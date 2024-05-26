Memorial Day Sales 2024: Shop the Top Deals From Your Favorite Retailers
Memorial Day sales are in full swing, here’s everything you need to know.
Memorial Day weekend is finally here, and so are the deals. The sales and discounts are everywhere, and they just keep on getting better. There are tons of products on sale across every category that you can think of. All of your favorite retailers are offering discounts and special deals that you won't want to miss across the biggest brands in products and services. Retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and many others currently have sales up and running. But act fast, these special prices on everything from TVs and smart home devices to major appliances, mattresses and furniture, won't last for long.
To help you make the most of these limited-time sales, CNET's team of shopping experts is dedicating hundreds of hours to sort through thousands of great (and some not-so-great) deals to round up the best bargains.
Our absolute favorite Memorial Day deals
Apple's latest M3 Pro MacBook Pro is now available with a big $200 discount. This model comes with 512GB of storage, an 11-core CPU and a 14-core GPU. 18GB of RAM and a stunning 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display.
Now is the perfect time to upgrade your home security system with smart cameras, video doorbells and alarms offered with savings of up to 44%.
The Apple Watch is one of the best wearable devices around, and the latest model is currently on sale. Get the Apple Watch Series 9 for just $329 after a $170 discount. Whether you want to kick start your fitness journey or just need an upgrade to your current watch, consider this deal before it disappears.
This magnetic iPhone battery pack also acts as a handy kickstand, too. Its thin design means it won't add unwanted bulk and at 50% off it's hard to ignore.
This TV is among the best TVs overall. It has some of the best color quality and noting the colors for natural objects as the most true-to-life. It's not the cheapest model, but for high image quality and a thin panel -- and at $600 off -- it's a solid TV for your money.
Apple's 5th-gen iPad Air might not be the latest one these days but it still has a gorgeous 10.9-inch display and a fast M1 chip at its heart. It's an even better tablet when you can pick one up for just $400, but note that stocks are starting to become limited which means you might have to check all of the colors before ordering.
Babbel is one of the best language-learning apps you can get. It offers 14 language courses with a school-type experience, and now you can get access for life at one of its lowest prices ever via StackSocial. It's marked down by 76%, dropping the cost from $599 to just $140, which beats even the current discount available directly from Babbel by over 50%.
Memorial Day tech deals
Now's the time to grab top tech at a steep discount. From tablets to media streamers and more, we've covered the best deals worth snagging right now.
- Roku Express 4K Plus: $29 (save $11)
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: $800 (save $200)
- Apple iPad (10th gen): $329 (save $20)
- Apple iPad Pro (M4): From $949 (save $50)
- Apple AirTags (4-pack): $79 (save $20)
- Reyke Smart tracker 4-pack with Find My: $32 (save $16 with coupon)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Flip phones: save up to $450
- EF Ecoflow Solar Generator: $879 (save $770)
- Jackery portable power station: $175 (save $65)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: $210 (save $60)
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet: $70 (save $40)
- Anker 30W USB-C Charger: $14 (save $9)
- JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth speaker: $50 (save $30)
- Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Series Dual 4K gaming monitor: $1,700 (save $800)
- Logitech Crayon for iPads: $45 (save $25)
- Soundcore Motion X600 Bluetooth speaker: $150 (save $50)
- Soundcore Boom 2 Bluetooth speaker: $110 (save $20)
- PlayStation 5 console -- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle: $498 (save $62)
- Xbox Series X - Diablo IV bundle: $494 (save $66)
- Heybike Ranger S e-bike: $1,299 (save $200)
- Meepo Electric Skateboard: $349 (save $150)
- Google Pixel 7 Pro: $400 (save $500)
- Belkin: 20% off sitewide with code MEM24
- Zagg: 40% off sitewide
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $30 (save $20)
- Satechi accessories: save 25% with code MD25 or 30% on orders over $150 with code MD30)
- Sony ULT Field 7 waterproof Bluetooth speaker: $398 (save $102)
- TP-Link Archer AX21: $63 (save $37)
Memorial Day TV deals
From big screens to OLED models and beyond, you can find plenty of deals on TVs right now. Here are some of our favorite offers.
- LG 65-inch OLED C3 4K TV: $1,447 (save $1,053)
- Amazon 32-inch Fire TV: $120 (save $80)
- Amazon 43-inch Fire TV 4-Series 4K TV: $250 (save $120)
- TCL 40-inch S3 Google HD TV: $150 (save $50)
- TCL 85-Inch QM8 QLED 4K Mini LED TV: $1,500 (save $200)
- TCL 50-inch 4K TV: $220 (save $130)
- Onn 43-inch 2160p Roku TV: $178 (save $70)
- LG 55-inch C4 OLED evo 4K TV: $1,597 (save $403)
- Sony 75-inch Bravia XR X90L 4K Google TV: $1,500 (save $400)
- Samsung 55-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV: $1,000 (save $500)
- Samsung 83-inch S90C OLED Smart TV: $3,000 (save $1,000)
- Samsung 75-inch QN800C Neo QLED 8K TV: $2,479 (save $2,020)
- Hisense 100-inch U76 Series 4K QLED TV: $2,300 (save $2,700)
- Hisense 65-inch U6HF Series ULED 4K TV: $450 (save $145)
- LG 77-inch B3 4K UHD OLED Smart TV: $1,800 (save $1,500)
- Samsung 65-inch LS03B The Frame TV: $1,598 (save $402)
- Samsung 65-inch TU690T Series LED 4k UHD smart Tizen TV: $400 (save $130)
- Sony 75-inch X85K Series LED 4K HDR smart Google TV: $1,000 (save $300)
- Sansui 65-inch LED 4K UHD smart Google TV: $300 (save $100)
- Toshiba 55-inch C350 Series LED 4K UHD smart Fire TV: $280 (save $90)
Memorial Day laptop deals
Ready to upgrade your devices? We've gathered the best deals currently available for both Windows and Mac users.
- HP 14-inch Dragonfly Pro: $799 (save $600)
- Alienware m16 Gaming Laptop: $1,550 (save $300)
- Dell Vostro 3000: $599 (save $80)
- Apple MacBook Air M2: $849 (save $150)
- Asus VivoBook Pro 16: $1,200 (save $300)
- Lenovo Ideapad 1: $480 (save $320)
- HP Victus 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop: $580 (save $300)
- LG Gram Pro: Free 34-inch ultrawide monitor worth $280
- Microsoft Surface Pro and Surface Laptop: Free 50-inch Insignia 4K TV (for My Best Buy Plus or Total members)
- Apple M3 15-inch MacBook Air: $1,199 (save $100)
- Apple M3 13-inch MacBook Air: $999 (save $100)
- Apple M3 14-inch MacBook Pro: $1,449 (save $150)
- Apple M3 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro: $2,299 (save $200)
- HP 14-inch Intel Core i3 Moonlight Blue: $279 (save $240)
- HP 15-inch Intel Core i5: $499 (save $151)
- Lenovo Legion Slim 5 gaming laptop: $1,000 (save $480)
- Lenovo Yoga 7i: $800 (save $250)
Memorial Day smart home deals
More and more devices are getting smarter, and if you want to snag some of the latest smart home gadgets for your abode, these deals make it more affordable to upgrade.
- Levoit smart air purifier: $110 (save $30)
- Blink security cameras and video doorbells: Up to 50% off
- Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd gen): $95 (save $55)
- Linkind Matter Wi-Fi color-changing LED light bulbs: $20 (save $43)
- Shark AI Voice Control Robot Vacuum: $350 (save $250)
- TP-Link Multicolor Smart Bulb 5-Pack: $40 (save $20)
- Meater Plus wireless smart meat thermometer: $70 (save $30)
- Dreame D10 Plus self-emptying robot vacuum: $300 (save $100 with coupon)
- Next x Yale Smart Lock: $250 (save $50)
- Govee floor lamp: $85 (save $65 with coupon)
- Furbo 360 Dog Camera: $69 (save $31)
- Kasa smart surge protector: $23 (save $7)
- Aiper cordless robotic pool cleaner: $180 (save $120)
- Lefant robot vacuum cleaner: $110 (save $90 with coupon)
- Philips Hue white E26 smart bulb 2-pack: $65 (save $25)
- Philips Hue white and color ambiance light strip: $68 (save $32)
- Nanoleaf 4D TV light kit: $85 (save $15)
Memorial Day headphone deals
Regardless of whether you're looking for top-of-the-line models or a cheap pair that still offers quality sound you can take on the go, you can score stellar savings on a plethora of popular earbuds and headphones this Memorial Day weekend.
- Shokz OpenRun Pro headphones: $140 (save $40)
- Sony WH-CH520 headphones: $38 (save $22)
- Sony WH-1000XM5 and other earbuds and headphones: save up to $100
- Anker Soundcore Space A4 earbuds: $49 (save $51)
- Soundpeats: 20% off headphones with code 20SPACEALL
- Apple AirPods: Save up to $99 off earbuds and headphones
- Raycon: 20% off sitewide with code COLORFUL
- JBL Tune 310C wired in-ear headphones: $20 (save $5)
- Bose premium headphones, earbuds and speakers: save up to 29% off
- Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds: $79 (save $41)
- Sony ZX Series wired on-ear headphones: $10 (save $3)
- Soundcore Anker Life Q20 hybrid ANC headphones: $40 (save $20)
- Beats Solo4 wireless headphones: $150 (save $49)
Memorial Day appliance deals
Whether you're looking to replace a single appliance or you want to bundle a whole set for your home, now is a great time to invest in major appliances. We've highlighted some of the best deals here.
- Samsung Bespoke 4-door French door smart refrigerator: $1,999 (save $1,400)
- LG 27-cubic-foot, 36-inch wide counter-depth Max French door refrigerator: $1,599 (save $900)
- Frigidaire 31.5-inch wide counter-depth French door refrigerator: $1,148 (save $851)
- GE 27-cubic-foot, 36-inch wide French Door refrigerator: $1,298 (save $1,101)
- Washer dryers from LG, Samsung, GE and more: Up to $450 off + $200 gift card
- Best Buy: Up to 45% off select appliances + gift card worth up to $500
- LG WashCombo Ventless all-in-one washer/dryer combo: $2,199 (save $800)
- KitchenAid PrintShield top-control tall tub dishwasher: $898 (save $451)
- Insignia counter-top microwave: $75 (save $35)
- Lowe's: Up to 40% off major appliances
- Whirlpool 1.7-cubic-foot microwave: $200 (save $160)
- Save up to $2,500 on Samsung fridges, ovens and more
- Samsung extra large capacity smart front-load set with washer and electric dryer: $1,498 (save $1,002)
- Frigidaire Gallery 30-inch double electric wall oven: $2,299 (save $1,300)
- Whirlpool frost-free upright freeze: $749 (save $550)
Memorial Day home and kitchen deals
From small kitchen appliances to bedding and home decor, right now you can nab some significant savings on plenty of top brands.
- Blueair air purifiers: Up to 30% off
- Brooklinen: 20% off sitewide
- Crane & Canopy: Up to 70% off
- Atlas Coffee Club: 50% off first purchase with code CNETMemorialDay
- Bella Pro Series 12.6-quart digital air fryer oven: $100 (save $70)
- Tineco Pure One S12 cordless stick vacuum: $200 (save $300)
- Traeger grills: Up to $300 off
- NutriBullet Pro Plus: $100 (save $30)
- Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee and espresso maker: $120 (save $60)
- Stanley: Up to 35% off with code MEMORIALDAY
- Amztoy self-cleaning cat litter box: $360 (save $140)
- Gevi Countertop Nugget Ice Maker: $380 (save $120 with coupon)
- Gozney Roccbox portable outdoor pizza oven: $399 (save $100)
- Bed Bath and Beyond: Up to 70% off
- Overstock: Up to 70% off
- Wayfair: Up to 70% off
- Ooni Fyra pizza oven: $245 (save $105)
- Ktaxon 12000BTU 110V window air conditioner: $340 (save $345)
- Dyson Outsize cordless vacuum cleaner: $400 ($200)
- Dyson Purifier Cool TP10: $299 (save $131)
- 13-in-1 food chopper: $16 (save $18)
- Lasko Fans: Up to 28% off
- Ninja Creami ice cream maker: $149 (save $50)
- Ninja 4QT Air Fryer: $69 (save $20)
- Cozy Earth: 35% off with code CNET
- Carote 12-piece kitchen knife set: $18 (save $82)
- Greenworks 24V 600 PSI cordless power cleaner: $100 (save $100)
- iFanze handheld cordless vacuum: $21 (save $29)
- Carote non-stick pots and pans set: $120 (save $180)
- Made In cookware: Up to 25% off
- Ruggable: Up to 20% off with code MDW24
- Moon Pod: Additional 15% off sitewide with code MEMORIAL15
- Hydrow Pro Rower: $1,720 (save $1,000 + $25 extra with code CNETOG)
- Bruvi coffee machine bundle: $228 (save $170)
Memorial Day mattress deals
Are you tossing and turning at night? Upgrading to a new mattress with the right support could help you get a better night's sleep. And Memorial Day is one of the best times to score massive savings on most mattresses.
- Nectar: Up to 40% off
- DreamCloud: Up to 50% off
- Brooklyn Bedding: 30% off with code MEMORIAL30
- Casper: 35% off + 5% extra with code MAYPRIVATE
- Saatva: Up to $600 off
- Mattress Firm: Save up to $700 + free adjustable base
- Purple: Up to $800 off mattresses + bases
- Nolah Mattress: 35% off + 2 free pillows with code CNET100
- Leesa: 30% off mattresses + free sleep bundle
- Helix: 25% off everything, 30% off Luxe and Elite with MEMDAY30
- Layla: Up to $200 off mattresses + 2 free pillows
- Big Fig Mattress: Save $500 on any mattress
- Sealy: Save up to $300 on the Posturepedic Plus collection + $200 Visa gift card
- Bear Mattress: 40% off + free sleep accessories with code MD4TY
- Siena: 50% off Sienna memory foam mattress
- Amerisleep: $450 off any mattress
- Tuft & Needle: Save up to $700 on mattresses + 20% on bedding and accessories
- Serta: Save up to $900 on select mattresses + adjustable bases
Memorial Day everyday essential deals
It's not just big-ticket items seeing solid sales right now. Memorial Day is also a great time to stock up on everyday essentials.
- Amazon Basics toilet paper (30-pack): $24 (save $4)
- Method foaming hand soap (3-pack): $12 (save $4)
- Angry Orange all-purpose cleaner: $17 (save $8 with code 25ANGRYAO)
- GNC: Buy 2, get 1 free
- Cooler Shock reusable ice packs: $20 (save $15 with 20% coupon and code 15COOLERMDW)
- Glad ForceFlex tall kitchen trash bags: $9 (save $18)
- Bee's Wrap beeswax food wraps: $14 (save $7)
- BugMD Ant Killer spray: $31 (save $14)
- Clorox bleach-free disinfecting and cleaning wipes: $5 (save $6)
- Kitchen cleaning sponges (24-pack): $10 (save $4 plus $2 with Subscribe & Save)
- Kalimdor space-saving pants hangers (2-pack): $15 (save $10 with coupon)
- Snuggle fabric softener dryer sheets: $7 (save $11)
- Band-Aid flexible fabric adhesive bandages, 100 count: $8 (save $4)
- Swiffer Sweeper wet mopping cloths, 24 count: $9 (save $4)
- TheraBreath healthy gums mouthwash, 2-pack: $16 ($12)
Memorial Day digital and streaming deals
These offers can score you savings or bonuses on top streaming services, box store memberships, digital subscriptions and much more.
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 months): $35 (save $16)
- PlayStation Store Planet of the Discounts (20% or more off many titles)
- Sam's Club 1-year membership: $25 (save $25)
- Kindle Store: Up to 94% off many popular reads
- Costco Gold Star 1-year membership + $20 gift card: $60 (save $20)
- Rosetta Stone lifetime subscription: $190 (save $209)
- Headway Premium lifetime subscription: $60 (save $240)
- NordVPN: Up to 55% off
- Windows 11 Pro OS: $25 (save $174)
- Sling TV: $10 off first month
- Starz: $5 a month for three months
- Max: Get B/R Sports add-on free
- MasterClass: 50% off annual membership
- Surfshark VPN: Up to 86% off, plus three months free
- MLS: 25% off a season plan
- DirectTV Stream: Save $10 per month for the first three months
- Apple TV+: Get 2 free months
- Complete 2024 CompTIA course: $60 (save $525)
Memorial Day fashion and beauty deals
Grab apparel just in time for summer, or stock up on beauty products to nourish and protect your skin at a great price.
- Nike: Extra 25% off select styles with code SUMMER25
- Ray-Ban, Oakley and Costa del Mar frames: Up to 30% off
- Adidas: 30% off with code SUMMER
- Levi's: Up to 73% off apparel
- Macy's: Extra 15% off with code MEMDAY
- CeraVe buy one, get one 40% off
- RainbowOPTX: buy two, get one free with code MDFREE
- Dickies: 30% off men's Original 874 pants
- ThunderFit silicone wedding bands: $8 (save $11)
- Michael Kors Jet Set crossbody handbag: $62 (save $136)
- Dolce & Gabbana Q EDP fragrance: $68 (save $80)
- Dyson Airwrap multi-styler: $350 (save $150)
- Cotopaxi: Up to 50% off
- Coach Outlet: Extra 20% off
- Blue Nile: Up to 50% off
- Amazon Essentials women's cotton underwear (multipacks): $5 (save $10)
- True Classic 6-pack T-shirt: $70 (save $30)
How we choose the best Memorial Day deals
Many of us here at CNET have covered shopping events for over five years, including Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events. We've gotten very good at weeding out scams and superficial deals so you see only the best offers from all over.
We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing deals to show you.
- Real discounts mean exactly that. We look at the price history for that product to make sure no brands are inflating prices to make the discount seem more substantial than it is.
- Quality reviews and testing are important for all product. If you're unhappy the first time you use it, the discount wasn't really worthwhile.
- Remaining sale time is a huge part of our vetting process. If a deal seems like it will only be around for a short while or will only be available for the remaining stock, we'll let you know upfront so you don't come back to the deal later only to be disappointed.