so you see only the best offers from all over. 

We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing deals to show you. 

  • Real discounts mean exactly that. We look at the price history for that product to make sure no brands are inflating prices to make the discount seem more substantial than it is.
  • Quality reviews and testing are important for all product. If you're unhappy the first time you use it, the discount wasn't really worthwhile. 
  • Remaining sale time is a huge part of our vetting process. If a deal seems like it will only be around for a short while or will only be available for the remaining stock, we'll let you know upfront so you don't come back to the deal later only to be disappointed. 

