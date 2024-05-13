With Amazon's confirmation of another July Prime Day event this year, bargain hunters are buzzing with anticipation. But if you're looking to snag major savings on top brands and big-ticket items, you don't have to wait for summer to score some incredible deals. There are less than two weeks left until Memorial Day weekend kicks off, and retailers have been gearing up for holiday sales since the beginning of the month, with some offers already up for grabs.

This national holiday in the US generally marks the start of the summer season, and we anticipate a massive number of Memorial Day sales will drop soon, with deep discounts across a wide array of products, including top tech, mattresses, furniture and much more. To help you get the biggest bang for your buck, we've gone ahead and rounded up some early deals already available ahead of the main event. We'll continue to update this page as offers end and new deals arrive, so keep checking back.

Best overall early Memorial Day sales

Early Memorial Day sales on tech

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $190 The second-gen of Apple's AirPods Pro have plenty of impressive features including incredible sound quality, noise cancellation, a transparency mode, a whopping 30 hours of playback per charge and a USB-C charging case. They're currently on sale for $190 at Amazon, a savings of $59 off. Details Save $59 $190 at Amazon

Early Memorial Day sales on home

Solo Stove Revamp your backyard with some of our favorite portable fire pits, pizza ovens, accessories and more. Right now the company is offering up to 40% off backyard bundles, or if you already have a Solo Stove and just want to add more gear, you can get 25% off two or more accessories with code ACC25. Details Up to 40% off backyard bundles, 25% off accessories See at Solo Stove

Early Memorial Day deals on mattresses

Casper: 30% off all mattresses Whether you're looking for a new mattress for yourself or want to upgrade for the whole family, Casper has you covered. Ahead of Memorial Day, the company is offering 30% off all mattresses, making it a great time to replace your worn-out mattress. Details See at Casper

Nectar: Up to 40% off on mattresses Looking for a new mattress this Memorial Day? Nectar has kicked off its early sale, offering up to 40% off mattresses. Prices start at just $349 right now. Details See at Nectar

Saatva Saatva is currently knocking up to $500 off mattress purchases ahead of Memorial Day. Details Up to $500 off mattresses See at Saatva

Early Memorial Day digital deals

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro: $40 (save $159) If you're looking to install Windows 11 Pro on a custom PC that you've just built or you want to dual-boot another computer you have, here's an affordable way to do just that. This is the cheapest that's currently available and beats Microsoft's price by quite a bit. Details $40 at StackSocial

Early Memorial Day deals on fashion and beauty

Nike Looking to jazz up your shoe collection this season? You can snag plenty of shoes for men, women and children, as well as other apparel marked down by up to 50% at Nike. Details Up to 50% off See at Nike

When is Memorial Day 2024?

Memorial Day honors fallen US military service members. The holiday is observed on the last Monday of May each year, meaning that Memorial Day 2024 will take place Monday, May 27.

What are the best Memorial Day sales?



As with other large-scale shopping events, Memorial Day deals tend to be wide-ranging across a number of major brands and retailers. We expect to see a variety of discounts on laptops, 4K TVs, major appliances, mattresses, home goods and more. Additionally, Memorial Day is often treated as summer's unofficial kickoff, which makes it a great opportunity to snag deals on patio furniture, outdoor power tools and other backyard essentials.

When will Memorial Day sales begin and when will they end?



Memorial Day sales always start well ahead of the holiday -- many are live right now -- and some will continue to run for a little while after, though in the case of many of the biggest sales, such as offers from retailers like Best Buy or top mattress companies, you'll find the sales offered will end on Memorial Day itself. When you see a discount on something you'd like to have over the holiday weekend, it's best to go ahead and lock in that offer before the inventory runs out or the price goes back up.