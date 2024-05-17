X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Save Up to $600 Off Your Next Saatva Mattress for Memorial Day

Luxury mattress brand Saatva is running a Memorial Day mattress sale. Right now, you can get a queen Saatva classic mattress for $1,795.

Taylor Leamey Senior Writer
Taylor Leamey writes about all things wellness, specializing in mental health, sleep and nutrition coverage. She has invested hundreds of hours into studying and researching sleep and holds a Certified Sleep Science Coach certification from the Spencer Institute. Not to mention the years she spent studying mental health fundamentals while earning her bachelor's degrees in both Psychology and Sociology. She is also a Certified Stress Management Coach.
Expertise Sleep, Mental Health, Nutrition and Supplements Credentials
  • Certified Sleep Science Coach, Certified Stress Management Coach
See full bio
Taylor Leamey
2 min read

Saatva Classic mattress: $1,795

Save $300

The Saatva Classic mattress is a luxury-tier bed that’s extremely reliable and supportive without sacrificing comfort. It’s not a budget mattress, though if you can spend a little more, you’ll be impressed by the quality of the Saatva Classic mattress and the dual-coil layer construction. For Memorial Day, you can save $300 on the Saatva Classic bed. 

See at Saatva

You can sleep on any mattress. However, to sleep well, you need one that suits your needs. Your next bed needs to be firm enough to support your spine but soft enough that you don’t develop pressure points. It also needs to suit your personal preference for what it feels like. Do you like the slow, sinking feel of memory foam? Or do you prefer a bouncy pillow top? 

If you’ve been in the market for a new bed and are looking to buy, Memorial Day mattress deals can help you drop the price of your next bed. It’s one of the biggest sale dates of the year in the mattress industry.  

Read more: Best mattresses for quality sleep 

Saatva is one of the most popular brands known for making quality beds that stand the test of time. We recommend them to people who want an extra-supportive mattress and are willing to pay for it. Saatva beds aren’t cheap, though we think they’re worth the quality. Not to mention, Saatva offers white-glove delivery and free in-room setup. 

Right now, Saatva is offering up to $600 off Memorial Day mattress sale across popular beds, including but not limited to the Saatva HD, Latex Hybrid, Saatva Rx, Memory Foam Hybrid and Loom & Leaf. How much of a discount you get will depend on the mattress. 

Saatva Rx: $2,945

Save $350

The Saatva RX is currently $350 off, bringing the queen price to $2,945. The Saatva Rx mattress caters to those with chronic back pain from conditions like sciatica or scoliosis. It has the hefty design that Saatva is known for, like the additional micro coil layer and reinforced perimeter. Where it gets particularly beneficial for back pain is the zoned support design and “Rx foam modules,” which are two inches of additional foam on the top of the coils. We think it’s the best mattress you can buy if you have back pain. 

See at Saatva

Saatva Classic Memorial Day pricing

Pricing is for the 11.5-inch model.

Size Original priceSale price
Twin $1,395$1,195
Twin XL $1,495$1,295
Full $1,995$1,795
Queen $2,095$1,795
King $2,595$2.30
Split king $2,990$2,690
California king $2,595$2,295
Split California king $2,990$2,690

There’s no way around it: the luxury construction of Saatva mattresses drives the price up. For many people, Saatva beds might not be a practical choice for your budget, even with up to $600 off. However, if you’re a heavier body type, like traditional innerspring-style beds or have back pain, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more supportive bed.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.

Mattress Buying Guides

Type
People
Preference
Mattress Reviews

Other Sleep Guides

Bed Accessories
Sleep Tech