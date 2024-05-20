Best Amazon Memorial Day Sales: Save Top Dollar With Deals on Headphones, Tablets, Kitchenware and More
Memorial Day weekend is days away, but sales at Amazon have already started.
The Memorial Day sales frenzy has already begun at most major retailers, especially Amazon. Amazon has some of the most anticipated sale events of the year, including its most popular one, Prime Day. Amazon's Prime Day doesn't happen until July, though, so if you want to get your hands on some great deals before then, the Memorial Day sale event is worth checking out.
Regardless of what you're shopping for, chances of scoring a solid deal are pretty high. Amazon is offering tons of discounts on various items, ranging from its own devices to other electronics, home goods and more. Memorial Day is still a couple of days away, but Amazon's Memorial Day sales event has already started, and you can find all the best deals below. If you don't want to wait until the middle of summer for the next big sale to come around, grab what you need now.
Best overall Amazon Memorial Day deals
- Beats Studio Pro headphones: $250 (save $100)
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus unlocked cell phone: $920 (save $200)
- Amazon Fire TV stick 4K streaming device: $30 (save $20)
- HydroFlask 32-ounce stainless steel water bottle: $28 (save $17)
- Utopia Bedding queen sheet set: $20 (save $10)
Memorial Day Amazon device deals
Amazon's Ring cameras are a popular choice among homeowners and even businesses. Right now, you can score them for up to 44% off. A variety of options are available, from bundles to single cameras.
- Amazon Kindle Scribe: $280 (save $110)
- Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-series: $370 (save $150)
- Amazon Fire 7 kids tablet: $70 (save $40)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: $30 (save $20)
- Amazon Echo Show 8: $95 (save $55)
Amazon Memorial Day headphone deals
Some of our favorite wireless headphones and earbuds options are made by Sony. There are tons of different options. Right now, you can score many of them, including the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones and the Sony LinkBuds S, at a decent bargain.
- Apple AirPods Max: $450 (save $99)
- Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds: $150 (save $50)
- Beats Solo 4: $150 (save $50)
- Soundcore by Anker Space A40 wireless earbuds: $49 (save $51)
- Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $80 (save $49)
Amazon Memorial Day TV deals
This 75-inch TV is part of Amazon's Omni series. It features 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus giving you a crisp, immersive picture. It also has built-in Alexa, so you can have a relaxing hands-free experience.
- Hisense 58-inch U6HF Series 4K TV: $350 (save $200)
- Sony 75-inch X90L Series 4K Ultra HD TV: $1,498 (save $402)
- LG 55-inch QNED85 Series TV with built-in Alexa: $1,000 ($400)
- Sony 75-inch X80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV: $898 (save $302)
Amazon Memorial Day laptop and tablet deals
The 9th-generation iPad is still a solid tablet even though it's now been overshadowed by the newer 10th-gen model. It's an excellent size and offers an amazing graphic performance with the A13 Bionic chip. Best of all, you can pick one up now at a discounted price.
- Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: $95 (save $45)
- Lenovo V15 Gen 3 business laptop: $593 (save $66)
- Asus 2024 Vivobook Go 11.6-inch HD laptop: $172 (save $52)
- Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet: $180 (save $50)
Amazon Memorial Day home deals
Tineco makes some of our favorite cordless vacuums, leading our cleaning performance tests. Many of the brand's models tackle multiple floor surfaces, including hardwood, tile and carpets, and they're known for being particularly good at picking up pet hair too. Now you can snag one for up to 50% off.
- Hathaspace smart air purifier: $200 (save $83)
- ErGear height-adjustable electric standing desk: $130 (save $30)
- HiLife portable handheld steamer: $30 (save $10)
- Roborock Q5 Plus robot vacuum: $360 (save $340)
Amazon Memorial Day kitchen deals
This Keurig coffee maker is perfect for that cup of joe in the morning. It is a single cup coffee maker, so you aren't making coffee for a whole team when it's only for you. This is perfect for someone looking for something simple to get the job done. And now you can snag one for $20 off.
- Beelicious 8-in-1 vacuum food sealer: $79 (save $151)
- Ninja NJ601AMZ professional blender: $80 (save $20)
- Contigo stainless steel insulated 2-pack travel mugs: $31 (save $14)
- Farberware countertop microwave, 1.1 cubic feet: $100 (save $50)
What should I buy at Amazon on Memorial Day?
There are tons of options on things you can buy during Amazon's Memorial Day sale. Discounts on products range from 20% to over 50% off. There are a wide variety of products as well in every category. This includes kitchen appliances, tablets, TVs, security cameras and more. Amazon's own products like the Echo and Fire tablets are deeply discounted as well.
How long is Amazon's Memorial Day sale?
Amazon's Memorial Day sale has already begun, but the retailer has not specified how long it will last. Remember, sales are only valid until the product runs out, so grab what you need now instead of waiting until the last minute to shop.
What else is on sale for Memorial Day?
There are lots of great deals going on this Memorial Day weekend. You can score savings on appliances, TVs, mattresses and more. Here is a roundup of the best Memorial Day deals happening right now.