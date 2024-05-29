Amazon/CNET

We've got a few more weeks until Prime Day, but luckily there are still tons of extended Memorial Day deals to shop on Amazon today. From headphones to kitchen appliances, we combed through the last of the major deals from the holiday weekend. Whether you're looking for an iPad or some teeth-whitening strips, these are our top picks from the Amazon Memorial Day sale.

Whether you're looking to get a new home theater setup or stick to a budget with a buy under $25, these are the best Amazon Memorial Day discounts to take advantage of before they're gone. Amazon also offers a ton of perks for Prime members that will enhance your Memorial Day shopping experience and savings.

Tons of goods are heavily discounted. Products include TVs, other tech gadgets, home and kitchen products and so much more. Here's what we think is worth checking out.

Best overall Amazon Memorial Day deals

Amazon Memorial Day headphone deals

Amazon Memorial Day TV deals

Amazon Memorial Day laptop and tablet deals



Apple/CNET Apple iPad (9th gen): $249 Save $80 The ninth-gen iPad is still a solid tablet even though it's now been overshadowed by the newer 10th-gen model. It's an excellent size and offers amazing graphical performance with the A13 Bionic chip. Best of all, you can pick one up now at a discounted price. $249 at Amazon

Amazon Memorial Day home deals

Amazon Memorial Day kitchen deals

Keurig/CNET Keurig K-Express coffee maker: $70 Save $20 This Keurig coffee maker is perfect for that essential cup of joe in the morning. It's a single-cup coffee maker, so you won't be making coffee for a whole team when you're the only one drinking it. This is perfect for someone looking for something simple to get the job done. Now you can get one for $20 off. $70 at Amazon

What should I buy at Amazon around Memorial Day?



You can find tons items still on sale after Amazon's Memorial Day sale officially wrapped up. Discounts on products range from 20% to over 50% off. This includes kitchen appliances, tablets, TVs and security cameras. Amazon's own products, like the Echo and Fire tablets, are deeply discounted as well. If nothing else, Memorial Day season is a great opportunity to stock up on everyday essentials at Amazon, with plenty of Memorial Day deals under $25 available for those just wanting to pinch a few pennies.

How long is Amazon's Memorial Day sale?

Amazon has now droppe the Memorial Day branding from its sale pages, but the deals very much continue. Be aware that the sales are only valid until the product runs out, so it's wise to grab what you need when you see it on sale instead of waiting until the last minute to shop.

What else is on sale for Memorial Day?

There are lots of great deals going on post-Memorial Day. You can score savings on appliances, TVs, mattresses and more. Here is a roundup of the best Memorial Day deals still available right now.

How we choose the best Memorial Day deals

Our team of expert shoppers and deal-hunters has spent years sorting through major sales and deals, helping readers understand which are legitimately good and which are more routine. That includes Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events. We've gotten good at weeding out scams and superficial deals so you see only the best offers from retailers, including Amazon.

We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing a deal to show you.