X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Impulse Buys Under $25 That Actually Make Great Gifts

Even if you hadn't originally planned on buying these for yourself or as a gift, you'll be happy you did.

Desiree DeNunzio
Desiree DeNunzio is the gift guide editor for CNET's Commerce team. When she's not writing and editing, she's either hiking through the redwoods or curled up with a good book and a lazy dog.
See full bio
Desiree DeNunzio
Shopping deals and great finds
1 of 21 James Martin/CNET

Impulse buying gets a bad rap -- and for good reason. We've all purchased questionable items in the spur of the moment that we regret buying later. On the other hand, sometimes a touch of spontaneity can be a good thing when you're shopping, especially if you're on the hunt for the perfect gift. Impulse buying can lead to rare finds that surprise and delight -- and leave your giftee wondering how they ever lived without that unique, inventive thing.

We rounded up our favorite impulse buys that ended up being surprisingly useful must-have items. All of these products make great gifts, particularly if you're shopping for the kind of person who says they already have everything they need. And who knows? Maybe you'll just have to pick up an item or two to enjoy yourself.

fluicer juicing lemon into bowl
2 of 21 Dreamfarm

Fluicer juicer

The best little juicer you never knew you needed. This genius contraption perfectly squeezes lemons and limes to get every last drop of juice out. It even catches the pulp and seeds with the built-in catcher. Bonus points: It's great for making margaritas.

$22 at Amazon
countertop dispenser
3 of 21 Russell Holly/CNET

Countertop water dispenser

This little battery-powered water dispenser lets you easily (and elegantly) serve up water, beer, cocktails and more wherever and whenever you'd like. It's USB rechargeable so you can bring it with you to parties, camping or any outdoor gathering. CNET's James Bricknell says, "I have mine on my bedside table with a 5-gallon water hidden behind my bed. It looks great and saves me from 'bathroom water.'"  

$22 at Amazon
Secura electric wine opener
4 of 21 Secura

Electric wine opener

The Rabbit is so last year. This handy electric wine bottle opener quickly and easily removes corks without all the fuss and having to strain your wrist. Keep it on the charging dock and it's always ready to open a bottle -- or two or three.

$24 at Amazon
four round apple airtags with different engravings, including the initials AP and a happy face emoji
5 of 21 Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple AirTag

You can never have too many AirTags. Throw one in your wallet, your handbag, your luggage. The options are endless. They also make great gifts, especially for a friend or loved one who's always misplacing things.

$25 at Amazon
peeps glasses cleaner
6 of 21 CarbonKlean

Peeps glasses cleaner

If you wear glasses, you know how quickly they get filthy and smeared. "This Peeps cleaner works like a miracle," says CNET's Gael Cooper. "You gently slide it over your lenses and voila, they are cleaner than ever. I've given them to everyone I know."

$20 on Amazon
seki-spatula
7 of 21 Seki

A spatula for lefties

Like a lot of kitchen tools, spatulas are designed with right-handed folks in mind, which can make something that's usually simple -- like flipping eggs -- a major hassle. If you, or someone you know, is left-handed, this spatula is a game changer in the kitchen. 

$14 at Amazon
sinland-microfiber-face-towel
8 of 21 Sinland

Microfiber face towels

We've found these towels to be considerably better at removing makeup and grime off your face compared with a standard washcloth. And they're more cost-effective and environmentally friendly than using disposable face wipes. CNET's Faith Chihill says, "I quit using face wipes and switched to using these with some micellar water and my skin is so thankful."

$14 at Amazon
strawberry-huller
9 of 21 Chef'n

Strawberry huller

Why waste a perfectly edible portion of a strawberry? This handy tool lets you quickly remove the green leafy top and stem so you're not tossing away the good stuff. It's much easier to use than a paring knife, and works like a charm every time.

$8 at Amazon
packing-cubes
10 of 21 Veken

Packing cubes

When it comes to travel, packing cubes are totally life-changing. Not only do they keep you organized and make things easier to find, but they also save you tons of space. Put your shirts in one, your underwear and socks in another, your chargers and gadgets in yet another, and you'll never have to go digging through your bag again to find that one item you needed. 

$22 at Amazon
mallome-smores-sticks
11 of 21 MalloMe

S'mores roasting sticks

The days are getting longer and warmer, which means it's s'mores time, ya'll. These roasting sticks not only make it easier to toast the perfect marshmallow, but they make it a lot safer for kids, too, since they extend up to 32 inches.

$10 on Amazon
iottie-car-phone-mount
12 of 21 iOttie

Car phone mount

If you depend on your phone for navigating, streaming music or you just want to take calls hands-free while driving, it's a good idea to invest in a car phone mount. iOttie's Easy One Touch 5 doesn't have all the bells and whistles of more expensive car phone mounts (like wireless charging or arms that open automatically). But it's a solid model for the price, which is why it made our list of the best car phone mounts for 2024.

$19 at Amazon
microplane zester
13 of 21 Microplane

Lemon zester

Zesting a lemon is tedious -- but not when you have this spiffy zester. It's super-fast and makes quick work of lemons, ginger, and even whole spices like nutmeg and cinnamon. You can also use it for parmesan or pecorino if you want to elegantly top a meal with finely grated cheese.

$17 at Amazon
lulu candles
14 of 21 Lulu Candles

Lulu candles

Scented candles are a great gift for any occasion, and Lulu's scents are just as fresh and complex as other brands that charge a premium. CNET's Jessica Dolcourt says, "I've bought four of them for myself, and as gifts, to add some aroma and elegance to spaces throughout my home."

Starts at $15
2 gearlight flashlights
15 of 21 GearLight

GearLight LED flashlights, 2-pack

Our CNET readers are constantly on the lookout for great deals, and some of them have grabbed their attention more than others. This GearLight 2-pack is one of those popular picks. While these flashlights normally cost $30, right now, you can grab them for just $19.

$19 at Amazon
tplink kasa mini smart plug
16 of 21 Chris Monroe/CNET

TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi Mini Smart Plug

You can never have too many smart plugs on hand, whether you want to use them for automating lights, turning gadgets on and off with voice commands, and so much more. This Kasa smart plug is a budget-friendly choice and makes a great gift, especially if you pair it with something like an Echo Dot or smart LED lights.

$14 at Amazon
GoThink Kubb lawn game
17 of 21 GoThink

An addictive outdoor lawn game

If you've never played Mölkky, prepare to get totally hooked. It's a Finnish throwing game that combines both skill and luck. Think of it as a mixture of bowling and petanque. It's great for all ages and any number of players. While this isn't the official Scandinavian set, it's similar in build and costs a fraction of what you'd normally pay.

$22 at Amazon
conair-fabric-shaver
18 of 21 Conair

Conair fabric shaver

For people who enjoy keeping things looking their best, using a fabric shaver can be totally satisfying -- therapeutic even. Like most fabric shavers, this Conair model isn't perfect. You'll still have to empty out the lint catcher quite a bit. But the little thrill you'll get when you transform the look of your fuzzy sweaters is totally worth it. 

$13 at Amazon
snackle box with fruit
19 of 21 Let Season

Snackle box

It's like a tackle box -- but for snacks. What could be better? Take it on picnics or keep it on your desk while you're working if need a little boost of energy throughout the day. "I like to keep an assortment of nuts, dried fruit, chocolate and pretzels so I can have a little sweet or salty on-hand," says CNET's Faith Chihil.

$18 at Amazon
An orange strainer in a drawer of kitchen tools
20 of 21 Kitchen Gizmo

Snap N' Strain clip-on pasta strainer

This clip-on strainer is a clever kitchen hack. Clip it onto the side of your pot, and when your pasta is done boiling, just pour the water straight into the sink. Cuts down on the number of dishes used, and it's a total space saver too.

$13 at Amazon
nail-polish-organizer
21 of 21 Jiasheng

Nail polish organizer

Keep your nail polish collection easily accessible with this handy organizer case. It fits bottles from just about any nail polish brand, and you can also store all your accessories like emery boards, nail glue, acrylic dip powder and more. 

$22 at Amazon

More Galleries

My Favorite Shots From the Galaxy S24 Ultra's Camera
A houseplant

My Favorite Shots From the Galaxy S24 Ultra's Camera

20 Photos
Honor's Magic V2 Foldable Is Lighter Than Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra
magic-v2-2024-foldable-1383

Honor's Magic V2 Foldable Is Lighter Than Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra

10 Photos
The Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus Looks Sweet in Aluminum
Samsung Galaxy S24

The Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus Looks Sweet in Aluminum

23 Photos
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra Now Has a Titanium Design
The Galaxy S24 Ultra in multiple colors

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra Now Has a Titanium Design

23 Photos
I Took 600+ Photos With the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Look at My Favorites
img-0368.jpg

I Took 600+ Photos With the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Look at My Favorites

34 Photos
17 Hidden iOS 17 Features You Should Definitely Know About
Invitation for the Apple September iPhone 15 event

17 Hidden iOS 17 Features You Should Definitely Know About

18 Photos
AI or Not AI: Can You Spot the Real Photos?
img-1599-2.jpg

AI or Not AI: Can You Spot the Real Photos?

17 Photos