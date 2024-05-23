X
Get an Extra 5% Off Casper's Memorial Day Sale Prices With This Special Code

Grab an extra 5% off of bundles and on top of the 30% discount on mattresses and 10% discount on everything else at Caspar.

Casper mattresses and accessories

Up to 35% off + extra 5% off

Casper is a popular mattress and bed accessory company that seems to have been around for years. In fact, it's been around for 10 and the company is celebrating Memorial Day with discounts of up to 35% on its mattresses. You can also score 10% off on pillows, bedding and other accessories. On top of that, you can use the code MAYPRIVATE to save another 5%. 

Life is chaos all the time for a lot of us, so getting a truly restful night's sleep is essential. Buying a mattress online is a lot simpler for many people, and if you're looking for a mattress you can trust, then getting one from Casper is an excellent idea. That's especially true when they've not only got up to 35% off of mattresses (and 10% off of everything else) but you can save an additional 5% on top of that thanks to the code MAYPRIVATE, which even works with bundles. That's all thanks to the big Memorial Day sales that are going on right now. 

There are some big savings available and the queen-size Snow Max mattress is a prime example. That'd normally sell for $3,745, but if you order now you'll pay only $2,308, saving a whopping $1,437. You can also take up to 35% off select bundles and use that same code for extra money off.

As far as mattress deals go, they don't come much better than this. But you can also save on other necessary staples such as pillows, while bed frames and other furniture can be had with up to 30% off, plus extra savings with code MAYPRIVATE.

It's important to make sure you act soon to avoid disappointment as these offers won't last long. And be sure to check out other early Memorial Day sales happening now for even more savings. 

