Best Memorial Day TV Sales: Score Big With Savings on Your Favorite TV Brands

If you're in the market for a new TV, you'll be happy to hear that Memorial Day sales are starting to kick off all over the place. Though the holiday itself is still over a week away, you can already score great deals on many different types of TVs. Whether you're looking for a fancy OLED TV, an affordable TV or a high resolution 4K TV, there are savings going on all around, though the deals won't stick around for too long. Bearing in mind that the next big sale shopping event probably won't be until July for Amazon's Prime Day, Memorial Day is a great chance to grab what you need now and save waiting until the middle of summer.

Best overall Memorial Day TV sales

Insignia/CNET Insignia 32-inch F20 Fire TV: $90 Save $40 This is a modestly sized and budget-friendly model that's perfect for small spaces. It's nearly a third off right now at Amazon. Although it doesn't have 4K resolution (which honestly would be overkill for a TV this small) it has a 32-inch, 1080p (full HD) screen and supports DTS TruSurround for a great audio experience. It's also a Fire TV, so you can access all of your favorite streaming apps right on the TV. It also comes with the Alexa Voice Remote, which allows you to browse shows and movies hands-free. $90 at Amazon

TCL/CNET TCL 40-inch S3 Google TV: $150 Save $50 This TCL 3-Series uses the excellent Roku operating system, so you have access to all of your favorite streaming services. It has a 40-inch, 1080p LED display and direct lit backlighting. You can control the TV using either the remote or the Roku companion app on your phone, or use hands-free voice control through Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa enabled smart devices. $150 at Target

Samsung/CNET Samsung 75-inch LS03B The Frame QLED TV: $1,999 Save $1,000 The Frame TV is a combination of a TV and a stylish piece of digital artwork. This TV is made to blend effortlessly with the rest of your home. It's super thin and sleek at just 1 inch thick. It also has interchangeable magnetic bezels that come in a range of colors and materials, so you can find one that matches your home's style. $1,999 at Walmart

Samsung/CNET Samsung 70-inch CU7000D Series TV: $500 Save $50 During the Costco TV sale, you can score $50 off this great Samsung TV that has features such as UHD dimming which enriches vivid colors, PurColor that fine-tunes true-to-life picture quality, and the Samsung smart and gaming hubs. With these hubs, you can stream TV shows, movies and some games as well. $500 at Costco

Should I buy a TV on Memorial Day?



If you're in the market to buy a new TV, snagging one on Memorial Day is generally a good idea. Though the best prices of the year are usually found during Black Friday, if you need a new TV in the spring and can't wait until the fall, Memorial Day is the best time to buy one. There will be many TVs on sale during the holiday weekend, with many early sales already underway.

Where are the best Memorial Day TV sales?



Tons of retailers are having sales on TVs for Memorial Day. Some of those retailers include Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Target and Costco. You can shop these sales either online or in-store, whichever you prefer.

What else in on sale for Memorial Day?

There are lots of great deals going on this Memorial Day weekend. You score savings on appliances, furniture and more. Here is a roundup of the best Memorial Day deals happening right now.