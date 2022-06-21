This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

We may still be a few weeks away from the official July 12 kickoff for Prime Day, but that hasn't stopped the early Prime Day deals from sneaking in. During its official Amazon Prime Day announcement, Amazon not only confirmed Prime Day would take place on July 12 and run through July 13, but also that the online retail giant would begin its early Prime Day deals push on June 21.

Amazon Prime Day is the company's annual 48-hour mega sale event that offers discounts on hundreds of thousands of items across its site. Early Prime Day sales started with a bulk of its Fire TVs on sale with discounts as high as $700. We also know that there will be discounts on other bestsellers like DNA kits, Echos, iRobot vacuums, Beats headphones, Casper mattresses and so much more.

Amazon

Best Amazon Prime Day deals at a glance

TVs:

Camping Essentials:

Tools:

Robot Vacuum:

Smartwatch:

Apple:

Air fryer:

E-books:

Laptop:

Chromebook:

Grills:

Furniture:

Best Prime Day deals



Early Prime Day deals are in full swing already. Amazon kicked off its first batch of early Prime Day sales on June 21 and will continue to push new deals up until the event kicks off on July 12. If you don't want to wait for Prime Day to start your shopping (we don't blame you), then you'll want to check out all of the best Prime Day deals that are available right now. We will be constantly updating this page with new deals as they become available, so be sure to check back often for more offers.

Prime Day TV deals

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon has taken the wraps off the official Prime Day dates. This year Amazon Prime Day will take place on July 12 and July 13, making it another two-day deals event.

During its most recent earnings report, Amazon announced that Prime Day 2022 will be returning to July, but no specific date was given at that time as to when Prime Day 2022 will take place. The company said, "This year, Prime Day will take place in July in more than 20 countries. During Amazon's annual shopping event, Prime members will be able to save on products from national brands and small businesses across every category."

As reference, here are the dates from previous years:

Prime Day 2015: July 15

Prime Day 2016: July 12

Prime Day 2017: July 11 to 12 (first to last longer than one day)

Prime Day 2018: July 16 to 17

Prime Day 2019: July 15 to 16

Prime Day 2020: Oct. 13 to 14 (delayed by COVID-19 pandemic)

Prime Day 2021: June 21 to 22 (the earliest to date)

Prime Day 2021 was Amazon's most successful Prime Day so far, with consumers spending over $1.9 billion in the weeks leading up to Prime Day thanks to a bunch of great early Prime Day deals. Odds are that the online retail giant is going to try and beat its 2021 performance, so hopefully we see even bigger Prime Day deals this year.

Why did Prime Day start?

Amazon has been hosting this annual sale since 2015. Originally, it was a 24-hour sales event to celebrate Amazon's 20th birthday. The "Prime" in the name refers to Amazon's subscription service that offers free delivery on many products in as little as one to two days, and has now expanded to encompass the Netflix-style Prime Video service and various other Amazon-related perks.

Prime Day soon became a version of "Black Friday in July" for Amazon, allowing the retailer to have a branded 48-hour shopping extravaganza that occurs during an otherwise sleepy retail season. Unlike Black Friday, however, the Prime Day branding lets Amazon differentiate the summer sale from competitors and upsell Prime memberships and Amazon-branded hardware like Echo speakers and Fire tablets, which encourage customers to stay in the Amazon ecosystem. The fact that the sale also allows Amazon and its partners to clear out inventory and warehouse space ahead of the holiday shopping season doesn't hurt, either.

How does Prime Day work?

The idea behind Prime Day is a simple one: Subscribers to Amazon's Prime service can get exclusive discounts on thousands of products and services across the site during this limited period of time. The products, while still available to non-Prime members, will have extra Prime Savings available to members during this time period that drops many of the products down to new all-time lows.

When you're logged in to your Prime account and looking at a product landing page, you'll see the discounted price if it's on sale. You don't need any special coupon codes, nor is there a need to use a specific payment method in order to get the discounts.

How long does Prime Day last?

Prime Day started as a 24-hour event that brought a bunch of big discounts to popular products across Amazon. After the first year, Amazon added an extra 6 hours to the event, making it 30 hours, but made the discounts during that time exclusive to voice shoppers who used Alexa to order the products. Amazon then increased it to a 36-hour event, and for the past few years Amazon has turned it into a full 48 hours (two days) of shopping fun for Prime Day.

What countries can participate in Prime Day?

This year, Amazon is expanding the reach of Prime Day by bringing it to Poland and Sweeden in July, and later this summer customers in Egypt will get a Prime Day for the first time. The full list of countries participating includes:

Austria

Australia

Belguim

Brazil

Canada

China

France

Germany

Italy

Japan

Luxembourg

Mexico

Netherlands

Portugal

Singapore

Spain

United Kingdom

United States

Poland

Sweeden

India

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Egypt

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Day deals?

Short answer: Yes. You will need to be a member of Amazon's Prime service to take advantage of all the deals the online retailer will have during Prime Day. However, if you aren't a subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial so you can get those savings. You'll want to make sure to sign up ahead of the event but not too far in advance so the 30 days don't run out before the discounts kick in.

Amazon earlier this year raised prices on Prime membership. It's now $15 per month ($139 per year).

Will increased Prime costs change Prime Day at all?

There's been no indication so far that Amazon will be making any big changes to Prime Day as a result of its recent price increases, though there has also been very little chatter about Prime Day from Amazon so far. It's possible that we'll see Amazon offer larger sales on some products or that the company will extend the duration of Prime Day as a way of adding additional value to the membership.

Will other retailers participate in Prime Day?

In the past we've seen eBay, Best Buy, Walmart and others respond to Prime Day. While the companies don't call the deals "Prime Day deals," most of the prices are direct matches of what Amazon is selling the items for, and some of the other sites don't require any membership to save during these times.

Where can you find deals right now?



The CNET Deals team covers all of the best price drops, discounts and deals daily from all the top retailers. Whether it's a one-day sale at Woot, a weeklong offer at Best Buy or a coupon code for a product at Amazon, if it's a great deal, we'll be covering it. Be sure to check out all of the great deals each day at CNET.com/deals.

You can also check out our new CNET Shopping browser extension. This will help ensure that every purchase you make from now until Prime Day, and all of those that you make after that, will be at the lowest price available.