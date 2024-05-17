Save Up to $600 Off Your Next Saatva Mattress for Memorial Day
Luxury mattress brand Saatva is running a Memorial Day mattress sale. Right now, you can get a queen Saatva classic mattress for $1,795.
The Saatva Classic mattress is a luxury-tier bed that’s extremely reliable and supportive without sacrificing comfort. It’s not a budget mattress, though if you can spend a little more, you’ll be impressed by the quality of the Saatva Classic mattress and the dual-coil layer construction. For Memorial Day, you can save $300 on the Saatva Classic bed.
You can sleep on any mattress. However, to sleep well, you need one that suits your needs. Your next bed needs to be firm enough to support your spine but soft enough that you don’t develop pressure points. It also needs to suit your personal preference for what it feels like. Do you like the slow, sinking feel of memory foam? Or do you prefer a bouncy pillow top?
If you’ve been in the market for a new bed and are looking to buy, Memorial Day mattress deals can help you drop the price of your next bed. It’s one of the biggest sale dates of the year in the mattress industry.
Saatva is one of the most popular brands known for making quality beds that stand the test of time. We recommend them to people who want an extra-supportive mattress and are willing to pay for it. Saatva beds aren’t cheap, though we think they’re worth the quality. Not to mention, Saatva offers white-glove delivery and free in-room setup.
Right now, Saatva is offering up to $600 off Memorial Day mattress sale across popular beds, including but not limited to the Saatva HD, Latex Hybrid, Saatva Rx, Memory Foam Hybrid and Loom & Leaf. How much of a discount you get will depend on the mattress.
The Saatva RX is currently $350 off, bringing the queen price to $2,945. The Saatva Rx mattress caters to those with chronic back pain from conditions like sciatica or scoliosis. It has the hefty design that Saatva is known for, like the additional micro coil layer and reinforced perimeter. Where it gets particularly beneficial for back pain is the zoned support design and “Rx foam modules,” which are two inches of additional foam on the top of the coils. We think it’s the best mattress you can buy if you have back pain.
Saatva Classic Memorial Day pricing
Pricing is for the 11.5-inch model.
|Size
|Original price
|Sale price
|Twin
|$1,395
|$1,195
|Twin XL
|$1,495
|$1,295
|Full
|$1,995
|$1,795
|Queen
|$2,095
|$1,795
|King
|$2,595
|$2.30
|Split king
|$2,990
|$2,690
|California king
|$2,595
|$2,295
|Split California king
|$2,990
|$2,690
There’s no way around it: the luxury construction of Saatva mattresses drives the price up. For many people, Saatva beds might not be a practical choice for your budget, even with up to $600 off. However, if you’re a heavier body type, like traditional innerspring-style beds or have back pain, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more supportive bed.