Save Up to $600 Off Your Next Saatva Mattress for Memorial Day

You can sleep on any mattress. However, to sleep well, you need one that suits your needs. Your next bed needs to be firm enough to support your spine but soft enough that you don’t develop pressure points. It also needs to suit your personal preference for what it feels like. Do you like the slow, sinking feel of memory foam? Or do you prefer a bouncy pillow top?

If you’ve been in the market for a new bed and are looking to buy, Memorial Day mattress deals can help you drop the price of your next bed. It’s one of the biggest sale dates of the year in the mattress industry.

Saatva is one of the most popular brands known for making quality beds that stand the test of time. We recommend them to people who want an extra-supportive mattress and are willing to pay for it. Saatva beds aren’t cheap, though we think they’re worth the quality. Not to mention, Saatva offers white-glove delivery and free in-room setup.

Right now, Saatva is offering up to $600 off Memorial Day mattress sale across popular beds, including but not limited to the Saatva HD, Latex Hybrid, Saatva Rx, Memory Foam Hybrid and Loom & Leaf. How much of a discount you get will depend on the mattress.

Saatva Rx: $2,945 Save $350 The Saatva RX is currently $350 off, bringing the queen price to $2,945. The Saatva Rx mattress caters to those with chronic back pain from conditions like sciatica or scoliosis. It has the hefty design that Saatva is known for, like the additional micro coil layer and reinforced perimeter. Where it gets particularly beneficial for back pain is the zoned support design and “Rx foam modules,” which are two inches of additional foam on the top of the coils. We think it’s the best mattress you can buy if you have back pain. See at Saatva

Saatva Classic Memorial Day pricing Pricing is for the 11.5-inch model. Size Original price Sale price Twin $1,395 $1,195 Twin XL $1,495 $1,295 Full $1,995 $1,795 Queen $2,095 $1,795 King $2,595 $2.30 Split king $2,990 $2,690 California king $2,595 $2,295 Split California king $2,990 $2,690

There’s no way around it: the luxury construction of Saatva mattresses drives the price up. For many people, Saatva beds might not be a practical choice for your budget, even with up to $600 off. However, if you’re a heavier body type, like traditional innerspring-style beds or have back pain, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more supportive bed.