DreamCloud Is Offering Up to 50% Off Mattresses This Memorial Day

You’re not dreaming. Right now, you can snag a queen-size DreamCloud Hybrid mattress for $665.

DreamCloud Memorial Day Sales: Prices as low as $349

Save hundreds on a new DreamCloud mattress


Typically, a queen-size DreamCloud Hybrid mattress costs just over $1,300. New customers can get one for $665 right now with DreamCloud's "First Time Customer" Memorial Day deal.

If you're looking for a new mattress, now is a great time to buy. Top mattress brands offer hefty discounts leading up to Memorial Day, and take it from us -- you won’t want to sleep on DreamCloud's generous deals this year. 

DreamCloud frequently appears on our best lists, and for good reason. The brand offers three beds: DreamCloud, DreamCloud Premier and DreamCloud Premier Rest, each with your choice of hybrid or all-foam construction. With multiple heights and firmness profiles, there are suitable options for all sleepers and body types. 

DreamCloud's signature model is great for back sleepers.

These high-quality mattresses are already generally more affordable than other mattress brands of similar caliber. The DreamCloud Hybrid is its signature model, offering CertiPUR-US® Certified foams and individually wrapped innerspring coils for enhanced edge support and motion isolation. We rate this bed around medium-firm to firm on the firmness scale, which is great for back and stomach sleepers. 

If you like the cocooning feel of memory foam and want something a little more luxurious, consider the DreamCloud Premier Rest all-foam mattress. DreamCloud's Memorial Day deal for new customers means you can get this premium bed for nearly 50% off, which takes the price for a queen-size from $2,699 down to $1,399. With its breathable cashmere blend cover and thick layers of therapeutic gel memory foam, we think it's a steal. 

DreamCloud is slashing prices not only on its mattresses for Memorial Day but also on bases and bedding. Right now, you can bundle your queen DreamCloud memory foam or hybrid mattress with an adjustable base and bedding set, including sheets, pillows and a mattress protector, for $1,400 -- a total savings of over $2,600. 

Check out our DreamCloud mattress review to learn more.

DreamCloud Hybrid mattress sale pricing

Size Measurements (inches)Original PriceSale Price
Twin 38x75 inches$839$419
Twin XL 38x80 inches$1,089$545
Full 54x75 inches$1,199$599
Queen 60x80 inches$1,332$665
King 76x80 inches$1,669$835
Cal King 72x84 inches$1,669$835
Split King 76x80 inches$2,178$1,090
