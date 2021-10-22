Best Xbox Series X or Series S accessories for 2021

If you have a new Microsoft Xbox Series X or Series S -- whether you're upgrading or starting fresh -- you might already be hunting for some new accessories to go with it. After all, while the out-of-box experience is great for both consoles, there's not a whole lot in that box beyond the console and a single wireless controller.

To help improve your gaming experience, here are some of our favorite Xbox accessories at the moment. We're constantly testing new gear so this list will be updated regularly.

Read more: Xbox Series X review: Game Pass is the secret weapon

Josh Goldman/CNET Given there's only one controller in the box with the Xbox Series X and S, you'll probably want at least one more to play with friends and family.

Lori Grunin/CNET This is a good choice if you want something better than the standard Xbox controller and the Xbox Elite controller. Like the Xbox Elite, Scuf Elite and others, it has trigger stops -- independent physical toggles to set whether you want shallow or deep presses for the left and right triggers. Read our review of the Razer Wolverine V2.

Josh Goldman/CNET The Xbox controllers are powered by two AA-size batteries. You can replace them with rechargeable AA batteries, of course, but the better route is this charging station. For less than $30, you get two battery packs, four battery compartment doors to accommodate said packs (two for Xbox Serie X controllers, two for Xbox One), the charging station and a power adapter. Pop the batteries in and drop the controllers in the charging cradles and you're good. Well, almost. You might need to adjust the controllers a little when you put them on because they didn't always sit flush and connect. There are lights around the base of each cradle, though, so you know you're charging.

Josh Goldman/CNET Games are large and the Xbox's storage can fill up fast, especially if you have a Game Pass subscription. This small plug-and-play expansion card quickly adds one terabyte of seamless storage space. The best part, though, is that it behaves the same as the internal storage so you won't experience any slowdowns with load times or gameplay and no dips in graphics performance.

Lori Grunin/CNET Even though it has some design and feature quirks, for $100, the Xbox Wireless Headset is a good deal. Simultaneous wireless and Bluetooth and chat-mix balance are usually only found in more expensive models, so here the performance and sound quality are worth the money. -- Lori Grunin Read our Xbox Wireless Headset hands-on.

Microsoft Why buy just one game when you can have access to more than 100? A Game Pass subscription is one of the best deals in gaming. New titles get added each month, both AAA and indie, for you to play for $10 a month (or $15 if you get Game Pass Ultimate, which lets you select games to play on PC too). See our picks for the best titles you can play right now.

Now playing: Watch this: Xbox Series X and Series S offer a fine-tuned, streamlined...

James Martin/CNET Microsoft's controller lets any gamer who can't maneuver typical gaming input devices easily customize it for their particular needs. It comes with some basic inputs, like big buttons, but you might want to pair it with Logitech's $100 kit with a ton of extra inputs.

Couchmaster Not everyone wants to use a controller for gaming. This couch-friendly desk lets you comfortably set up your keyboard and mouse for gaming. It has six USB 3.0 ports and cable management to keep you from getting tangled up. Simply pop off the panels on the bottom of the desk, connect your keyboard and mouse to the internal USB ports (there are four available), arrange your cables and close it back up. A single, specially designed cable connects the Couchmaster to your console (or PC) and an included optional power supply that lets you charge your phone or other devices while you game. The desk piece rests on top of two foam cushions covered in microfiber. They keep the desk from sliding around while giving you a comfortable place to rest your arms. While the desk piece is slightly unwieldy to move, once it's in place you can just sit back and relax. The left cushion has a couple of pockets on the outside so you can keep your phone or TV remote handy or stash other accessories. The front of the right cushion has a pocket to store your mouse to keep it from sliding all over while you get into position. Nerdytec also includes some Velcro strips you can attach to your keyboard or a controller. While this might not be a necessity, the design and features all add up to a great gaming experience for anyone who'd rather go into battle with a keyboard and mouse than a controller. Bonus: The Cycon 2 can also be used as a laptop desk for your couch.

Logitech According to our friends at Roadshow (who know best), these are the best steering wheels for the driving-game aficionado in your life; at least, with prices in the mid-$200 range, the best that don't cost a gazillion bucks. Both are PC compatible; the G920 is designed to be used with an Xbox and the G29 with a PlayStation. Read our list of the best racing wheels.

Josh Goldman/CNET We like the PowerA wired controller as a good inexpensive option when you need an extra for guests or while your wireless controller charges. It has two extra buttons on the bottom of the controller that can be mapped on the fly as well as a 3.5mm jack on the front for a headset. There is an updated version of the controller as well that adds a dial for game audio and chat mute as well as a diamond texture to the bottom for better grip.

Lori Grunin/CNET This step-down model from the Arctis 9X has most of the same features including great sound and an excellent mic. It has strong wireless performance, too, but lacks the dual-wireless capabilities of the 9X. Read our SteelSeries Arctis 7X hands-on.

Read more: 3 great VPNs for Xbox in 2021