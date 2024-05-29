The Samsung Frame TV is now discounted at Walmart. Samsung/CNET

Memorial Day has come and gone, but the deals haven't left us yet. Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart are all still boasting major discounts on everything from gaming accessories to vacuums. If you're not sure where to start or don't have the time to comb through all the deals, we've got you covered. These are the best Memorial Day Walmart deals that can help you save on tech, TVs, home goods and more.

Walmart Memorial Day laptop and tablet deals

Apple/CNET Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air (2022): $399 Save $170 Discounts on Apple products don't come often, so when they do, it's good to take advantage of them. This is not the latest iPad Air model, but it is still relatively new. It comes with the M1 chip and has up to 64GB of storage. $399 at Walmart

Walmart Memorial Day TV deals

Samsung/CNET Samsung 75-inch The Frame TV: $1,999 Save $1,000 This TV is made to be hung on the wall like an actual piece of art. You can pick from your own pictures or art from the Samsung Art store to have on display. The outside of the TV looks like a photo frame to really sell the look, too. It's also an excellent TV, with a QLED 4K display and HDR support, all powered by Tizen, so all of your favorite apps and streaming services are right at your fingertips. At more than $1,000 off, this is a deal worth checking out. $1,999 at Walmart

Walmart Memorial Day tech deals

Beats/CNET Beats Solo 3: $129 Save $50 Beats headphones frequently make their way onto our best headphones list. Reviewers say they are comfortable to wear and have great sound quality. They're $50 off right now, making it a great time to snag a pair. Keep in mind that the only colors on sale at the moment are black and rose gold. $129 at Walmart

Walmart Memorial Day home and kitchen deals

Ninja/CNET Ninja Creami ice cream maker: $149 Save $50 With Memorial Day marking the unofficial start of summer, it might be the perfect time to pick up this discounted ice cream maker. Save $50 and make all the sweet treats your heart desires. It has five program settings, so you can make ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes and more. It comes with two 16-ounce pints with lids to store your creations. $149 at Walmart

Walmart Memorial Day PS5 and other gaming deals

