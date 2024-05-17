Nectar Mattresses Start at $349 This Memorial Day

Memorial Day is one of the best times to buy a new mattress. While Memorial Day is a week away, sales are already taking place. These deals are great for snagging mattresses from well-known brands. Nectar is offering up to 40% off all of its mattresses if you're a new customer.

Nectar has memory foam and hybrid options for its three main mattresses: the Nectar Mattress, Nectar Premier and Nectar Premier Copper. The most popular model, the Nectar Premier Memory Foam, is 13-inches thick and made with a layer of gel memory foam, a transitional foam layer and a stable foam base layer. The cover is breathable, and I find the bed to be a bit more temperature-neutral than most memory foam beds that can heat you up. The Nectar Premier Memory Foam has amazing motion isolation, so if you sleep with a partner, you shouldn’t be disturbed by their movement. In terms of firmness, this mattress is around a medium to a medium-firm or a 6.5 out of 10. While I wouldn’t recommend it to petite strict-side sleepers who don’t like dense foam, it should please true memory foam lovers who don’t want to splurge on Tempur-Pedic.

Nectar’s Memorial Day sale also brings its flagship bed, the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, down to $649 for a queen size. This mattress is similar to the Nectar Premier Memory Foam in that it also has a layer of gel memory foam, a transitional foam layer and a stable foam base layer. However, its gel memory foam is thinner and doesn’t have the same cooling properties as the Premier.

If you aren’t certain that Nectar is the mattress for you, no worries. Nectar has a 365-night trial, a forever warranty and free shipping and returns. In-stock mattresses should ship in one to two business days.

My Slumber Yard

Nectar Premier mattress sale pricing