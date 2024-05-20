Impulse Buys Under $25 That Actually Make Great Gifts

Impulse buying gets a bad rap -- and for good reason. We've all purchased questionable items in the spur of the moment that we regret buying later. On the other hand, sometimes a touch of spontaneity can be a good thing when you're shopping, especially if you're on the hunt for the perfect gift. Impulse buying can lead to rare finds that surprise and delight -- and leave your giftee wondering how they ever lived without that unique, inventive thing.

We rounded up our favorite impulse buys that ended up being surprisingly useful must-have items. All of these products make great gifts, particularly if you're shopping for the kind of person who says they already have everything they need. And who knows? Maybe you'll just have to pick up an item or two to enjoy yourself.