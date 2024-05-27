Memorial Day is here, and that brings big discounts on Apple products. Apple itself may not have the price cuts you're looking for, but retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are running massive Memorial Day sales today. That means you can shop MacBooks, accessories, AirPods and more on sale for some seriously great prices.

Which Apple discounts are worth spending your hard-earned cash on? We've rounded up the best Apple deals currently available, so you don't have to hunt them down yourself. Check out some of the highlights below and be sure to check back regularly -- we'll be updating this list throughout Memorial Monday and beyond.

iPad deals

Save on popular iPad models this Memorial Day:

Mac deals

Save on Apple's latest Mac laptops and desktops:

Apple Watch deals

Multiple Apple Watches are all marked down right now:

AirPods and Beats deals

AirPods:

Beats by Dre:

iPhone deals

Most retailers offer trade-in deals, but if you're buying a new phone with or without a trade-in, be sure to check out our list of the best iPhone deals. We'll also add any notable unlocked iPhone deals right here if and when they become available.

More Apple deals

Find smaller Apple accessories, bundles and other odds and ends here:

How we choose the best Memorial Day Apple deals

Our team of expert shoppers and deal-hunters have been reviewing and working with Apple products of all varieties for many years. We pride ourselves on helping buyers understand which major sales and deals are legitimately good and which are more routine. That includes Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events. We've gotten very good at weeding out scams and superficial deals so you see only the best offers from retailers all over.

We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing a deal to show you.