Best Amazon Memorial Day Sales: Save Top Dollar With Deals on Headphones, Tablets, Kitchenware and More

The Memorial Day sales frenzy has already begun at most major retailers, especially Amazon. Amazon has some of the most anticipated sale events of the year, including its most popular one, Prime Day. Amazon's Prime Day doesn't happen until July, though, so if you want to get your hands on some great deals before then, the Memorial Day sale event is worth checking out.

Regardless of what you're shopping for, chances of scoring a solid deal are pretty high. Amazon is offering tons of discounts on various items, ranging from its own devices to other electronics, home goods and more. Memorial Day is still a couple of days away, but Amazon's Memorial Day sales event has already started, and you can find all the best deals below. If you don't want to wait until the middle of summer for the next big sale to come around, grab what you need now.

Best overall Amazon Memorial Day deals

Memorial Day Amazon device deals

Ring/CNET Up to 44% off Ring cameras Amazon's Ring cameras are a popular choice among homeowners and even businesses. Right now, you can score them for up to 44% off. A variety of options are available, from bundles to single cameras. See at Amazon

Amazon Memorial Day headphone deals

Amazon Memorial Day TV deals

Amazon Memorial Day laptop and tablet deals



Apple/CNET Apple iPad (9th generation): $249 Save $80 The 9th-generation iPad is still a solid tablet even though it's now been overshadowed by the newer 10th-gen model. It's an excellent size and offers an amazing graphic performance with the A13 Bionic chip. Best of all, you can pick one up now at a discounted price. $249 at Amazon

Amazon Memorial Day home deals

Amazon Memorial Day kitchen deals

Keurig/CNET Keurig K-Express coffee maker: $70 Save $20 This Keurig coffee maker is perfect for that cup of joe in the morning. It is a single cup coffee maker, so you aren't making coffee for a whole team when it's only for you. This is perfect for someone looking for something simple to get the job done. And now you can snag one for $20 off. $70 at Amazon

What should I buy at Amazon on Memorial Day?



There are tons of options on things you can buy during Amazon's Memorial Day sale. Discounts on products range from 20% to over 50% off. There are a wide variety of products as well in every category. This includes kitchen appliances, tablets, TVs, security cameras and more. Amazon's own products like the Echo and Fire tablets are deeply discounted as well.

How long is Amazon's Memorial Day sale?

Amazon's Memorial Day sale has already begun, but the retailer has not specified how long it will last. Remember, sales are only valid until the product runs out, so grab what you need now instead of waiting until the last minute to shop.

What else is on sale for Memorial Day?

There are lots of great deals going on this Memorial Day weekend. You can score savings on appliances, TVs, mattresses and more. Here is a roundup of the best Memorial Day deals happening right now.