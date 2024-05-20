Impulse Buys Under $25 That Actually Make Great Gifts
Even if you hadn't originally planned on buying these for yourself or as a gift, you'll be happy you did.
Impulse buying gets a bad rap -- and for good reason. We've all purchased questionable items in the spur of the moment that we regret buying later. On the other hand, sometimes a touch of spontaneity can be a good thing when you're shopping, especially if you're on the hunt for the perfect gift. Impulse buying can lead to rare finds that surprise and delight -- and leave your giftee wondering how they ever lived without that unique, inventive thing.
We rounded up our favorite impulse buys that ended up being surprisingly useful must-have items. All of these products make great gifts, particularly if you're shopping for the kind of person who says they already have everything they need. And who knows? Maybe you'll just have to pick up an item or two to enjoy yourself.
Fluicer juicer
The best little juicer you never knew you needed. This genius contraption perfectly squeezes lemons and limes to get every last drop of juice out. It even catches the pulp and seeds with the built-in catcher. Bonus points: It's great for making margaritas.
Countertop water dispenser
This little battery-powered water dispenser lets you easily (and elegantly) serve up water, beer, cocktails and more wherever and whenever you'd like. It's USB rechargeable so you can bring it with you to parties, camping or any outdoor gathering. CNET's James Bricknell says, "I have mine on my bedside table with a 5-gallon water hidden behind my bed. It looks great and saves me from 'bathroom water.'"
Electric wine opener
The Rabbit is so last year. This handy electric wine bottle opener quickly and easily removes corks without all the fuss and having to strain your wrist. Keep it on the charging dock and it's always ready to open a bottle -- or two or three.
Apple AirTag
You can never have too many AirTags. Throw one in your wallet, your handbag, your luggage. The options are endless. They also make great gifts, especially for a friend or loved one who's always misplacing things.
Peeps glasses cleaner
If you wear glasses, you know how quickly they get filthy and smeared. "This Peeps cleaner works like a miracle," says CNET's Gael Cooper. "You gently slide it over your lenses and voila, they are cleaner than ever. I've given them to everyone I know."
A spatula for lefties
Like a lot of kitchen tools, spatulas are designed with right-handed folks in mind, which can make something that's usually simple -- like flipping eggs -- a major hassle. If you, or someone you know, is left-handed, this spatula is a game changer in the kitchen.
Microfiber face towels
We've found these towels to be considerably better at removing makeup and grime off your face compared with a standard washcloth. And they're more cost-effective and environmentally friendly than using disposable face wipes. CNET's Faith Chihill says, "I quit using face wipes and switched to using these with some micellar water and my skin is so thankful."
Strawberry huller
Why waste a perfectly edible portion of a strawberry? This handy tool lets you quickly remove the green leafy top and stem so you're not tossing away the good stuff. It's much easier to use than a paring knife, and works like a charm every time.
Packing cubes
When it comes to travel, packing cubes are totally life-changing. Not only do they keep you organized and make things easier to find, but they also save you tons of space. Put your shirts in one, your underwear and socks in another, your chargers and gadgets in yet another, and you'll never have to go digging through your bag again to find that one item you needed.
S'mores roasting sticks
The days are getting longer and warmer, which means it's s'mores time, ya'll. These roasting sticks not only make it easier to toast the perfect marshmallow, but they make it a lot safer for kids, too, since they extend up to 32 inches.
Car phone mount
If you depend on your phone for navigating, streaming music or you just want to take calls hands-free while driving, it's a good idea to invest in a car phone mount. iOttie's Easy One Touch 5 doesn't have all the bells and whistles of more expensive car phone mounts (like wireless charging or arms that open automatically). But it's a solid model for the price, which is why it made our list of the best car phone mounts for 2024.
Lemon zester
Zesting a lemon is tedious -- but not when you have this spiffy zester. It's super-fast and makes quick work of lemons, ginger, and even whole spices like nutmeg and cinnamon. You can also use it for parmesan or pecorino if you want to elegantly top a meal with finely grated cheese.
Lulu candles
Scented candles are a great gift for any occasion, and Lulu's scents are just as fresh and complex as other brands that charge a premium. CNET's Jessica Dolcourt says, "I've bought four of them for myself, and as gifts, to add some aroma and elegance to spaces throughout my home."
GearLight LED flashlights, 2-pack
Our CNET readers are constantly on the lookout for great deals, and some of them have grabbed their attention more than others. This GearLight 2-pack is one of those popular picks. While these flashlights normally cost $30, right now, you can grab them for just $19.
TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi Mini Smart Plug
You can never have too many smart plugs on hand, whether you want to use them for automating lights, turning gadgets on and off with voice commands, and so much more. This Kasa smart plug is a budget-friendly choice and makes a great gift, especially if you pair it with something like an Echo Dot or smart LED lights.
An addictive outdoor lawn game
If you've never played Mölkky, prepare to get totally hooked. It's a Finnish throwing game that combines both skill and luck. Think of it as a mixture of bowling and petanque. It's great for all ages and any number of players. While this isn't the official Scandinavian set, it's similar in build and costs a fraction of what you'd normally pay.
Conair fabric shaver
For people who enjoy keeping things looking their best, using a fabric shaver can be totally satisfying -- therapeutic even. Like most fabric shavers, this Conair model isn't perfect. You'll still have to empty out the lint catcher quite a bit. But the little thrill you'll get when you transform the look of your fuzzy sweaters is totally worth it.
Snackle box
It's like a tackle box -- but for snacks. What could be better? Take it on picnics or keep it on your desk while you're working if need a little boost of energy throughout the day. "I like to keep an assortment of nuts, dried fruit, chocolate and pretzels so I can have a little sweet or salty on-hand," says CNET's Faith Chihil.
Snap N' Strain clip-on pasta strainer
This clip-on strainer is a clever kitchen hack. Clip it onto the side of your pot, and when your pasta is done boiling, just pour the water straight into the sink. Cuts down on the number of dishes used, and it's a total space saver too.
Nail polish organizer
Keep your nail polish collection easily accessible with this handy organizer case. It fits bottles from just about any nail polish brand, and you can also store all your accessories like emery boards, nail glue, acrylic dip powder and more.