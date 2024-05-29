Home Depot Memorial Day Sale: Last Chance to Get Low Prices on Lawn Mowers, Grills, Appliances and More

Nexgrill/CNET

Memorial Day has passed, but many of the deals are still here. Home Depot's Memorial Day sale is still on and set to end soon. So if you missed it over the weekend, now is your last chance to get these deals with record-low prices. If you're preparing for the summer -- be that barbecues or grills, patio furniture, kitchen appliances or even a lawnmower, Home Depot has discounts on them all. We've rounded up all the best still-available deals you can score today at Home Depot.

With deals across all of its major categories, we're seeing the biggest discounts on large appliances, tools, lawn care and patio furniture. But don't wait too long -- the sale is almost over. So if you see that chaise lounge or leaf blower you've been eyeing at a great price, grab it now.

We've rounded up all the best deals from the event below. You can shop for these deals either online or in-store, but some items might sell out faster on store shelves. So if you don't see a product in your store, try checking to see if it's available online. We're updating this list as more deals become available and others expire.

Appliance sales at Home Depot

Tool sales at Home Depot

Milwaukee Milwaukee M18 Fuel framing nailer: $329 Save $50 This nail gun is powerful and quick, firing three nails per second. It's also cordless, allowing you to take it wherever you need, not just where the outlet is. This is the tool only; the charger and battery are available separately. $329 at Home Depot

Lawn care deals at Home Depot

The Home Depot Save on select lawn mowers Save up to $2,000 on lawnmowers from top brands like Ryobi, Murray and more. There are deals available on a variety of options, including self-propelled mowers, riding mowers, push mowers and more. See at Home Depot

Patio furniture deals at Home Depot

Grill deals at Home Depot

What should I buy at Home Depot on Memorial Day?



There are so many items on sale during the ongoing Memorial Day sale at Home Depot that it can get overwhelming trying to pick between them all. You can find deals on appliances, tools, patio furniture, grills, plants, garden necessities and more. Home Depot is offering discounts across pretty much every product category, so no matter what sort of home improvement project you're considering, you can probably find what you need to get the job done.

How long is Home Depot's Memorial Day Sale?

Home Depot's Memorial Day sale expands beyond the holiday and is set to finish on May 29. That means today is your last chance to get in on the savings. Note that deals are only valid while the product remains in stock.

What else is on sale for Memorial Day?

There are still lots of great deals going on after Memorial Day. You score savings on appliances, TVs, mattresses and more. Here's a roundup of the best Memorial Day deals going on right now.

How we choose the best Memorial Day deals

Our team of expert shoppers and deal-hunters has spent years helping buyers understand which major sales and deals are legitimately good and which are more routine. That includes Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events. We've gotten very good at weeding out scams and superficial deals so you see only the best offers from retailers all over, including the deals noted above from Home Depot.

We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing a deal to show you.