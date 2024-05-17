X
Best Memorial Day Smart Home Sales: Start New or Expand Your Smart Home and Save Money

Get that new smart home gadget you've been wanting and save some cash with these great Memorial Day deals.

There are a lot of smart home gadgets out there, and although prices have become more affordable over the years, many smart home items are still on the pricey side. And, regardless of the price, who doesn't want to save some money if they can? With these great Memorial Day sales on smart home devices, you'll do just that.

Nearly every major retailer will be running some deals over the next week or so, and with that comes opportunities to snatch up that new smart plug, set of outdoor string lights, robot vacuum or other IoT gadget you've been wanting. Keep in mind that these deals are ever-changing, so what's here today might not be here tomorrow. But we'll keep an eye out and update this list with new deals and remove the ones that are gone.

Best overall Memorial Day smart home sales

  • Amazon: Roborock S8 Plus robot vacuum is $300 off
  • Best Buy: Govee outdoor permanent string lights, 100 feet for $240
  • Walmart: 2nd-gen Google Nest Hub at $82 is a steal
  • Amazon: Save 40% on a four-pack of Kasa Matter smart plugs
  • Walmart: Linkind Matter Wi-Fi color-changing LED light bulbs are $43 off

Memorial Day sales on smart home devices
Roborock S8 Plus robot vacuum

Save $300

Roborock has been making some of the best robot vacuum cleaners for a few years now, and the S8 Plus robot vacuum and mop combo is a big-time winner. The self-emptying charge base keeps your hands free of the dust and debris the robot picks up around the house. When it's time to mop, the Sonic Mop will scrub your floors 3,000 times per minute. Thanks to the intelligent 3D mapping and obstacle-avoidance system, the Roborock S8 Plus will get your floors clean without an issue.

$700 at Amazon
Govee outdoor permanent string lights, 100 feet

Save $60

Many people decorate their homes with string lights only around the holidays. But putting lights up and taking them down is time-consuming, tedious and sometimes dangerous. This is why I really like the Govee outdoor permanent string lights. I've had these at my home for two years now, and not only do the lights look great for holidays, but the customizable glow is fantastic throughout the year. These are simple to install and control with your smartphone or by voice when connected to your favorite digital assistant.

$240 at Best Buy $300 at Target $300 at B&H Photo-Video
Google Nest Hub, 2nd gen

Save $18.18

Google's second-generation Nest Hub is a great way to add a lot of smarts to your home, and this deal makes it easier. From acting as a digital photo frame to playing your favorite music, tracking sleep and even controlling other smart home devices, this smart display can do it all.

Read our Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) review.

$100 at Target $100 at B&H Photo-Video $100 at Crutchfield
Kasa Matter smart plug

Save $28

Smart plugs are a fantastic and easy way to add some smarts to less-than-intelligent appliances. With a smart plug, you can automate your favorite old lamp and control it without using the physical switch. Kasa is one of my favorite smart plugs for many reasons, such as reliability, energy monitoring and ease of use. This four-pack of plugs is also Matter-ready, so you'll be a little more future-proof than with other devices.

$42 at Amazon $42 at B&H Photo-Video
Linkind Matter Wi-Fi color-changing LED light bulbs

Save $43

Aside from smart plugs, smart lights are another easy way to add more control over your home's lighting. These Matter-enabled light bulbs offer a full range of colors and multiple ways to connect and control your lights. For only $5 a bulb, this is an excellent deal if you want to add a few throughout your home.

Other Memorial Day smart home sales:

Should I buy smart home devices on Memorial Day?

Of course! But only if you are in the market to start your smart home journey or want to add some pieces to your current setup. As I mentioned earlier, there are a lot of great smart home devices on the market, but not all are "cheap," so when you get a chance to save money on something you're looking for, do it!

Where are the best Memorial Day smart home sales?

Your best bets are likely to be Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. But keep an eye out for deals at other retailers like B&H, Target, Costco and others. Be vigilant when considering a deal, and research what a product usually sells for to make sure you're actually getting a bargain.

What else is on sale for Memorial Day?

This upcoming Memorial Day weekend is going to have tons of deals coming for all sorts of things. You'll be able to find sales on things like appliances, furniture and more. Here is a roundup of all the best Memorial Day deals happening right now.