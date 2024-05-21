X
Best Buy Memorial Day Sale: Shop Early Deals Today

Nab early offers on top tech, major appliances and much more ahead of Memorial Day.

The LG 26.5 Cu. Ft. French Door Counter-Depth Smart Refrigerator is displayed next to the word "Deal" against a gradient green and orange background.

Bargain hunters need not wait any longer. Memorial Day sales are already in full swing at a ton of major retailers, including Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy. And whether you're shopping for major appliances, discounted electronics or anything in between, Best Buy has plenty of markdowns worth shopping right now.

You can view all the early highlights below, but be sure to check back as we get closer to the big event -- we'll keep this page updated with the latest offers as new deals drop. The next major shopping event of the year, Amazon's exclusive Prime Day sale, won't kick off until July, so this is the best chance to take advantage of massive savings for a while yet. See our roundup of all the best early Memorial Day sales for more of CNET's Memorial Day deals coverage.  

Read more: 6 Major Sales Left in 2024: Get the Best Deals From Memorial Day Sales and Beyond

Best overall Best Buy Memorial Day deals
Sony/CNET

Sony WH-1000XMe headphones: $250

Save $100

Though no longer the latest headphones from Sony, the WH-1000XM4 cans are still some of the best ANC headphones on the market and they're available at a $100 discount right now. 

KitchenAid/CNET

Major appliances

Save up to 45% on select major appliances

Best Buy is slashing prices on select major appliances by up to 45% right now. You can also score package deals if you're looking to overhaul an entire space. Additionally, right now you can get a Best Buy e-gift card worth up to $1,000 with select GE, GE Profile and Cafe appliances and get extra savings of up to $700 on select packages. Or snag another brand and you'll still get a Best Buy e-gift card worth up to $500 with eligible major appliance purchases.

Google/CNET

Google Nest Learning smart thermostat: $180

Save $70

Smart thermostats can save you money on your energy bills, and right now you can cash in on savings on an upgrade, too. The third-gen Nest Learning Thermostat will analyze your schedule and adjust the temperature automatically to help conserve energy.

Read our Nest Learning Thermostat Third Generation review.

Insignia/CNET

Insignia 70-inch F30 Series Fire TV: $420

Save $80

If you're looking for a big impact without spending a ton, this TV may be the right fit. It sports a massive 70-inch screen with 4K resolution, supports HDR, HDR 10 and DTS Studio Sound. Plus, it uses the Amazon Fire TV interface and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote for easy searching. 

More Best Buy Memorial Day sale highlights:

When is Best Buy's Memorial Day sale?

Best Buy's early Memorial Day sale is now underway, with huge savings on appliances among a smattering of tech deals. We expect even more deals to kick off at the retailer for the holiday weekend, and we'll update this guide accordingly. 

What should I buy at Best Buy on Memorial Day? 

You'll find a ton of discounts during Best Buy's Memorial Day sale. You can expect exceptional savings on major appliances and TVs, along with small kitchen appliances, security cameras, laptops and tablets and more.

