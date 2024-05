With Memorial Day right around the corner, the top mattress brands are running big savings on popular beds. You can even cash in on generous bundles that include pillows, sheet sets and mattress protectors with mattress purchases. Or simply score savings on sleep accessories on their own.

I rounded up the top Memorial Day mattress deals out there. I’ve been testing and writing about mattresses for years, so you can rest assured I know what’s a good deal and what’s not. I’ll update this list periodically, so check back for the latest sales.

Best Memorial Day mattress sales going on right now

Nectar Up to 40% off mattresses You can get up to 40% off mattresses from mattress giant Nectar. I consider Nectar mattresses generally affordable compared to other brands, so up to 40% off is hard to beat. If you love memory foam, look no further than Nectar’s slow-responding memory foam beds. You can get the flagship memory foam Nectar mattress for $649 instead of $1,099 or the hybrid version for only $799. Even higher-tier beds from Nectar are on sale. The memory foam Nectar Premier mattress is only $949 for Memorial Day. See at Nectar

DreamCloud Up to 50% off mattresses DreamCloud continues to offer some of the most generous mattress sales on the market. Most brands average between 25% and 35% off. DreamCloud’s Memorial Day mattress sale is up to 50% off beds. For beds that are as high quality and comfortable as DreamCloud, I’d say this is one of the best deals going on right now. That means you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress for $665 and the DreamCloud Premier for $949. Premium hybrid mattresses for under $1,000 are few and far between. See at DreamCloud

Casper 30% off mattresses You can get 30% off all of Casper’s mattresses right now, making it a great chance to snag one of Casper’s newest beds for less. This includes The One for $870, Dream for $1,305 and Snow for $1,745. Casper pillows and bedding are also included in this sale at 10%, and bundles are 35% off. See at Casper

Saatva Up to $600 off Saatva’s Early Access mattress sale is up to $600 off mattresses. Saatva makes some of the most high-quality luxury mattresses out there. That means they’re also more expensive than other options. The more expensive the mattress, the more you’ll get off with this sale. For example, the Saatva Classic mattress, which retails for $2,095, is available for $1,795. That’s $300 off. While it’s not the biggest sale you’ll see, Saatva offers a level of luxury that you can’t get anywhere else. See at Saatva

Purple Up to $800 off mattresses + bases You can get up to $800 off mattresses and bases during Purple’s Memorial Day mattress sale. Savings will depend on the mattress you’re interested in. The Purple Restore bed, our pick for the best hybrid mattress, is $300 off and $600 off if you also buy the adjustable frame. The higher-priced beds will have a higher discount, like the Purple Rejuvenate, which you can get for $4,995. You can’t get the uniqueness of the Purple Grid anywhere else. That means that Purple beds are pretty expensive. So it’s nice to see a couple hundred off the top of that high price tag. See at Purple

Helix 25% off everything For Memorial Day, Helix is offering 25% off everything across the site and 30% off Luxe and Elite Models, which are the higher-tier beds from Helix. You’ll also get two free pillows with your purchase. Helix does beds differently from other brands. The Helix design targets specific sleeping preferences, with some of the most high-quality mattresses at affordable pricing. Our selection of the best mattress for plus-sized sleepers, Helix Plus, is on sale for $1,099. The 25% off is auto-applied when you check out, but you’ll need to use the code MEMDAY30 to get that extra 5% on Luxe and Elite beds. See at Helix

Bear 35% off everything Bear is running a 35% off sitewide sale for Memorial Day, which will bring the cost of the Bear Original mattress down to only $649. This is one of the cheapest beds you can get online. The Elite Hybrid, Bear’s most luxurious hybrid bed, is $1,499 instead of $2,305. If 35% off isn’t enough, you also get two free pillows, sheets and a bed protector when you buy a mattress during Memorial Day. That’s a $400 value in sleep accessories. It’s one of the more generous sales going on right now. See at Bear

Titan 25% off everything with code MEMORIAL25 Titan offers exceptionally supportive mattresses that are perfect for plus-sized sleepers. You can get either of the popular beds from Titan for 25% off when you use code MEMORIAL25. That brings the Titan Plus down to $937 and the Titan Plus Luxe to $1,199. We think the Titan Plus is one of the best firm mattresses heavy sleepers can get. The 25% off sale is sitewide and applies to Titan’s pillows, sheets, bases and more. Titan’s Memorial Day mattress sale ends May 27. See at Titan

Dreamfoam 25% off when you use code MEMORIAL25 Budget shoppers will be glad to know that the budget beds from Dreamfoam are also on sale during Memorial Day. When testing, we were surprised by the solid quality of the Dreamfoam Doze mattress because the price is so low. Right now, you can get Dreamfoam mattresses for 25% off when you use the code MEMORIAL25. With this sale, the Dreamfoam Doze mattress is only $180 for a queen, and the Dreamfoam Hybrid is only $599. The sale extends across the site, so you can snag sleep essentials like pillows, sheets and bases. Dreamfoam’s Memorial Day sale ends May 27. See at Dreamfoam

Sleep Number Save up to 50% For Memorial Day, Sleep Number is running several sales, including 50% off the iLE smart bed, 30% off the i8 smart bed, 30% off furniture and BOGO 50% off pillows and sheets. It’s no secret I’m a fan of Sleep Number bed accessories. I’ve recently been sleeping on the True Temp sheet set, and they’re both comfortable and cool. If you’ve been thinking about buying, now is a good time. Additionally, Sleep Number offers a Special Hero Discount for military members, veterans, educators, first responders and healthcare workers. The Special Hero Discount is an extra 5 to 10% off on smart beds and bases until June 2. See at Sleep Number

Leesa 25% off mattresses Leesa makes some of the most accommodating mattresses that you can get. For Memorial Day, Leesa offers 25% off mattresses, including beds like the Leesa Original, Sapira Hybrid and Legend Hybrid. You’ll also get two free pillows with your purchase, a $180 value. That means the Original Hybrid mattress from Leesa is $1,124 instead of the retail $1,499 for a queen. See at Leesa

Plank 25% off sitewide with code MEMORIAL25 Firm mattress lovers will be happy to know Plank is running a 25% off Memorial Day mattress sale. The sale is sitewide, including sleep accessories and popular beds like the Plank Firm and Plank Luxe Firm mattresses. This 25% off sale will drop the Plank mattress cost to $999. To take advantage of this sale, use the code MEMORIAL25. The sale ends May 27. See at Plank

Amerisleep Save $450 on mattresses with code AS450 For Memorial Day, Amerisleep is offering $450 off all of their mattresses, including the AS2, AS3 and AS5 when you use code AS450. That means the AS2 is only $1,099 and the popular AS3 is $1,299. Sleep accessories like pillows and bedding, and bed bases are also on sale. See at Amerisleep

Beautyrest Save up to $1200 off select mattresses During Memorial Day, you can save up to $1,200 off select Beautyrest Black or Harmony Lux mattresses with the purchase of an adjustable base. Right now, the Beautyrest Black is $1,699. Beautyrest beds are pretty expensive, so hundreds off can make a big difference. See at Beautyrest

Serta Up to $900 off select mattresses + bases Popular mattress brand Serta is running an up to $900 Memorial Day mattress sale when you pair it with select bases. Mattresses on sale include the iComfortECO Foam and iComfortECO Quilted hybrid. Serta’s Memorial Day sale ends June 3. See at Serta

Is Memorial Day a good time to buy a mattress?

Memorial Day is one of the biggest times for mattress discounts. Not only will you see some of the most generous sales or bundles, but it also has a long runway. Memorial Day mattress discounts hang around for three weeks minimum, meaning you have more chances to save.

The average sale will be between 20% and 35%, although some brands like DreamCloud offer higher sales. If you’ve been researching beds and seriously considering buying one, Memorial Day is one of the best times to buy.

How much should you spend on a good bed?

As with anything, the cost of a bed depends on what it’s made of, the size and the bed's durability. There’s no one number that you shouldn’t cross or go below; it depends on what you want and your budget.

The average cost of an online mattress is between $800 and $1,200. There are extremely comfortable and quality mattresses at every price point. You can get budget mattresses like the Dreamfoam Doze for under $500 or luxury beds that cost well over $2,500.

That’s why it’s so important to define your budget. Holidays like Memorial Day are also a good way to offset the cost and get higher-quality beds for less.